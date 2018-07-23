Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, July 12

Roman Garduno Perez, 34, Inglenook Drive, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, driving without a valid license

Cody Brooks Johnson, 26, Clark Street, Chickamauga, failure to appear, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple assault-family violence

Charles Edward McCurry, 30, Chambers Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children 3rd degree, battery-family violence

Shelly Lynn Roach, 42, KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Christian Lee Lemons, 24, Gilley Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

John Lee McCamish, 35, Akins Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Joseph Frank Prince, 33, Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, felony probation violation, simple assault-family violence (x3)

Macy Denyse Ware, 48, Charlie Stephenson Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Joshua Laing Simer, 34, Old Dalton Highway, LaFayette, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jerome Douglas Hearn, 57, Chota Circle, LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked

Darren Scott Hall, 18, Kensington Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking

Preston Eric Goins, 21, Worth Street, LaFayette, theft by deception (x12)

Friday, July 13

Klay Dalton Wallace, 24, Diamond Circle, LaFayette, burglary

Seth Tanner Alexander, 17, Garden Farm Road, Rossville, felony theft by taking

William Lyndon Cade Harvey, 18, Crabtree Road, Rossville, felony theft by taking

Tony Neil Turner, 46, Sarah Drive, Flintstone, speeding, improper passing left, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol, fleeing/attempting to elude police

Tamantha Suzanne Sipes, 45, Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, fugitive from justice

Brandon Lamar Laymon, 34, Doe Trail, Resaca, felony probation violation

Debra Lynn Howard, 42, Jacobs Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Christopher Bailey Smith, 18, Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Brian Dale Shirley, 21, Hogan Road, Rossville, no insurance, driving without a valid license

Anthony Wade Cochran, 31, Kelly Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Gerald Curtis James, 53, Cedar Bluff, Ala., felony probation violation

Terrance Montreal Jordan, 26, East 26th Street, Chattanooga, felony theft by shoplifting, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participater in criminal activity

Joshua Dakota Airks, 25, Woodvale Avenue, Chattanooga, carrying a concealed weapon, will obstruction of law enforcement officers, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

William Lee Slaugenhaupt, 32, Meadowlark Drive, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Travis Scott Espy, 27, Clio Drive, Chattanooga, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Saturday, July 14

David Nicholas Prestridge, 39, Wilder Road, Chickamauga, wrong class of license, driving without license on person, expired license plate, failure to appear (x2)

Guy Nelson Bowman, 46, Eighth Street, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Lisa Kay Picca, 51, Eighth Street, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Adam Ray Frady, 44, Winding Hills Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Emily Elizabeth Hannum, 24, Mountainview Avenue, Maryville, Tenn., permitting unlawful operation of vehicle

Joseph Allen Dockery, 41, Sherry Court, Chickamauga, simple battery

Scarlet Lace Jackson, 28, South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on, DUI-refusal, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Keandris Trena Cousin, 37, Durby Circle, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Adam Shawn Wycuff, 25, Greens Lake Circle, Rossville, theft by conversion

Jeff Wayne Mann, 56, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, battery-family violence, sexual battery, false imprisonment

Sunday, July 15

Reginald Lamont Walker, Jr., 25, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls

Jeffrey Lee Jones, II, 29, Walden Road, Chickamauga, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell marijuana, marijuana possession

Marquis Larell Howell, 22, Darwin Lane, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953

Stephen Henry Lee Stevens, 57, West Gordon Avenue, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Danielle Kay Young, 33, Escalon Street, Rossville, offense against public order, disorderly conduct

Monday, July 16

Emily Ann Carrington, 36, Spruce Street, Chickamauga, theft by taking, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Joseph Allen Dockery, 41, unknown, criminal trespass

Russell Lee Hallman, 29, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, aggravated assault

Presley Brooke Blevins, 27, Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., felony probation violation, failure to appear

Joshua D. Airks, 25, Thirty-fifth Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Michael Allen Saunders, 34, Twelfth Avenue, Chattanooga, criminal trespass

Tuesday, July 17

David Ray Bankston, Jr., 37, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Michael Allen Saunders, 34, Twelfth Avenue, Chattanooga, theft by taking-bicycle

James Isaac Millsaps, 39, Bowman Cemetery Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., wrong class of license, failure to appear

Jonathan Young Campbell, 34, Park Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Micah Devaughn Buchanan, 26, Glenn Street, Rossville, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, marijuana possession, possession and use drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked

Haley Molly Jenkins, 22, Glenn Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Wesley Yarbrough, 38, Cotton Tail Hollow, Flintstone, marijuana possession, battery-family violence

Corey Dewayne Young, 41, Hickory Street, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked

Wednesday, July 18

Robbie Lee Mitchell, 25, McLemore Street, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked

Justin Paul Bowers, 29, Brock Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Ronnie Lynn Stoker, 46, Jackson Street, LaFayette, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-refusal, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine

Dacey Andrew Kilgore, 17, state Highway 341, Rossville, marijuana possession

Darren Antonio Terell Speed, 30, Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jessie Allen Brogdon, 46, South Terrace, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, seat belt violation (ages 6-17)

Charles Anthony Romans, 44, Bell Court, Chickamauga, cruelty to children, battery-family violence

Timothy Michael Younes, 35, Suggs Street, Rossville, loitering and prowling

Larry Taylor Hairel, 70, Alabama Highway, Rock Spring, improper transfer of license plate/decal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, seat belts violation

David Vaughn Hastings, 46, Virginia Avenue, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear

Zachary Ryan Cargle, 26, Seymour Drive, Acworth, Ga., failure to appear

George Edward McCallie, 56, Larry Circle, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting, theft from justice, fugitive from justice

Dakota Brock Nation, 22, Walker Avenue, Rossville, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Jeremy Levi Lusk, 29, Chester Road, Hixson, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony

Heather Lee Childs, 27, Cannon Lane, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Anthony Wycuff, 31, James Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Aaron Carter Scholtz, 18, Meyers Road, Chickamauga, simple battery, battery

Tiffanie Michelle Turner, 28, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, no insurance, concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Amy Rebecca Buckels, 45, Garth Street, Rossville, failure to appear-felony

Alicia Faye Cline, 31, Mountain View Drive, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, possession of methamphetamine

Dillian Wayne Jones, 24, Clement Road, Rocky Face, hold for court-maximum security

Tags