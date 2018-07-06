Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, June 28

Phillip Wayne Headrick, 53, Brandon Lane, Rossville, failure to appear, driving wrong side of road

Derrick Trayon Mathis, 44, Stone Road, Atlanta, failure to appear, felony theft by shoplifting

Richard Lee West, 42, Baker Drive, LaFayette, aggravated stalking, battery, burglary

Robert Lloyd Cox, Jr., 32, Lovell Avenue, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving wrong side of road, failure to use signal, failure to obey traffic control device (x4), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court only

Walter Lee Eady, Jr., 43, James Street, Rossville, burglary, theft by taking, battery

Justin Lamar Clayton, 32, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Patricia Jeanette Marsh, 32, Terri Lane, Chickamauga, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jobe Johnston Harper, 27, Chattooga Avenue, Lyerly, marijuana

Adam Rhudy Cole, 34, state Highway 136, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio

Victor Levi Mason, 17, Breckenridge Drive, Mobile, Ala., marijuana possession

Amber Nicole Hines, 30, South Oak Street, Summerville, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked

Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked

Steven John Middleton, 17, Hidden Canyon Road, Centreville, Va., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Amy Renee Dover, 39, Railey Road, Summerville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Friday, June 29

Robert Dean Root, 41, Judys Lane, Ringgold, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Lewis Bradley Yother, 62, Allene Way, LaFayette, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple assault-family violence

Brandee Leigh Swanson, 31, Travis Road, Rossville, violation of probation

Krystal M. Yanez, 32, Wilson Road, Rossville, affray (fighting), public drunk

Megan Leeann Cross, 22, Hoyt Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Brandon Chase Summey, 20, South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., disorderly conduct

Edward Luke Summey, Jr., 41, Evans Road, Rossville, failure to appear, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Hannah Maria Reed, 20, North Bishop Court, Chattanooga, driving without license on person, DUI-drugs

Randy Allen O’Daniel, 41, Flagstone Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., distributing obscene material

Judy Ann Linticum, 51, Flegal Avenue, Rossville, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with tow or more brake lights

Michael Duane Wright, 21, Salem Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Seth Axley Wishon, 34, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear (x2)

Amber N. Poole, 35, Digby Lane, Ringgold, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle

Edward Allen Smith, 27, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children (x2), false imprisonment, simple battery-family violence

Antonio Demarcus Thompson, 37, Stonewall Street, Rome, probation violation

David Matthew Tarpley, 27, Park Avenue, Rossville, battery-family violence

Saturday, June 30

Elizabeth Ann Keys, 18, Debbie Lane, Ringgold, disorderly conduct

Martha Nicole Bryant, 33, Airport Road, Trion, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Anthony Patrick Criscuoli, 53, Garden Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-refusal

Michael James McCrary, 28, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, driving without license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-alcohol

Jeremy Shane Edwards, 36, Bryant Avenue, LaFayette, violation of parole, forgery, no insurance, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle

Ericson Noe Rosales, 19, LaFayette, Road, Rossville, no insurance, driving without a valid license, seat belts violation

Owen David Rice, 52, Ridgeland Circle, Rossville, marijuana possession, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal

Anthony Ray Dunn, 36, Dayton Boulevard, Dayton, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate, no insurance

Clarence Brooklen Smith, 58, Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked

Raymond Andrew Lewis, Jr., 44, National Boulevard, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Robert Corey Hughes, 28, Morrow Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

Steven Wayne Cook, 41, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, July 1

Anthony Eugene Harvey, 29, Cordila Lane, Chattanooga criminal trespass

Klay Dalton Wallace, 24, Diamond Circle, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Johnny earl Dillard, 34, Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, expired license plate, seat belt violation

Sandy Shea Hall, 49, LaFayette, PUI-pedestrian under the influence

Heather Dee Ridley, 34, Morse Drive, Flintstone, public drunk, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, disorderly conduct

Robert David Caron, 60, homeless, LaFayette, public drunk, impersonating a public officer or employee

Wendy Labelle Espy, 43, Lynn Circle, Rossville, failure to appear

Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear

Michael Lance Irvin, 36, Walker Street, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Jeffery Allan Burt, 49, Wesley Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Joseph Harrison Payne, Jr., 57, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, failure to appears (x2)

Tammy Michele Seay, 41, Museum Street, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Terry Marlin Hamby, 22, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

Troy Lee Fairchild, 37, Woodlawn Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, no insurance

Jamie Allen Adams, 42, Beech Street, Rossville, failure to appear (x2), felony probation violation

Monday, July 2

Gerald D. Donahue, 36, Clifton Terrace, Chattanooga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felling/attempting to elude police, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession

James Allen Stone, 28, Brow Road, Trenton, battery-family violence, cruelty to children, u-turn in curve prohibited, expired drivers license, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine

Richard Lee Foster, 34, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), simple battery-family violence

Tyler Renee Rozzell, 21, Carnation Street, Chattanooga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving

Gordon Ray Hinds, 51, James Street, Rossville, public drunk

Brandon Colt Quarles, 17, Newman Drive, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, simple assault-family violence

Benjamin Lee Johnson, 35, Corinth Road, LaFayette, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine

Muriel Arleen Smith, 56, East Avenue, Rossville, simple assault

Harrison Drew Queen, 21, Graham Circle, Rock Spring, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Lavon Curtis Stewart, 32, James Street, Rossville, bond surrender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, forgery

Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only

Susan Elizabeth Horton, 44, Williams Lane, Rossville, probation violation

Sierra Dawn Hood, 27, Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Samuel Jacob Blackwell, 21, Dodge Street, Rossville, false report of a crime

Tuesday, July 3

Travis Wayne Morrow, 24, Nicholas Drive, Resaca, Ga., no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-refusal

Heather Michelle Goforth, 26, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, fugitive from justice

Wendy Renee Cochran, 50, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, simple battery

Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Gary Thomas Wright, 32, Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, felony probation violation

Nancy Azucena Paz, 21, Susan Drive, Dalton, marijuana possession

Miguel Angel Martinez, 22, Harris Street, Dalton, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI-drugs

Julie Andrea Gass, 38, Canoe Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear, fugitive from justice

Charles Gustus Davis, 30, Crabtree Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., felony probation violation

Randall Shane Justice, 40, Hall Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua Dee Frazier, 34, Lytle Road, Rossville, altered license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked

Elizabeth Helen Bailey, 26, North Moore Road, Chattanooga, hold for other agency

Lisa Rae Thomas, 33, Boyle Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Andrew Thomas King, 53, Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, driver to exercise proper use of radios & mobile telephones

Jamiel Rogers, 29, KIaren Drive, Ringgold, simple battery, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Ryan Thomas Murell, 24, Henry Circle, LaFayette, battery

Amanda Michelle Knight, 28, state Highway 151, Trion, disorderly conduct

Wednesday, July 4

Christopher Lee Tidwell, 32, Cubine Road, Flintstone, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery, aggravated assault-family violence

Tana Leigh Daniel, 40, West Revel Road, Rossville, hold for other agency

Candice Nicole McClain, 25, North Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Ronald Edward Morgan, 51, Sammons Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear

David Dale Nations, 58, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear

David Michael O’Donnell, Jr., 43, James Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device

James Gregory Eady, 29, Adams Alley Road, Rossville, marijuana possession, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Tonya Darlene Goins, 44, Highland Park Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Michael Phillip Keeton, 32, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, hold for court only

Derrick Wesley Hardin, 28, Lytle Road, Rossville, theft by taking-motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, armed robbery

