Thursday, July 19
Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Eltoney Montrel Simmons, 17, Hardin Road, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license, tag light required
Candace Nicole Alexander, 29, KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Amanda Demarious Holloway, 37, Robert E. Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Tracy Dwight Watkins, Jr., 22, Park Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine
Molly Elizabeth Parker, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts
Kendall Allen Daniels, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, battery-family violence
Robert Lebrone Williams, 46, state Highway 151, LaFayette, criminal trespass, battery
Jason Wade Reed, 42, Colemere Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked
James William Ridgeway, 54, Ringgold, hold for court only
John Edward Kelley, Jr., 38, Jackson Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunk
Heather Lynn Posey, 31, Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Lori Jill Hill, 33, Champ Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Friday, July 20
Carrie Anne Duvall, 29, Lake Terrace Circle, LaFayette, battery-family violence, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears/commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery (x4)
David Ray Bird, 29, Chloe Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance
Virgle Hearn, Jr., 29, North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
David Carlton Lewis, 40, Arnold Road, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Matthew Dalton Brown, 20, Boynton Terrace, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua Hubert Ferguson, 38, state Highway 341, Rossville, felony probation violation
Stephen Lee Kerns, 37, Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, aggravated sexual assault
Kevin Dewayne Lowe, 36, state Highway 151, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance, seat belts violation, improper/erratic lane change
David Howard Kyle, 36, Third Street, Tallapoosa, Mo., aggravated sodomy-commit sodomy with force and against persons will or person less than 10 years of age, aggravated child molestation
Brandon Dale Harris, 24, McLemore Street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Brandon Paul Purser, 37, Dietz Road, Ringgold, hold for other agency, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Tommy Wayne Painter, 39, violation of family violence order, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Larry Blake Bishop, 30, Reese Road, Columbus, Ga., financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost or mislaid property
Holly Christina Webb-York, 35, Gray Road, Ringgold, probation violation
Donald Mark Brown, 46, Joe Robertson Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Derrick Scott Johnson, 21, Abutment Road, Dalton, possession of methamphetamine
Kayler Mae Skidmore, 19, state Highway 193, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Meredith Ann Davis, 39, Joe Robertson Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Charlesy Miranda Hope Bellas, 23, Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Saturday, July 21
Gabriel Alexander Sims, 19, Trion Highway, LaFayette, criminal damage to property (x2), reckless conduct, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 22)
Elisic Shamar Jawon Clements, 19, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, criminal damage to property (x2), discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20)
Matthew Jordan Schubert, 19, state Highway 337, LaFayette, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20), failure to appear, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, criminal damage to property (x2), reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine
Christian Jennins Sipsy, 18, North Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking (x2), discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, criminal damage to property (x2), possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x 20)
Tanner Liam Casey, 17, Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Lisa Jane Caylor, 52, Bronco Road, LaFayette, battery-family violence
Zackery Taft Newport, 29, Wahella Road, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked
Rema Rena Mohammad, 24, Sullivan Road, New Caney, Texas, DUI-alcohol
Amy Lynn Barbee, 34, Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 present/hears acts/commits forcible felony battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence
Michael Scott Templeton, 24, Sharondale Drive, Dalton, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, battery-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony
Alina Lasha Crowley, 22, Wilson Road, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Crystal Jean Puryear, 39, Lail Road, Chickamauga, battery-family violence
Megan Hope Pettigrew, 28, Lawrence Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, July 22
Shene Lucretia Kirk, 31, Columbus Circle, Calhoun, Ga., failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Chad Lamar Campbell, 43, Sturdibant Drive, Summerville, Ga., battery
Travis Lamar Teems, 53, Cherokee Trail, Rossville, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Robert Mathew Snider, 25, Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
John Lee McCamish, 35, Akins Road, Chickamauga, brake light requirements for vehicle manufactured with two or more brake lights, driving while license suspended or revoked
Tony Lee Holland, 50, Burnt Mill Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, habitual offender
George Bethel Mathis, III, 47, Wilson Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence
Deborah Michelle Williams, 33, Glenda Lane, Ringgold, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2)
Jason Lee Jenkins, 44, Applebrook Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
Tiffanie Michelle Turner, 28, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)
Evans David Hayes, 38, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear
Bradley Tyson Stoner, 31, Longstreet Road, Rossville, failure to appear, forgery
Monday, July 23
Roger Michael Hulsey, 40, Walker Avenue, Rossville, battery-family violence, aggravated assault
Janet Lesage Carter, 51, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, battery-family violence
Jamison Shane Kidwell, 44, Caldwell Street, Rossville, aggravated assault-family violence
Brenda Jean Sinard, 58, West James Street, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, no insurance, simple battery, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Jamie Lynn Stewart, 36, Jenkins Road, Rossville, theft by conversion
Amber Lynn Tate, 33, Crane Street, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate
Matthew David Spivey, 18, Stokely Drive, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, furnishing to /purchasing of/ possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, DUI-alcohol
Marbin Josue Portillo, 17, Broadway Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license, no insurance
Adrienne Cassandra Holt, 39, Evans Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Rebecca Lee Johnson, 38, Chambers Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance
Gerald Anthony Smith, 36, Goodson Avenue, Chattanooga, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked
Labrawn Eugene Sharp, 38, Vinita Trail, Flintstone, felony probation violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
John Dekota Moses, 22, West North Main Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Amanda Faye Lay, 26, Myrt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Stephanie Carolann Mason, 21, Ladd Springs Road, Old Fort, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
Tayler Kirk Davidson, 22, Thornton Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession
Melissa Nichole Smith, 38, US Highway 27, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
David Benjamin McMorris, 38, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Eric Joseph Atkins, 36, Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, possession of methamphetamine
Levi Shane Edgeman, 22, Quail Run, LaFayette, probation violation
Matthew Robert Cabrera, 47, South Hamilton Street, Dalton, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Tuesday, July 24
Jammie Diane Cody, 49, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Mark Anthony Watts, 54, Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Joel Aaron Gilliland, 33, Steele Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence
Jamie Lynn Parker, 41, Cleveland Road, Rossville, parole violation
Matthew Allen McMurray, 35, Longview Drive, Rossville, fugitive from justice
Alexis Europa Frazier, 32, Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Cory Franklin Anderson, 37, Burnt Mill Circle, Flintstone, no license plate, broken taillight lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Alisha Ann Coyne, 28, Park City Road, Rossville, window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Nolan Curt Dollar, 30, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Christina Marie Padgett, 31, Woodsage Drive, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., felony probation violation
Terrie Lynn Gideon, 56, Main Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, violation of probation
Anthony Ray Dunn, 36, Dayton Boulevard, Dayton, Tenn., violation of probation
Robert Ray Gosnell, 30, Youngblood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)
Brandon Lee Chalker, 35, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
Rebecca Dianne Browning, 50, Hunter Street, Summerville, felony probation violation
Brian Kyle Cook, 28, state Highway 151, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Jeremy Taylor McBay, 32, Dodge Street, Rossville, simple assault, criminal trespass
Cody Allen Munchel, 26, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, fugitive from justice, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
Luke Ryan Payne, 25, Center Grove Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Austin William Thompson, 18, Learning To Lean Lane, LaFayette, burglary
Wednesday, July 25
Jeffery Allen Collins, 46, Donaldson Road, Chattanooga, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
Terry Marshall Green, 57, Oostanaula Bend Road, Calhoun, Ga., improper passing in no passing zone, DUI-alcohol
Stephen Craig Smith, 36, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/ marijuana/methamphetamine
Carl Robert Lankford, 63, Rowland Avenue, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Angela Denise McGee, 40, Cherry Street, Decherd, Tenn., fugitive from justice. giving false name/address/brithdate to law enforcement officer
Scottie Alan McGee, 39, Cherry Street, Decherd, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony, theft by receiving stolen property
Mechele Nancy Pence, 50, Kemp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of limited driving permit, fail to report accident with injury/death, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Dennis Lee Stoker, 57, Wallaceville Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine
Luke Wade Williams, 20, homeless, Rossville, failure to appear, marijuana possession, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving without license on person
Crystal Marie McSears, 39, Bronco Road, LaFayette, sale of methamphetamine
Jennifer Rose Rios, 35, Ridgecrest Drive, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Wilburn Higgins Stewart, Jr., 54, Hunger Oak Street, Winchester, Tenn., felony probation violation
James Aaron Scarbro, 41, Chippewa Avenue, Cleveland, Tenn., simple battery-family violence
Kyle Patrick Parker, 23, Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, battery-family violence
Hannah Marie Faulkner, 22, Indian Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation
Shilo Shantell Brown, 32, Smith Lane, Rossville, violation of paroles
Michael Anthony Puryear, 36, Lail Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, felony theft by receiving stolen property, owning/operating/conducting a chop shop