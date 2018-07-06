Thursday, June 28
Phillip Wayne Headrick, 53, Brandon Lane, Rossville, failure to appear, driving wrong side of road
Derrick Trayon Mathis, 44, Stone Road, Atlanta, failure to appear, felony theft by shoplifting
Richard Lee West, 42, Baker Drive, LaFayette, aggravated stalking, battery, burglary
Robert Lloyd Cox, Jr., 32, Lovell Avenue, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving wrong side of road, failure to use signal, failure to obey traffic control device (x4), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Walter Lee Eady, Jr., 43, James Street, Rossville, burglary, theft by taking, battery
Justin Lamar Clayton, 32, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Patricia Jeanette Marsh, 32, Terri Lane, Chickamauga, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jobe Johnston Harper, 27, Chattooga Avenue, Lyerly, marijuana
Adam Rhudy Cole, 34, state Highway 136, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
Victor Levi Mason, 17, Breckenridge Drive, Mobile, Ala., marijuana possession
Amber Nicole Hines, 30, South Oak Street, Summerville, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked
Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked
Steven John Middleton, 17, Hidden Canyon Road, Centreville, Va., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
Amy Renee Dover, 39, Railey Road, Summerville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Friday, June 29
Robert Dean Root, 41, Judys Lane, Ringgold, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Lewis Bradley Yother, 62, Allene Way, LaFayette, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple assault-family violence
Brandee Leigh Swanson, 31, Travis Road, Rossville, violation of probation
Krystal M. Yanez, 32, Wilson Road, Rossville, affray (fighting), public drunk
Megan Leeann Cross, 22, Hoyt Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Brandon Chase Summey, 20, South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., disorderly conduct
Edward Luke Summey, Jr., 41, Evans Road, Rossville, failure to appear, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Hannah Maria Reed, 20, North Bishop Court, Chattanooga, driving without license on person, DUI-drugs
Randy Allen O’Daniel, 41, Flagstone Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., distributing obscene material
Judy Ann Linticum, 51, Flegal Avenue, Rossville, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with tow or more brake lights
Michael Duane Wright, 21, Salem Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Seth Axley Wishon, 34, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear (x2)
Amber N. Poole, 35, Digby Lane, Ringgold, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle
Edward Allen Smith, 27, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (x2), false imprisonment, simple battery-family violence
Antonio Demarcus Thompson, 37, Stonewall Street, Rome, probation violation
David Matthew Tarpley, 27, Park Avenue, Rossville, battery-family violence
Saturday, June 30
Elizabeth Ann Keys, 18, Debbie Lane, Ringgold, disorderly conduct
Martha Nicole Bryant, 33, Airport Road, Trion, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Anthony Patrick Criscuoli, 53, Garden Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-refusal
Michael James McCrary, 28, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, driving without license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-alcohol
Jeremy Shane Edwards, 36, Bryant Avenue, LaFayette, violation of parole, forgery, no insurance, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Ericson Noe Rosales, 19, LaFayette, Road, Rossville, no insurance, driving without a valid license, seat belts violation
Owen David Rice, 52, Ridgeland Circle, Rossville, marijuana possession, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal
Anthony Ray Dunn, 36, Dayton Boulevard, Dayton, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate, no insurance
Clarence Brooklen Smith, 58, Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked
Raymond Andrew Lewis, Jr., 44, National Boulevard, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Robert Corey Hughes, 28, Morrow Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Steven Wayne Cook, 41, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, July 1
Anthony Eugene Harvey, 29, Cordila Lane, Chattanooga criminal trespass
Klay Dalton Wallace, 24, Diamond Circle, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Johnny earl Dillard, 34, Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, expired license plate, seat belt violation
Sandy Shea Hall, 49, LaFayette, PUI-pedestrian under the influence
Heather Dee Ridley, 34, Morse Drive, Flintstone, public drunk, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, disorderly conduct
Robert David Caron, 60, homeless, LaFayette, public drunk, impersonating a public officer or employee
Wendy Labelle Espy, 43, Lynn Circle, Rossville, failure to appear
Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
Michael Lance Irvin, 36, Walker Street, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Jeffery Allan Burt, 49, Wesley Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Joseph Harrison Payne, Jr., 57, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, failure to appears (x2)
Tammy Michele Seay, 41, Museum Street, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Terry Marlin Hamby, 22, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
Troy Lee Fairchild, 37, Woodlawn Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, no insurance
Jamie Allen Adams, 42, Beech Street, Rossville, failure to appear (x2), felony probation violation
Monday, July 2
Gerald D. Donahue, 36, Clifton Terrace, Chattanooga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felling/attempting to elude police, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession
James Allen Stone, 28, Brow Road, Trenton, battery-family violence, cruelty to children, u-turn in curve prohibited, expired drivers license, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine
Richard Lee Foster, 34, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), simple battery-family violence
Tyler Renee Rozzell, 21, Carnation Street, Chattanooga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving
Gordon Ray Hinds, 51, James Street, Rossville, public drunk
Brandon Colt Quarles, 17, Newman Drive, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, simple assault-family violence
Benjamin Lee Johnson, 35, Corinth Road, LaFayette, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine
Muriel Arleen Smith, 56, East Avenue, Rossville, simple assault
Harrison Drew Queen, 21, Graham Circle, Rock Spring, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Lavon Curtis Stewart, 32, James Street, Rossville, bond surrender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, forgery
Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
Susan Elizabeth Horton, 44, Williams Lane, Rossville, probation violation
Sierra Dawn Hood, 27, Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Samuel Jacob Blackwell, 21, Dodge Street, Rossville, false report of a crime
Tuesday, July 3
Travis Wayne Morrow, 24, Nicholas Drive, Resaca, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-refusal
Heather Michelle Goforth, 26, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, fugitive from justice
Wendy Renee Cochran, 50, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, simple battery
Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Gary Thomas Wright, 32, Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, felony probation violation
Nancy Azucena Paz, 21, Susan Drive, Dalton, marijuana possession
Miguel Angel Martinez, 22, Harris Street, Dalton, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI-drugs
Julie Andrea Gass, 38, Canoe Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear, fugitive from justice
Charles Gustus Davis, 30, Crabtree Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., felony probation violation
Randall Shane Justice, 40, Hall Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua Dee Frazier, 34, Lytle Road, Rossville, altered license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
Elizabeth Helen Bailey, 26, North Moore Road, Chattanooga, hold for other agency
Lisa Rae Thomas, 33, Boyle Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Andrew Thomas King, 53, Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, driver to exercise proper use of radios & mobile telephones
Jamiel Rogers, 29, KIaren Drive, Ringgold, simple battery, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Ryan Thomas Murell, 24, Henry Circle, LaFayette, battery
Amanda Michelle Knight, 28, state Highway 151, Trion, disorderly conduct
Wednesday, July 4
Christopher Lee Tidwell, 32, Cubine Road, Flintstone, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery, aggravated assault-family violence
Tana Leigh Daniel, 40, West Revel Road, Rossville, hold for other agency
Candice Nicole McClain, 25, North Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Ronald Edward Morgan, 51, Sammons Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear
David Dale Nations, 58, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear
David Michael O’Donnell, Jr., 43, James Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device
James Gregory Eady, 29, Adams Alley Road, Rossville, marijuana possession, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Tonya Darlene Goins, 44, Highland Park Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate
Michael Phillip Keeton, 32, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, hold for court only
Derrick Wesley Hardin, 28, Lytle Road, Rossville, theft by taking-motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, armed robbery