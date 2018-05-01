Thursday, April 19
Roberts Lee Shore, III, 28, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property
Sarah Rhiannon Cummings, 29, Block Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
Ethan Kyle Miller, 24, Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, hold for court only
William Chase Grim, 25, Cornerstone Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only
Benjamin David Byrd, 35, Park street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Justis Michael Dempsey, 19, Woody Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation
Rickey Allen Sprayberry, 46, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
Michael Loyd Phillips, 36, U.S. Highway 41, Jasper, Tenn., felony probation violation
Logan Cole Floyd, 21, Painter Lane, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Phillip Charles Gearrin, 42, Longview Drive, Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property-felony
Betty D. King, 55, Tower Drive, Rossville, receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x3), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x3)
Friday, April 20
Tony Allen King, 50, Tower Drive, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receipt/possess/transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
William Kyle Holland, 32, Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear
Aaron Eugene Gunner, 39, Hickory Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Vern William Reidhaar, 47, First Avenue, Great Falls, Mont., fugitive from justice
Candace Nicole Alexander, 29, KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Suzanne Marie Manning, 47, Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, failure to appear
Amber Marie Miranda, 27k East 49th Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, failure to appear
Ashley Faith Smith, 42, Tanaka Trail, Chattanooga, failure to appear
Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, criminal trespass
Michael James Nix, 31, Sunflower Lane, Rocky Face, criminal trespass
Rachel Lucinda Nave, 50, Hilltop Drive, Chickamauga, expired license plate, driving without a valid license
Joe Burke, 46, Bronco Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs
Saturday, April 21
Christopher Duane Boyd, 27, Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
Jacob Tanner Motley, 23, Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954
Courtney Leann Wilhoite, 18, Wilburger Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct
Jernicka Renee Spence, 35, Raulston Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked
ShaJuana Nicole Freeman, 36, Boulder Park, Atlanta, no insurance, concealing identity of a vehicle, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
Xavier Desean Turner, 23, Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, felony probation violation
Eric Bradley Carroll, 48, county Road 167, Higdon, Ala., felony probation violation
Damon Alton Callahan, 48, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault
Jerry Lovan Spence, 70, Corinth Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence, aggravated assault-family violence
Sunday, April 22
Blair Alexander Benton, 30, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery-family violence
Guy Dylan Jackson, 26, state Highway 193, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked
Clayton Lee Brock, 57, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, DUI-alcohol
Thomas Dewey Williams, 32, College View Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Marcus Lorenzo Thomas, Jr., 27, Chamberlin Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device
Alfredo Francisco, 31, Sixth Street, Trion, following too closely, driving while uninsured, DUI-alcohol
Roy Brandon Roberts, 31, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery-family violence
Lashana Rhianne Estes, 18, county Road 70, Collinsville, Ala., marijuana possession
Bryan Alton Payne, 56, Dowler Lane, Signal Mountain, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
Monday, April 23
Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, theft of truck/van/bus
Michael Phillip Keeton, 31, Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, fleeing/attempting to elude police, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked
Richard Eugene Elmendourf, 36, Orchard Drive, Apison, Tenn., criminal trespass
Thomas Eugene Bonner, 45, Hickory Ridge Trail, Auburn, Ga., felony probation violation
Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Corey Lee Raily, 24, Posey Drive, Fort Payne, Ala., hold for other agency
Tuesday, April 24
Kelsea Tennyson Watterson, 28, Haywood Avenue, Chattanooga failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, seat belt violation (children 5 or younger), DUI-endangering a child under 14, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs
Medrano Luz Perez, 51, Glenn Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license
Jeremy Dakota Lee Gosnell, 24, Crabtree Road, Rossville, violation of probation
Amy Merideth Snider, 38, Menlo, Ga., disorderly conduct
Monica Maria Dunn, 30, East 33rd Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle
Leslie Rene Lawson, 44, Allgood Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Cody Labron Gravitt, 25, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Karly Jo Marie Baker, 18, Diamond Circle, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights
Edward Elkins Casto, 18, Walthall Avenue, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs
Kendrick Steffon Rogers, 23, High Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Todd Morris Royal, 53, Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, felony probation violation, violation of probation
Jimmy Richard Gray, 48, Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine
Kristen Shaleah Jones, 20, North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear
Tammy Diane Barker, 45, Cooper Road, Rock Spring, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine
Wednesday, April 25
Grace Brianna Burns, 19, Crescent Avenue, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Wendy Delane Jackson, 43, Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2)
Tommy Derwin Younce, Jr., 28, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, theft by taking
Kari Laexandria Posey, 24, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking
Christopher Eugene Cox, 51, Park Forrest Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, simple assault-family violence, terroristic threats
Caleb Blane Pendergrass, 23, South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without license on person, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation
William Clifford Synder, Jr., 30, Evaline Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Timothy George Wallin, 56, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, aggravated assault, violation of probation
Roy Richard Hope, Jr., 55, Walker Lane, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice
Patrick D. Hunter, Sr., 44, Wilson Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked