Thursday, July 19

Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Eltoney Montrel Simmons, 17, Hardin Road, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license, tag light required

Candace Nicole Alexander, 29, KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Amanda Demarious Holloway, 37, Robert E. Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Tracy Dwight Watkins, Jr., 22, Park Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine

Molly Elizabeth Parker, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts

Kendall Allen Daniels, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, battery-family violence

Robert Lebrone Williams, 46, state Highway 151, LaFayette, criminal trespass, battery

Jason Wade Reed, 42, Colemere Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

James William Ridgeway, 54, Ringgold, hold for court only

John Edward Kelley, Jr., 38, Jackson Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunk

Heather Lynn Posey, 31, Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Lori Jill Hill, 33, Champ Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Friday, July 20

Carrie Anne Duvall, 29, Lake Terrace Circle, LaFayette, battery-family violence, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears/commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery (x4)

David Ray Bird, 29, Chloe Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance

Virgle Hearn, Jr., 29, North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

David Carlton Lewis, 40, Arnold Road, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

Matthew Dalton Brown, 20, Boynton Terrace, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua Hubert Ferguson, 38, state Highway 341, Rossville, felony probation violation

Stephen Lee Kerns, 37, Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, aggravated sexual assault

Kevin Dewayne Lowe, 36, state Highway 151, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance, seat belts violation, improper/erratic lane change

David Howard Kyle, 36, Third Street, Tallapoosa, Mo., aggravated sodomy-commit sodomy with force and against persons will or person less than 10 years of age, aggravated child molestation

Brandon Dale Harris, 24, McLemore Street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Brandon Paul Purser, 37, Dietz Road, Ringgold, hold for other agency, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Tommy Wayne Painter, 39, violation of family violence order, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Larry Blake Bishop, 30, Reese Road, Columbus, Ga., financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost or mislaid property

Holly Christina Webb-York, 35, Gray Road, Ringgold, probation violation

Donald Mark Brown, 46, Joe Robertson Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Derrick Scott Johnson, 21, Abutment Road, Dalton, possession of methamphetamine

Kayler Mae Skidmore, 19, state Highway 193, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Meredith Ann Davis, 39, Joe Robertson Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Charlesy Miranda Hope Bellas, 23, Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Saturday, July 21

Gabriel Alexander Sims, 19, Trion Highway, LaFayette, criminal damage to property (x2), reckless conduct, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 22)

Elisic Shamar Jawon Clements, 19, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, criminal damage to property (x2), discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20)

Matthew Jordan Schubert, 19, state Highway 337, LaFayette, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20), failure to appear, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, criminal damage to property (x2), reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine

Christian Jennins Sipsy, 18, North Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking (x2), discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, criminal damage to property (x2), possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20)

Tanner Liam Casey, 17, Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Lisa Jane Caylor, 52, Bronco Road, LaFayette, battery-family violence

Zackery Taft Newport, 29, Wahella Road, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked

Rema Rena Mohammad, 24, Sullivan Road, New Caney, Texas, DUI-alcohol

Amy Lynn Barbee, 34, Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 present/hears acts/commits forcible felony battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence

Michael Scott Templeton, 24, Sharondale Drive, Dalton, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, battery-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony

Alina Lasha Crowley, 22, Wilson Road, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Crystal Jean Puryear, 39, Lail Road, Chickamauga, battery-family violence

Megan Hope Pettigrew, 28, Lawrence Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, July 22

Shene Lucretia Kirk, 31, Columbus Circle, Calhoun, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Chad Lamar Campbell, 43, Sturdibant Drive, Summerville, Ga., battery

Travis Lamar Teems, 53, Cherokee Trail, Rossville, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Robert Mathew Snider, 25, Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

John Lee McCamish, 35, Akins Road, Chickamauga, brake light requirements for vehicle manufactured with two or more brake lights, driving while license suspended or revoked

Tony Lee Holland, 50, Burnt Mill Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, habitual offender

George Bethel Mathis, III, 47, Wilson Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence

Deborah Michelle Williams, 33, Glenda Lane, Ringgold, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2)

Jason Lee Jenkins, 44, Applebrook Drive, Rossville, failure to appear

Tiffanie Michelle Turner, 28, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)

Evans David Hayes, 38, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear

Bradley Tyson Stoner, 31, Longstreet Road, Rossville, failure to appear, forgery

Monday, July 23

Roger Michael Hulsey, 40, Walker Avenue, Rossville, battery-family violence, aggravated assault

Janet Lesage Carter, 51, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, battery-family violence

Jamison Shane Kidwell, 44, Caldwell Street, Rossville, aggravated assault-family violence

Brenda Jean Sinard, 58, West James Street, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, no insurance, simple battery, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Jamie Lynn Stewart, 36, Jenkins Road, Rossville, theft by conversion

Amber Lynn Tate, 33, Crane Street, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Matthew David Spivey, 18, Stokely Drive, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, furnishing to /purchasing of/ possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, DUI-alcohol

Marbin Josue Portillo, 17, Broadway Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license, no insurance

Adrienne Cassandra Holt, 39, Evans Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Rebecca Lee Johnson, 38, Chambers Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance

Gerald Anthony Smith, 36, Goodson Avenue, Chattanooga, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked

Labrawn Eugene Sharp, 38, Vinita Trail, Flintstone, felony probation violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

John Dekota Moses, 22, West North Main Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Amanda Faye Lay, 26, Myrt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Stephanie Carolann Mason, 21, Ladd Springs Road, Old Fort, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked

Tayler Kirk Davidson, 22, Thornton Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession

Melissa Nichole Smith, 38, US Highway 27, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

David Benjamin McMorris, 38, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Eric Joseph Atkins, 36, Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, possession of methamphetamine

Levi Shane Edgeman, 22, Quail Run, LaFayette, probation violation

Matthew Robert Cabrera, 47, South Hamilton Street, Dalton, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Tuesday, July 24

Jammie Diane Cody, 49, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Mark Anthony Watts, 54, Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Joel Aaron Gilliland, 33, Steele Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence

Jamie Lynn Parker, 41, Cleveland Road, Rossville, parole violation

Matthew Allen McMurray, 35, Longview Drive, Rossville, fugitive from justice

Alexis Europa Frazier, 32, Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Cory Franklin Anderson, 37, Burnt Mill Circle, Flintstone, no license plate, broken taillight lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Alisha Ann Coyne, 28, Park City Road, Rossville, window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Nolan Curt Dollar, 30, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Christina Marie Padgett, 31, Woodsage Drive, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., felony probation violation

Terrie Lynn Gideon, 56, Main Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, violation of probation

Anthony Ray Dunn, 36, Dayton Boulevard, Dayton, Tenn., violation of probation

Robert Ray Gosnell, 30, Youngblood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)

Brandon Lee Chalker, 35, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice

Rebecca Dianne Browning, 50, Hunter Street, Summerville, felony probation violation

Brian Kyle Cook, 28, state Highway 151, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Jeremy Taylor McBay, 32, Dodge Street, Rossville, simple assault, criminal trespass

Cody Allen Munchel, 26, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, fugitive from justice, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

Luke Ryan Payne, 25, Center Grove Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Austin William Thompson, 18, Learning To Lean Lane, LaFayette, burglary

Wednesday, July 25

Jeffery Allen Collins, 46, Donaldson Road, Chattanooga, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked

Terry Marshall Green, 57, Oostanaula Bend Road, Calhoun, Ga., improper passing in no passing zone, DUI-alcohol

Stephen Craig Smith, 36, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/ marijuana/methamphetamine

Carl Robert Lankford, 63, Rowland Avenue, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Angela Denise McGee, 40, Cherry Street, Decherd, Tenn., fugitive from justice. giving false name/address/brithdate to law enforcement officer

Scottie Alan McGee, 39, Cherry Street, Decherd, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony, theft by receiving stolen property

Mechele Nancy Pence, 50, Kemp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of limited driving permit, fail to report accident with injury/death, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Dennis Lee Stoker, 57, Wallaceville Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine

Luke Wade Williams, 20, homeless, Rossville, failure to appear, marijuana possession, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving without license on person

Crystal Marie McSears, 39, Bronco Road, LaFayette, sale of methamphetamine

Jennifer Rose Rios, 35, Ridgecrest Drive, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Wilburn Higgins Stewart, Jr., 54, Hunger Oak Street, Winchester, Tenn., felony probation violation

James Aaron Scarbro, 41, Chippewa Avenue, Cleveland, Tenn., simple battery-family violence

Kyle Patrick Parker, 23, Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, battery-family violence

Hannah Marie Faulkner, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation

Shilo Shantell Brown, 32, Smith Lane, Rossville, violation of paroles

Michael Anthony Puryear, 36, Lail Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, felony theft by receiving stolen property, owning/operating/conducting a chop shop

