Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, July 26

Nickolas Baines Anderson, 24, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of heroin

James William Ridgeway, 54, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Tommy Eugene Morgan, Jr., 27, New Home Loop, Trenton, parole violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Devlin Osovio Mencia, 18, McCall Road, Chattanooga, seat belts violation , driving without a valid license, speeding

Dillon Gene Harden, 21, Main Street, LaFayette, marijuana possession

James Edward Tipton, Jr., 32, Guyler street, Ringgold, pedestrian under the influence (PUI), loitering and prowling

Larry Taylor Hairel, 70, Trion Highway, LaFayette, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked

Marquis Larell Howell, 22, Darwin Lane, LaFayette, marijuana possession

Gordon Drexel Graham, 66, Cherry Street, Chattanooga, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Jeffery Macret Irving, 58, Main Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Dustin Adam Breedwell, 22, Nick-A-Jack Road, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine

Tina Michelle Crabtree, 47, state Highway 95, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest

Friday, July 27

David Wesley Carlton, Jr., 32, Jessica Lane, Benton, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Marta Mosqueda De Torres, 51, Maffett Street, Trion, driving without a valid license, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, Richard Allen Brown, Jr., 39, Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, felony failure to appear

Candie Renee Browning, 18, Homeplace Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Kalen Thomas Radunzel, 27, Stone Gate Court, Pooler, Ga., felony probation violation

Charles Edward Henson, II, 38, Glade Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Hannah Elizabeth Smith, 23, Lexie Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear

Justin Lebron Kilgore, 30, Three Notch Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Taylor Linsey Garcia, 25, Jerry Ellis Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

John David Smith, 71, Carden Avenue, Rossville, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Angelia Nicole Robinson, 23, Bandy Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Ashley Lauren Peace, 32, Shelly Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation

Bonnie Amanda Millican, 24, Mill Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Megan Kathleen Johnson, 25, Lake Terrace, Rossville, felony probation violation

Tyler Gregory Gunter, 25, Meacham Road, Rossville, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953

Jerry Lynn McMillin, 39, Daughtry Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Crystal Ann Arbuckle, 36, East Annie Street, Tampa, Fla., felony probation violation, failure to appear

Jeremy Ray Hogue, 29, Corinth Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, probation violation

Timothy Preston Fairchild, 33, Walden Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Nyle Hunter Mcbee, 20, Cagle Road, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, driving without license on person, fugitive from justice

Karen Ann Coker, 41, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violation

Charles Anthony Scoggins, 39, Roland Avenue, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Terry Lee Bryson, 51, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Saturday, July 28

Kevin James Davis, 35, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, simple battery

Joseph Michael Scroggins, Jr., 25, James street, Rossville, seat belts violation, disorderly conduct, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), reckless driving

Kimberly Renea Harvley, 48, Sherwood Forrest Lane, Ringgold, felony theft by receiving stolen property

Jerry Lamar Pursley, 53, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear (x2)

Tracey Renae Russell, 49, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of limited driving permit, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953

Danny Wayne Frady, 42, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear

Wesley Ron Davenport, 39, East Gordon Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession

Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, Reed Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession

Julio Gaberial Alvarez-Gurerra, 40, West Brow Terrace Road, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license

Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate

Steven Taylor Keith, 23, Muskett Drive, Chickamauga, contempt of court

Sunday, July 29

Joshua Emanuel Barnes, 29, Indian Avenue, Rossville, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked

Cecil Eugene Bowling, 37, Longstreet Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct

Jason Curtis Bellinger, 34, Seiver street, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear, seat belts violation

Karen Elizabeth Scott, 47, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan Derrick Gilbert, 28, Monroe Green Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jason Moses Moore, 36, Pledger Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence

Christopher Michael Tompkins, Jr., 24, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol

Johnny Lamar Teague, 58, McDonald, Tenn., felony probation violation

Roderick Dion Williams, 31, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, seat belt violation ages 6-17(x3),no insurance, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x4), no insurance, DUI-alcohol

Eric Lee Harris, 28, El Fredda Lane, Ringgold, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device

Stephenia Earlene Chambers, 44, Cooper Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear

Tiffanie Michelle Turner, 28, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, battery-family violence, abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled or elderly person

Morticia Lachele Bridges, 31, Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Bobbie June Stoker, 50, Dry Creek Valley Road, LaFayette, DUI-drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving

Marissa Louise Jones, 24, Veterans Memorial Highway 50, Austell, Ga., hold for other agency

Monday, July 30

Phillip Miles Teems, 40, Childer Lake, Ringgold, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, receipt/possess/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation/forgery/fraud/deception/theft, terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment

Calvin Antonio Shelton, 43, East Cooper Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

James A. Scarbro, 41, James Street, Rossville, public intoxication

Terry Marlin Hamby, 22, Ringgold, probation violation

Demitrius Danvis Long Ross, 23, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, failure to appear, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance

Ben Haven Schoenfeld, 42, Hogan Circle, Rossville, no helmet (motorcycle), DUI-alcohol, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device (x2), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), failure to use signal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Ty Winter Goins, 24, New Home Road, Trenton, felony probation violation

Tammy Leigh Stoker, 30, Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, parole violation

Christopher Michael Tompkins, Jr., 24, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Alexis Margaret Hamilton, 18, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, disorderly conduct

Tuesday, July 31

Contessa Shiannon Tinsley, 29, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, battery-family violence

Cheyenne Rose Parker, 22, Sonshine Lane, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Ronald Allen Heiskell, 55, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, battery, criminal trespass, simple battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls

Jaime Nathaniel Stone, 29, Rose Court, Ellijay, Ga., criminal trespass, felony probation violation

Kevin Darnez Wofford, 29, Nixon Avenue, Rome, Ga., battery-family violence

James Keith Worley, 35, state Highway 151, Trion, possession of methamphetamine

Sandra Denise McKaig, 46, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Kyle Allen Rollins, 31, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Jonathan Edward Simpson, 30, Anderson Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony, disorderly conduct

Stephanie Lynn Lively, 40, McIntire Road, Rock Spring, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony, possession of methamphetamine

Shelly Danielle Lenticum, 38, Colerain Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Donald Andrew Neal, 48, Veeler Road, LaFayette, failure to appear, no insurance, probation violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jack Dewayne May, Jr., 28, Marvin Drive, Ringgold, harassing phone calls

Cadarius Lajuan Hayes, 22, Frawley Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Christina Michelle Cauthen, 30, Reed Road, LaFayette, violation of probation

Corey McSears, 47, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony

Floyd Edward Brooks, Jr., 45, East 48th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear

Mark Allen Brewington, II, 28, Rowe Street, Rossville, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2), failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

Dallas Turner Davenport, 20, Circle Drive, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles

Louise Childers Rogers, 63, Rogers Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana

Shelbi Elaine Casper, 27, Flagstone Drive, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple battery

Joan Michel Coleman, 46, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Kristy Amanda Demasi, 44, Cavender Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Nicholas Blake Exum, 25, Highlands Way, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

David Leonard Bradrick, 30, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of probation, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Jordan Alexander Mead, 18, Bomar Street, LaFayette, burglary

Rebecca Marie Akin, 32, East 32nd Street, Chattanooga, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal (x3)

Holly Kathryn Leonard, 32, Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear

Donald Wayne Lucas, 40, Watercress Drive, Rossville, failure to use signal, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Randall Ray Anderson, 61, Valleyhead, Ala., simple battery, terroristic threats

Nakia Williams, 41, Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Steven James Trujillo, 35, Edgemere Drive, Bristow, Okla., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of road, DUI-alcohol

Stephanie Lynn Johnson, 34, Sherry Court, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Robert Lee Short, III, 29, Cooper Street, LaFayette, criminal damage to property

