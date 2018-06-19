Thursday, June 7
Vincent Scott Eugene Farrow, 19, Petty Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Katie Rae Newton, 29, Arbutus Drive, Hixson, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine
Danyell Kay Dixon, 23, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Hannah Caitlyn Elrod, 25, Ediwon street, Menlo, Ga., failure to appear
Kyree Deion Moorer, 21, Arlington Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to use signal, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2, driving while license suspended or revoked
Aaron Eugene Long, 25, East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
Steven Dale Gass, 44, Clearbrook Court, Rossville, harassing phone calls
Roger Michael Hulsey, 40, Walker Avenue, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Michael Lebron Montgomery, 41, state Highway 341, Rossville, felony probation violation, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine
Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, simple battery
Phillip William Sneller, 21, Hideaway Hills, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Friday, June 8
Jonathan Cole Collins, 24, homeless, terroristic threats and acts, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, aggravated assault
Addison Scott Liles, 32, Hogan Road, Rossville, theft of truck/van/bus, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone
Travis Duane Dubois, 35, Peachtree Lane, Calhoun, Ga., felony probation violation
Kevin Dewayne Bradley, 52, Larchmont Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, theft by bringing stolen property into state
Robert Earl Parks, Jr., 37, Autumn Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation
John Hal Wiley, 21, Fortune Street, LaFayette, violation of probation
John Dekota Moses, 22, Holly Hop Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear
Christopher Alan Dover, 35, Maffett Street, Trion, theft by shoplifting (x2)
Dustin Westley Stoker, 28, Hickory Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation
Dustin Blake Overby, 24, Fortune Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Richard Lamar Bice, 61, Old River Road, Summerville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Tracey Shane Ashley, 43, Cherry Lane, Rossville, evasion of income tax
Anthony Scott Painter, 34, state Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony probation violation
Jade Dezaria Davis, 22, Patterson Road, LaFayette, criminal damage to business property
Saturday, June 9
Autumn Desiree Higgins, 23, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, texting while driving, marijuana possession
Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Justin Ray Skates, 22, Sequatchie Trail, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Dustin Blake Overby, 24, Fortune Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Justin Tyler Morris, 23, Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville, failure to appear
Charles Raymond Guyton, 32, Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, Ga., violation of parole
Karen Diane Siffles, 29, Adams Drive, Flintstone, marijuana possession
April Lynn Ashley, 54, Cherry Lane, Rossville, evasion of income tax
Anthony Truman Sloan, 37, Logan Avenue, Rossville, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence
Jerry Ross Parnell, 53, Kibble Street, East Ridge, Tenn., violation of probation
William Preston Teems, 55, Breezy Trail, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Kimberly Lavon Kearney, 43, Reeves Road, Chattanooga, failure to appear
Santiago Gutierrez, 32, failure to appear
Eric Lynn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, improper use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953
Sunday, June 10
Charles Edward Marsh, Jr., 44, Prospect Circle, Chickamauga, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony battery-family violence, aggravated assault (x2), cruelty to child causing excessive physical/mental pain, simple assault
Kenneth Eugene Bankston, 47, Carter Lane, Rossville, failure to appear
Corinne Marie Walsingham, 26, North Hickory Street, Chattanooga, following too closely, DUI-alcohol
Harry Jermaine Fleetwood, 37, Prospect Road, Chickamauga, failure to obey traffic control device (x4), motorcycle operating between lanes/splitting lanes prohibited (x3), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Michael Anthony Puryear, 36, Lail Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice
Elroy George, Jr., 43, Vietnam Memorial Highway, Ville Platte, La., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Daniel Lee Sigmon, 37, Manis Trail, Rock Spring, fugitive from justice
Jason Lamar Anderson, 34, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Monday, June 11
Ashley Deshaun Bishop, 38, Cobb Road, Chatsworth, Ga., seat belt violation (ages 6-17), DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age, speeding, DUI-drugs
Ronald Lamar Parris, 65, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping,
Michael Anthony McClendon, 50, Karen Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear
Salvador Cordova, 25, Second Street, Trion, Ga., no proof of insurance, driving without a valid license, speeding
Ricky Edward Britton, 54, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects
Garrett Wayne Ade, 23, Coward-Cobb Road, Adel, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Brendan Dominique Rogers, 27, Buena Vista Drive, Chattanooga, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance
Brandi Nicole Smith, 38, Charlotte Drive, Dalton, financial transaction card theft
Cynthia Suzanne Short, 26, Cherokee Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear
Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Ricky Lee Stoker, 46, North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence
Mark Thomas Adcock, 42, Chestnut Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate
James Ray Pack, 25, Culberson Avenue, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, speeding
Tuesday, June 12
Tavarous Moss, 31, Rogers Road, Rossville, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)
Kendra Jayne McMullin, 27, Rogers Road, Rossville, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)
Tadazia Charmika Davis, 28, Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)
Douglas Lane Justice, 36, Virginia Avenue, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, no license plate
Matthew Christopher Jones, 31, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, battery-family violence, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence
Kenneth Wade Meadwell, 57, PUI-pedestrian under the influence
Austin Tyler McWhorter, 25, Thompson Circle, LaFayette, violation of parole, loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
F.H. Bailey, 55, South Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Mark Williams, 48, Church Street, Summerville, Ga., theft by shoplifting
Juan Lopez Vargas, 63, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed
David Ray Walker, Jr., 44, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, violation of parole
Christopher Michael Thornton, 45, Asterwood Drive, Rossville, violation of parole
Jamall Rashad Thomas, 27, Mark Twain Circle, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Norma Michelle Hawkins, 46, Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
Kevin Lee Hicks, 31, King Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Robert Wesley Yarbrough, 38, Cottontail Hollow Road, Flintstone, failure to appear
Candus Dareen Sprayberry, 59, Highland Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Alexandria Christen-Taylor Carter, 26, Three Notch Road, Ringgold, theft by taking
Wednesday, June 13
Jamall Rashad Thomas, 27, Mark Twain Circle, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, texting while driving
Jillian Raeh Ross, 19, Meadowlark Drive, Ringgold, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle
Karisa Matta Humphrey, 25, Dunwood Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Bruce Thompson, Jr., 34, Ozark Trail, Atlanta, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving
Jeffery Dean Turnipseed, 55, Peavine Road, Rock Spring, felony probation violation
Richard Wayne Harmon, 33, Sharon Lane, Ringgold, disorderly conduct