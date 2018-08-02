Thursday, July 26
Nickolas Baines Anderson, 24, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of heroin
James William Ridgeway, 54, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Tommy Eugene Morgan, Jr., 27, New Home Loop, Trenton, parole violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Devlin Osovio Mencia, 18, McCall Road, Chattanooga, seat belts violation , driving without a valid license, speeding
Dillon Gene Harden, 21, Main Street, LaFayette, marijuana possession
James Edward Tipton, Jr., 32, Guyler street, Ringgold, pedestrian under the influence (PUI), loitering and prowling
Larry Taylor Hairel, 70, Trion Highway, LaFayette, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked
Marquis Larell Howell, 22, Darwin Lane, LaFayette, marijuana possession
Gordon Drexel Graham, 66, Cherry Street, Chattanooga, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Jeffery Macret Irving, 58, Main Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Dustin Adam Breedwell, 22, Nick-A-Jack Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
Tina Michelle Crabtree, 47, state Highway 95, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
Friday, July 27
David Wesley Carlton, Jr., 32, Jessica Lane, Benton, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Marta Mosqueda De Torres, 51, Maffett Street, Trion, driving without a valid license, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, Richard Allen Brown, Jr., 39, Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, felony failure to appear
Candie Renee Browning, 18, Homeplace Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Kalen Thomas Radunzel, 27, Stone Gate Court, Pooler, Ga., felony probation violation
Charles Edward Henson, II, 38, Glade Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Hannah Elizabeth Smith, 23, Lexie Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear
Justin Lebron Kilgore, 30, Three Notch Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Taylor Linsey Garcia, 25, Jerry Ellis Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
John David Smith, 71, Carden Avenue, Rossville, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Angelia Nicole Robinson, 23, Bandy Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Ashley Lauren Peace, 32, Shelly Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation
Bonnie Amanda Millican, 24, Mill Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Megan Kathleen Johnson, 25, Lake Terrace, Rossville, felony probation violation
Tyler Gregory Gunter, 25, Meacham Road, Rossville, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953
Jerry Lynn McMillin, 39, Daughtry Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Crystal Ann Arbuckle, 36, East Annie Street, Tampa, Fla., felony probation violation, failure to appear
Jeremy Ray Hogue, 29, Corinth Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, probation violation
Timothy Preston Fairchild, 33, Walden Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Nyle Hunter Mcbee, 20, Cagle Road, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, driving without license on person, fugitive from justice
Karen Ann Coker, 41, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violation
Charles Anthony Scoggins, 39, Roland Avenue, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Terry Lee Bryson, 51, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Saturday, July 28
Kevin James Davis, 35, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, simple battery
Joseph Michael Scroggins, Jr., 25, James street, Rossville, seat belts violation, disorderly conduct, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), reckless driving
Kimberly Renea Harvley, 48, Sherwood Forrest Lane, Ringgold, felony theft by receiving stolen property
Jerry Lamar Pursley, 53, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear (x2)
Tracey Renae Russell, 49, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of limited driving permit, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953
Danny Wayne Frady, 42, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear
Wesley Ron Davenport, 39, East Gordon Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession
Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, Reed Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession
Julio Gaberial Alvarez-Gurerra, 40, West Brow Terrace Road, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license
Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate
Steven Taylor Keith, 23, Muskett Drive, Chickamauga, contempt of court
Sunday, July 29
Joshua Emanuel Barnes, 29, Indian Avenue, Rossville, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked
Cecil Eugene Bowling, 37, Longstreet Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct
Jason Curtis Bellinger, 34, Seiver street, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear, seat belts violation
Karen Elizabeth Scott, 47, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan Derrick Gilbert, 28, Monroe Green Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jason Moses Moore, 36, Pledger Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence
Christopher Michael Tompkins, Jr., 24, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol
Johnny Lamar Teague, 58, McDonald, Tenn., felony probation violation
Roderick Dion Williams, 31, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, seat belt violation ages 6-17(x3),no insurance, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x4), no insurance, DUI-alcohol
Eric Lee Harris, 28, El Fredda Lane, Ringgold, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device
Stephenia Earlene Chambers, 44, Cooper Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear
Tiffanie Michelle Turner, 28, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, battery-family violence, abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled or elderly person
Morticia Lachele Bridges, 31, Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Bobbie June Stoker, 50, Dry Creek Valley Road, LaFayette, DUI-drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving
Marissa Louise Jones, 24, Veterans Memorial Highway 50, Austell, Ga., hold for other agency
Monday, July 30
Phillip Miles Teems, 40, Childer Lake, Ringgold, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, receipt/possess/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation/forgery/fraud/deception/theft, terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment
Calvin Antonio Shelton, 43, East Cooper Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
James A. Scarbro, 41, James Street, Rossville, public intoxication
Terry Marlin Hamby, 22, Ringgold, probation violation
Demitrius Danvis Long Ross, 23, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, failure to appear, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance
Ben Haven Schoenfeld, 42, Hogan Circle, Rossville, no helmet (motorcycle), DUI-alcohol, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device (x2), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), failure to use signal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Ty Winter Goins, 24, New Home Road, Trenton, felony probation violation
Tammy Leigh Stoker, 30, Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, parole violation
Christopher Michael Tompkins, Jr., 24, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Alexis Margaret Hamilton, 18, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, disorderly conduct
Tuesday, July 31
Contessa Shiannon Tinsley, 29, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, battery-family violence
Cheyenne Rose Parker, 22, Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Ronald Allen Heiskell, 55, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, battery, criminal trespass, simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
Jaime Nathaniel Stone, 29, Rose Court, Ellijay, Ga., criminal trespass, felony probation violation
Kevin Darnez Wofford, 29, Nixon Avenue, Rome, Ga., battery-family violence
James Keith Worley, 35, state Highway 151, Trion, possession of methamphetamine
Sandra Denise McKaig, 46, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Kyle Allen Rollins, 31, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Jonathan Edward Simpson, 30, Anderson Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony, disorderly conduct
Stephanie Lynn Lively, 40, McIntire Road, Rock Spring, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony, possession of methamphetamine
Shelly Danielle Lenticum, 38, Colerain Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Donald Andrew Neal, 48, Veeler Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, no insurance, probation violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jack Dewayne May, Jr., 28, Marvin Drive, Ringgold, harassing phone calls
Cadarius Lajuan Hayes, 22, Frawley Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Christina Michelle Cauthen, 30, Reed Road, LaFayette, violation of probation
Corey McSears, 47, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony
Floyd Edward Brooks, Jr., 45, East 48th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear
Mark Allen Brewington, II, 28, Rowe Street, Rossville, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine
Dallas Turner Davenport, 20, Circle Drive, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles
Louise Childers Rogers, 63, Rogers Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana
Shelbi Elaine Casper, 27, Flagstone Drive, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple battery
Joan Michel Coleman, 46, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Kristy Amanda Demasi, 44, Cavender Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Nicholas Blake Exum, 25, Highlands Way, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
David Leonard Bradrick, 30, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of probation, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Jordan Alexander Mead, 18, Bomar Street, LaFayette, burglary
Rebecca Marie Akin, 32, East 32nd Street, Chattanooga, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal (x3)
Holly Kathryn Leonard, 32, Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear
Donald Wayne Lucas, 40, Watercress Drive, Rossville, failure to use signal, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Randall Ray Anderson, 61, Valleyhead, Ala., simple battery, terroristic threats
Nakia Williams, 41, Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Steven James Trujillo, 35, Edgemere Drive, Bristow, Okla., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, DUI-alcohol
Stephanie Lynn Johnson, 34, Sherry Court, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Robert Lee Short, III, 29, Cooper Street, LaFayette, criminal damage to property