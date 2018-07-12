Thursday, July 5
Jemere Deshon Adams, 28, Richardson street, Rossville, DUI-refusal, noise violation ( loud music from vehicle
Jeremy Steven Barnes, 30, James street, Rossville, criminal trespass
John David Smith, 71, marijuana possession
Justin Gregory Baggett, 30, Roy Bird Road, Rock Spring, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, fleeing/attempting to elude police
Bobby Jo Taylor, 35, Ellis Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, felony probation violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine
Kayla Breann Massey, 23, Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, possession of methamphetamine
Justin Tyler Westmoreland, 29, Roberta Drive, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, East Reed Road, disorderly conduct
Charles Brigham Smith, 38, Collins Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., felony probation violation
Jacob Franklin Price, 28, Walden Lane, Rising Fawn, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ralph Eugene Oglesby, 58, South Main Street, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts
Friday, July 6
Sharik Ronald Smith, 25, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation , willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, seat belts violation, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2)
Michael Allen Moss, 48, Spring Street, Rossville, marijuana possession
Mardarreius F. Adams, 23, East 37th Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, fugitive from justice
John M. Jones, 51, Spriggs Street, East Ridge, Tenn., marijuana possession, seat belts violation
Zachery Lee Harris, 17, McSears Drive, LaFayette, seat belts violation, driving without a valid license
Doyal Dean Duke, 57, Galloping Pass, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, no insurance
Carlie Shai Royal, 21, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking, felony theft by taking
Saturday, July 7
Ivan Dewayne Sherrill, 50, East Circle Drive, Rossville, terroristic threats
Toni Marie Mitchell, 32, Lytle Road, Rossville, failure to appear, felony failure to appear
Renae Katherine Miller, 54, Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, disorderly conduct
Seneca Lamar Fleetwood, 38, Walker Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation
John Franklin Conlee, II, 63, Carriage Place Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense
Brittany Suzanne Robinson, 31, York Road, LaFayette, loitering and prowling
Ilmira Chaiene Heinsohn, 30, Jarvis Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Jeremy Blake Tolbert, 31, Hulana Street, Rossville, expired license plate, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, July 8
Joseph Dennis Morgan, 32, Lakeview Drive, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
John Franklin Conlee, II, 63, Carriage Place Drive, driving while license suspended or revoked-2nd offense
James Taylor Correll, 21, Spruce street, Rossville, lighted headlights/other lights required ½ hours after sunset- ½ hour before sunrise, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Eric Lebron Upshaw, 37, Nancy Lane, Flintstone, marijuana possession, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Xavier Candelario, 20, Travis Road, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
Nathan Eric Walker, 40, Mineral Avenue, Rossville, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance
Amanda Renee Zirk, 35, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Thomas Labron Robbins, 21, East 13th Street, Chattanooga, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked
Trina Danielle Roach, 40, state Highway 151, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Harold Leon Ballew, 33, South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked
Andrew David Coen, 35, Bragg Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Monday, July 9
Terrie Lynn Gideon, 56, South Main Street, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Jessie Lynn Culbert, 27, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, , driving while license suspended or revoked
Cordarius Darnell Jones, 28, East 26th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving without a valid license
Amber Lauren Argenbright, 29, Persley Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear
Sarah E. Brady, 22, Alpine Drive, Rossville, public drunk, simple battery-family violence
Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Christopher Lynn Roden, 30, Whitt Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony probation violation
Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Ashley Nicole Mills, 30, Aventine Way, Chattanooga felony failure to appear
Joseph Blake Driver, 32, Honeycut Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
Christopher James Larmon, 26, Steele Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Tuesday, July 10
Daniel Wayne McClure, 34, Williams Lane, Rossville, expired license plate, felony probation violation, no insurance
Deangelo Cordell Johnson, 25, Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, no license plate, no insurance, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, seat belt violation-children under 5 years of age (x2)
Jeffery Shane Jacobs, 29, state Highway 341, Rossville, battery, simple battery
Larry Duane Thomas, 46, Lee School Road, LaFayette, simple battery
John Randall Quails, 26, Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, parole violation
Davadrion Laval Davenport, 34, Naomi Cemetery Road, LaFayette, aggravated assault-family violence
Stacey Marie Wallin, 33, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
Julia Nichole Ridley, 41, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, probation violation
David Matthew Faulkner, 20, North Indiana Avenue, Etowah, Tenn., felony probation violation
Wednesday, July 11
Lisa Michelle Lowe, 45, Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic treats and acts
Ivan Dewayne Sherrill, 50, East Circle Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic treats and acts, battery
Jeremy Blake Tolbert, 31, Hulana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Amber Nicole Hines, 30, South Third street, Summerville, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting
Kimberlee Allman Wilson, 36, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy Keith Scott, 38, McLemore Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
William Cameron Kelley, 26, Alabama Street, Rossville, simple assault-family violence, simpler battery-family violence, criminal trespass, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
Dillian Wayne Jones, 24, Clement Road, Rocky Face, hold for court-maximum security
Trevor Hamilton Wiley, 20, Foster Circle, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Steven Scott Howard, 35, West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Jessica Arizona Braden, 28, Hulana Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Devonte Maleek Ward, 20, Logan Avenue, Rossville, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), escape-felony
Kayla Michelle Anderson, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Amber Nychole Parker, 27, NW 204th Terrace, Stark, Fla., fugitive from justice