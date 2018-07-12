Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, July 5

Jemere Deshon Adams, 28, Richardson street, Rossville, DUI-refusal, noise violation ( loud music from vehicle

Jeremy Steven Barnes, 30, James street, Rossville, criminal trespass

John David Smith, 71, marijuana possession

Justin Gregory Baggett, 30, Roy Bird Road, Rock Spring, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, fleeing/attempting to elude police

Bobby Jo Taylor, 35, Ellis Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, felony probation violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine

Kayla Breann Massey, 23, Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, possession of methamphetamine

Justin Tyler Westmoreland, 29, Roberta Drive, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, East Reed Road, disorderly conduct

Charles Brigham Smith, 38, Collins Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., felony probation violation

Jacob Franklin Price, 28, Walden Lane, Rising Fawn, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ralph Eugene Oglesby, 58, South Main Street, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts

Friday, July 6

Sharik Ronald Smith, 25, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation , willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, seat belts violation, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2)

Michael Allen Moss, 48, Spring Street, Rossville, marijuana possession

Mardarreius F. Adams, 23, East 37th Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, fugitive from justice

John M. Jones, 51, Spriggs Street, East Ridge, Tenn., marijuana possession, seat belts violation

Zachery Lee Harris, 17, McSears Drive, LaFayette, seat belts violation, driving without a valid license

Doyal Dean Duke, 57, Galloping Pass, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, no insurance

Carlie Shai Royal, 21, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, theft by taking, felony theft by taking

Saturday, July 7

Ivan Dewayne Sherrill, 50, East Circle Drive, Rossville, terroristic threats

Toni Marie Mitchell, 32, Lytle Road, Rossville, failure to appear, felony failure to appear

Renae Katherine Miller, 54, Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, disorderly conduct

Seneca Lamar Fleetwood, 38, Walker Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation

John Franklin Conlee, II, 63, Carriage Place Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense

Brittany Suzanne Robinson, 31, York Road, LaFayette, loitering and prowling

Ilmira Chaiene Heinsohn, 30, Jarvis Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Jeremy Blake Tolbert, 31, Hulana Street, Rossville, expired license plate, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, July 8

Joseph Dennis Morgan, 32, Lakeview Drive, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

John Franklin Conlee, II, 63, Carriage Place Drive, driving while license suspended or revoked-2nd offense

James Taylor Correll, 21, Spruce street, Rossville, lighted headlights/other lights required ½ hours after sunset- ½ hour before sunrise, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Eric Lebron Upshaw, 37, Nancy Lane, Flintstone, marijuana possession, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

Xavier Candelario, 20, Travis Road, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls

Nathan Eric Walker, 40, Mineral Avenue, Rossville, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance

Amanda Renee Zirk, 35, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Thomas Labron Robbins, 21, East 13th Street, Chattanooga, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, driving while license suspended or revoked

Trina Danielle Roach, 40, state Highway 151, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Harold Leon Ballew, 33, South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked

Andrew David Coen, 35, Bragg Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Monday, July 9

Terrie Lynn Gideon, 56, South Main Street, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Jessie Lynn Culbert, 27, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, , driving while license suspended or revoked

Cordarius Darnell Jones, 28, East 26th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving without a valid license

Amber Lauren Argenbright, 29, Persley Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear

Sarah E. Brady, 22, Alpine Drive, Rossville, public drunk, simple battery-family violence

Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Christopher Lynn Roden, 30, Whitt Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony probation violation

Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

Ashley Nicole Mills, 30, Aventine Way, Chattanooga felony failure to appear

Joseph Blake Driver, 32, Honeycut Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked

Christopher James Larmon, 26, Steele Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Tuesday, July 10

Daniel Wayne McClure, 34, Williams Lane, Rossville, expired license plate, felony probation violation, no insurance

Deangelo Cordell Johnson, 25, Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, no license plate, no insurance, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, seat belt violation-children under 5 years of age (x2)

Jeffery Shane Jacobs, 29, state Highway 341, Rossville, battery, simple battery

Larry Duane Thomas, 46, Lee School Road, LaFayette, simple battery

John Randall Quails, 26, Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, parole violation

Davadrion Laval Davenport, 34, Naomi Cemetery Road, LaFayette, aggravated assault-family violence

Stacey Marie Wallin, 33, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest

Julia Nichole Ridley, 41, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, probation violation

David Matthew Faulkner, 20, North Indiana Avenue, Etowah, Tenn., felony probation violation

Wednesday, July 11

Lisa Michelle Lowe, 45, Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic treats and acts

Ivan Dewayne Sherrill, 50, East Circle Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic treats and acts, battery

Jeremy Blake Tolbert, 31, Hulana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Amber Nicole Hines, 30, South Third street, Summerville, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting

Kimberlee Allman Wilson, 36, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine

Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy Keith Scott, 38, McLemore Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

William Cameron Kelley, 26, Alabama Street, Rossville, simple assault-family violence, simpler battery-family violence, criminal trespass, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls

Dillian Wayne Jones, 24, Clement Road, Rocky Face, hold for court-maximum security

Trevor Hamilton Wiley, 20, Foster Circle, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Steven Scott Howard, 35, West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Jessica Arizona Braden, 28, Hulana Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Devonte Maleek Ward, 20, Logan Avenue, Rossville, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), escape-felony

Kayla Michelle Anderson, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Amber Nychole Parker, 27, NW 204th Terrace, Stark, Fla., fugitive from justice

