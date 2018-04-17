Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, April 5

Brittany Lynn Bailey, 30, North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence

Tadarius Lamar William, 22, Washington Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Kenneth Lynn Cross, 62, Jenkins Road, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Joshua Randall Allmon, 30, Cannon Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear, simple battery-family violence

Amber R. Diederich, 30, King Den Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., public drunk

Brenda Jean Sinard, 57, West James Street, Rossville, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to yield when entering intersection-with injuries, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Johnny Daryl Miller, 49, Stratus Lane, failure to appear-felony

Jamison Daniel Harden, 28, Willingham Street, Rome, felony probation violation

David Pat Watson, 49, Falling Spring Lane, Ringgold, felony escape, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine

Santajuan Cortez Jones, 29, Prospect Circle, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, seat belts violation

Friday, April 6

Wade Christopher Conklin, Jr. 25, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Wade Christopher Conklin, Sr., 45, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Travis Murray, 23, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Isabella Renee McBride, 23, Higgins Drive, Chattanooga, disorderly conduct

Tyler Eugene Underwood, 24, Broomley Lane, Tiftonia, Tenn., felony failure to appear

Jason Dewayne Crane, 39, Trace Lane, fugitive from justice, speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, driving without a valid license

Michael Sean Conner, 25, Jordan Road, Sparta, Tenn., receipt/possess/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects

Malik C. Davis, 17, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, speeding, driving without a license on person, marijuana possession

Leandra Mirya Martin, 24, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls

Charles Lee Shadrick, 69, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Travis Wayne Bray, 25, Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, violation of probation

Justin Kerry Morgan, 27, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, defective tires, every motor vehicle shall be equipped with windshield cleaning device, driving while license suspended or revoked

Gayle Annette Crumley, 53, Summitt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Brittany Michelle Williams, 30, Portland Street, Chattanooga, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Donnell Allen Farmer, 37, Lee School Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Mary Kathleen Howard, 34, Lee School Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Amber Leeann McDougale, 31, Cedar Village Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, felony probation violation, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons/controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Easton River Corey Walston, 18, Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, no insurance, expired license plate, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Donald Wayne Troutwine, Jr., 22, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, theft by shoplifting, disorderly conduct

Barry Malone Adams, 37, Jackson Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Saturday, April 7

Mickey Ray Ezell, 52, Washington Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear, failure to appear, violation of probation

Chasity Hope Fletcher, 24, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession

Amanda Renee Zirk, 35, McFarland, Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault family violence

William Wesley Childers, 27, Scoggins Lane, Summerville, simple assault-family violence, violation of family violence order

William Paul Widner, 36, Idlewood Court, Elizabethtown, Ky., no proof of insurance criminal trespass, failure to report accident with injury/death, DUI-alcohol

John Robert Gordon, 38, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, theft by conversion

Donald Andrew Neal, 48, Veeler Road, LaFayette, no proof of insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, April 8

Michael Lebron Jones, 52, Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence

Michael Anthony Crowe, 33, King Street, LaFayette, seat belts violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Ryan Nicholas Adkins, 18, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Joseph Lawrence Trogdon, 36, state Highway 39, Englewood, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, no insurance, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, view obstructed (windshield/other windows)

Brittany Danielle Jones, 27, Peachtree Street, Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy Grant Shropshire, 34, Congress Street, Summerville, simple battery-family violence

Daniel Eugene Henderson, 33, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, failure to appear, aggravated assault

Monday, April 9

Ronald Lee Parris, 44, Kaufman Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence (x2), simple assault-family violence, battery-family violence, cruelty to child under 18 years of age commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery

Earl Clifford Cherry, 39, Costal Lane, Varnell, Ga., felony probation violation

Phillip Shaun Moore, 34, Oakland Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Montravious Travell Currie, 22, Lynn Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, tag light required

Zachary Eric Byers, 34, Iris Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, tag light required

Kendra Kaye Anderson, 19, Sharp Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, speeding

Myles Preston Edwards, 19, North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession

Eric Dwayne Pankey, 30, Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, violation of family violence order

Justin Kelly Smith, 31, Steel Road, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Chad Cleveland Hixon, 38, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

James Dale McClure, 29, Chess Lane, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Ronald Kevin Lowery, II, 34, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault-family violence

William Daniel Thompson, 37, Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, felony failure to appear, failure to appear

Tuesday, April 10

Eric Dwayne Pankey, 30, Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

Stevie Lamar Vinyard, 57, McLemore Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Sidney Danielle Blackwell, 18, Roberta Drive, Rossville, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan Adam Minor, 25, Memorial Drive, Rising Fawn, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, DUI-drugs

Paul Michael Mills, 19, Roberta Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x4)

Sondra Dee Brewer, 52, Longstreet Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Margaret Anne Smith, 50, Old Mount Harmon Road, Stevenson, Ala., theft by shoplifting

Arties Darnell Knox, 59, Old Mountain Carmel Road, Stevenson, Ala., theft by shoplifting

Diane Toney, 64, Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting

Terry Richard Wallin, 59, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Aaron Scott Kelley, 25, Main Street, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Tristyn Cassidy Faith Orton, 18, Oak Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct

Thomas William Anderton, Jr., 18, East Oak Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Thomas Hayden Cross, 19, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Miranda Elaine Schooley, 18, North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Joseph Aaron Waddle, 36, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Lee Hicks, 53, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine

Wednesday, April 11

Keelee Patricia Gilliam, 27, East Valley Drive, Rossville, failure to appear

Zachary Ryan Templeton, 27, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, aggravated assault, battery-family violence

Christopher Brent Chambers, 25, Ferndale Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

Amanda Lynette Johnson, 39, Crest Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Kathleen Teresa Hagaman, 38, Osburn Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice

Rebecca Marie Adkin, 32, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine

Bagriel Jacob Logan, 23, Drew Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear

Amanda Lynn Womble, 33, East Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear

Dewayne Edward McCallie, 35, Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, DUI-alcohol, tag light required, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactures after 1953

Dominique Latrell Bonds, 28, Woodbrook Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police

Michael Vinson Wooten, 34, Bomar Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Matthew Aaron Ridley, 34, Reese Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Edgar Mendez Perez, 21, Drew Lane, LaFayette, hold for other agency, driving without a valid license, speeding

Kevin Michael Morris, 29,Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, defective tires, no proof of insurance, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

