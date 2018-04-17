Thursday, April 5
Brittany Lynn Bailey, 30, North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence
Tadarius Lamar William, 22, Washington Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Kenneth Lynn Cross, 62, Jenkins Road, Rossville, simple battery-family violence
Joshua Randall Allmon, 30, Cannon Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear, simple battery-family violence
Amber R. Diederich, 30, King Den Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., public drunk
Brenda Jean Sinard, 57, West James Street, Rossville, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to yield when entering intersection-with injuries, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Johnny Daryl Miller, 49, Stratus Lane, failure to appear-felony
Jamison Daniel Harden, 28, Willingham Street, Rome, felony probation violation
David Pat Watson, 49, Falling Spring Lane, Ringgold, felony escape, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine
Santajuan Cortez Jones, 29, Prospect Circle, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, seat belts violation
Friday, April 6
Wade Christopher Conklin, Jr. 25, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Wade Christopher Conklin, Sr., 45, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Travis Murray, 23, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Isabella Renee McBride, 23, Higgins Drive, Chattanooga, disorderly conduct
Tyler Eugene Underwood, 24, Broomley Lane, Tiftonia, Tenn., felony failure to appear
Jason Dewayne Crane, 39, Trace Lane, fugitive from justice, speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, driving without a valid license
Michael Sean Conner, 25, Jordan Road, Sparta, Tenn., receipt/possess/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
Malik C. Davis, 17, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, speeding, driving without a license on person, marijuana possession
Leandra Mirya Martin, 24, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
Charles Lee Shadrick, 69, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Travis Wayne Bray, 25, Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, violation of probation
Justin Kerry Morgan, 27, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, defective tires, every motor vehicle shall be equipped with windshield cleaning device, driving while license suspended or revoked
Gayle Annette Crumley, 53, Summitt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Brittany Michelle Williams, 30, Portland Street, Chattanooga, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Donnell Allen Farmer, 37, Lee School Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Mary Kathleen Howard, 34, Lee School Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Amber Leeann McDougale, 31, Cedar Village Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, felony probation violation, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons/controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Easton River Corey Walston, 18, Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, no insurance, expired license plate, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Donald Wayne Troutwine, Jr., 22, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, theft by shoplifting, disorderly conduct
Barry Malone Adams, 37, Jackson Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Saturday, April 7
Mickey Ray Ezell, 52, Washington Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear, failure to appear, violation of probation
Chasity Hope Fletcher, 24, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession
Amanda Renee Zirk, 35, McFarland, Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault family violence
William Wesley Childers, 27, Scoggins Lane, Summerville, simple assault-family violence, violation of family violence order
William Paul Widner, 36, Idlewood Court, Elizabethtown, Ky., no proof of insurance criminal trespass, failure to report accident with injury/death, DUI-alcohol
John Robert Gordon, 38, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, theft by conversion
Donald Andrew Neal, 48, Veeler Road, LaFayette, no proof of insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, April 8
Michael Lebron Jones, 52, Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence
Michael Anthony Crowe, 33, King Street, LaFayette, seat belts violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Ryan Nicholas Adkins, 18, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Joseph Lawrence Trogdon, 36, state Highway 39, Englewood, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, no insurance, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, view obstructed (windshield/other windows)
Brittany Danielle Jones, 27, Peachtree Street, Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy Grant Shropshire, 34, Congress Street, Summerville, simple battery-family violence
Daniel Eugene Henderson, 33, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, failure to appear, aggravated assault
Monday, April 9
Ronald Lee Parris, 44, Kaufman Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence (x2), simple assault-family violence, battery-family violence, cruelty to child under 18 years of age commits forcible felony/battery/family violence battery
Earl Clifford Cherry, 39, Costal Lane, Varnell, Ga., felony probation violation
Phillip Shaun Moore, 34, Oakland Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Montravious Travell Currie, 22, Lynn Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, tag light required
Zachary Eric Byers, 34, Iris Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, tag light required
Kendra Kaye Anderson, 19, Sharp Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, speeding
Myles Preston Edwards, 19, North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession
Eric Dwayne Pankey, 30, Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, violation of family violence order
Justin Kelly Smith, 31, Steel Road, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Chad Cleveland Hixon, 38, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
James Dale McClure, 29, Chess Lane, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Ronald Kevin Lowery, II, 34, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault-family violence
William Daniel Thompson, 37, Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Ga., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, felony failure to appear, failure to appear
Tuesday, April 10
Eric Dwayne Pankey, 30, Fleetwood Drive, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
Stevie Lamar Vinyard, 57, McLemore Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Sidney Danielle Blackwell, 18, Roberta Drive, Rossville, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan Adam Minor, 25, Memorial Drive, Rising Fawn, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, DUI-drugs
Paul Michael Mills, 19, Roberta Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x4)
Sondra Dee Brewer, 52, Longstreet Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Margaret Anne Smith, 50, Old Mount Harmon Road, Stevenson, Ala., theft by shoplifting
Arties Darnell Knox, 59, Old Mountain Carmel Road, Stevenson, Ala., theft by shoplifting
Diane Toney, 64, Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting
Terry Richard Wallin, 59, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Aaron Scott Kelley, 25, Main Street, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Tristyn Cassidy Faith Orton, 18, Oak Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct
Thomas William Anderton, Jr., 18, East Oak Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Thomas Hayden Cross, 19, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Miranda Elaine Schooley, 18, North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Joseph Aaron Waddle, 36, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony, possession of methamphetamine
Michael Lee Hicks, 53, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
Wednesday, April 11
Keelee Patricia Gilliam, 27, East Valley Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
Zachary Ryan Templeton, 27, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, aggravated assault, battery-family violence
Christopher Brent Chambers, 25, Ferndale Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
Amanda Lynette Johnson, 39, Crest Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Kathleen Teresa Hagaman, 38, Osburn Road, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice
Rebecca Marie Adkin, 32, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
Bagriel Jacob Logan, 23, Drew Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear
Amanda Lynn Womble, 33, East Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear
Dewayne Edward McCallie, 35, Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, DUI-alcohol, tag light required, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactures after 1953
Dominique Latrell Bonds, 28, Woodbrook Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police
Michael Vinson Wooten, 34, Bomar Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Matthew Aaron Ridley, 34, Reese Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Edgar Mendez Perez, 21, Drew Lane, LaFayette, hold for other agency, driving without a valid license, speeding
Kevin Michael Morris, 29,Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, defective tires, no proof of insurance, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked