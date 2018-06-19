Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, June 7

Vincent Scott Eugene Farrow, 19, Petty Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Katie Rae Newton, 29, Arbutus Drive, Hixson, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine

Danyell Kay Dixon, 23, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Hannah Caitlyn Elrod, 25, Ediwon street, Menlo, Ga., failure to appear

Kyree Deion Moorer, 21, Arlington Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to use signal, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2, driving while license suspended or revoked

Aaron Eugene Long, 25, East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, hold for court only

Steven Dale Gass, 44, Clearbrook Court, Rossville, harassing phone calls

Roger Michael Hulsey, 40, Walker Avenue, Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Michael Lebron Montgomery, 41, state Highway 341, Rossville, felony probation violation, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine

Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, simple battery

Phillip William Sneller, 21, Hideaway Hills, Chickamauga, hold for court only

Friday, June 8

Jonathan Cole Collins, 24, homeless, terroristic threats and acts, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, aggravated assault

Addison Scott Liles, 32, Hogan Road, Rossville, theft of truck/van/bus, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone

Travis Duane Dubois, 35, Peachtree Lane, Calhoun, Ga., felony probation violation

Kevin Dewayne Bradley, 52, Larchmont Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, theft by bringing stolen property into state

Robert Earl Parks, Jr., 37, Autumn Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation

John Hal Wiley, 21, Fortune Street, LaFayette, violation of probation

John Dekota Moses, 22, Holly Hop Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear

Christopher Alan Dover, 35, Maffett Street, Trion, theft by shoplifting (x2)

Dustin Westley Stoker, 28, Hickory Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation

Dustin Blake Overby, 24, Fortune Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Richard Lamar Bice, 61, Old River Road, Summerville, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Tracey Shane Ashley, 43, Cherry Lane, Rossville, evasion of income tax

Anthony Scott Painter, 34, state Highway 157, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony probation violation

Jade Dezaria Davis, 22, Patterson Road, LaFayette, criminal damage to business property

Saturday, June 9

Autumn Desiree Higgins, 23, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, texting while driving, marijuana possession

Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Justin Ray Skates, 22, Sequatchie Trail, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Dustin Blake Overby, 24, Fortune Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Justin Tyler Morris, 23, Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville, failure to appear

Charles Raymond Guyton, 32, Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, Ga., violation of parole

Karen Diane Siffles, 29, Adams Drive, Flintstone, marijuana possession

April Lynn Ashley, 54, Cherry Lane, Rossville, evasion of income tax

Anthony Truman Sloan, 37, Logan Avenue, Rossville, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence

Jerry Ross Parnell, 53, Kibble Street, East Ridge, Tenn., violation of probation

William Preston Teems, 55, Breezy Trail, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Kimberly Lavon Kearney, 43, Reeves Road, Chattanooga, failure to appear

Santiago Gutierrez, 32, failure to appear

Eric Lynn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, improper use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953

Sunday, June 10

Charles Edward Marsh, Jr., 44, Prospect Circle, Chickamauga, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony battery-family violence, aggravated assault (x2), cruelty to child causing excessive physical/mental pain, simple assault

Kenneth Eugene Bankston, 47, Carter Lane, Rossville, failure to appear

Corinne Marie Walsingham, 26, North Hickory Street, Chattanooga, following too closely, DUI-alcohol

Harry Jermaine Fleetwood, 37, Prospect Road, Chickamauga, failure to obey traffic control device (x4), motorcycle operating between lanes/splitting lanes prohibited (x3), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Michael Anthony Puryear, 36, Lail Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice

Elroy George, Jr., 43, Vietnam Memorial Highway, Ville Platte, La., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Daniel Lee Sigmon, 37, Manis Trail, Rock Spring, fugitive from justice

Jason Lamar Anderson, 34, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, hold for court only

Monday, June 11

Ashley Deshaun Bishop, 38, Cobb Road, Chatsworth, Ga., seat belt violation (ages 6-17), DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age, speeding, DUI-drugs

Ronald Lamar Parris, 65, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping,

Michael Anthony McClendon, 50, Karen Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear

Salvador Cordova, 25, Second Street, Trion, Ga., no proof of insurance, driving without a valid license, speeding

Ricky Edward Britton, 54, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects

Garrett Wayne Ade, 23, Coward-Cobb Road, Adel, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Brendan Dominique Rogers, 27, Buena Vista Drive, Chattanooga, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance

Brandi Nicole Smith, 38, Charlotte Drive, Dalton, financial transaction card theft

Cynthia Suzanne Short, 26, Cherokee Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear

Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Ricky Lee Stoker, 46, North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence

Mark Thomas Adcock, 42, Chestnut Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate

James Ray Pack, 25, Culberson Avenue, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, speeding

Tuesday, June 12

Tavarous Moss, 31, Rogers Road, Rossville, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)

Kendra Jayne McMullin, 27, Rogers Road, Rossville, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)

Tadazia Charmika Davis, 28, Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana (x2)

Douglas Lane Justice, 36, Virginia Avenue, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, no license plate

Matthew Christopher Jones, 31, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, battery-family violence, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence

Kenneth Wade Meadwell, 57, PUI-pedestrian under the influence

Austin Tyler McWhorter, 25, Thompson Circle, LaFayette, violation of parole, loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

F.H. Bailey, 55, South Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Mark Williams, 48, Church Street, Summerville, Ga., theft by shoplifting

Juan Lopez Vargas, 63, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed

David Ray Walker, Jr., 44, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, violation of parole

Christopher Michael Thornton, 45, Asterwood Drive, Rossville, violation of parole

Jamall Rashad Thomas, 27, Mark Twain Circle, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Norma Michelle Hawkins, 46, Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

Kevin Lee Hicks, 31, King Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Robert Wesley Yarbrough, 38, Cottontail Hollow Road, Flintstone, failure to appear

Candus Dareen Sprayberry, 59, Highland Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Alexandria Christen-Taylor Carter, 26, Three Notch Road, Ringgold, theft by taking

Wednesday, June 13

Jamall Rashad Thomas, 27, Mark Twain Circle, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, texting while driving

Jillian Raeh Ross, 19, Meadowlark Drive, Ringgold, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle

Karisa Matta Humphrey, 25, Dunwood Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Bruce Thompson, Jr., 34, Ozark Trail, Atlanta, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving

Jeffery Dean Turnipseed, 55, Peavine Road, Rock Spring, felony probation violation

Richard Wayne Harmon, 33, Sharon Lane, Ringgold, disorderly conduct

Tags