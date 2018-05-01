Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, April 19

Roberts Lee Shore, III, 28, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property

Sarah Rhiannon Cummings, 29, Block Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

Ethan Kyle Miller, 24, Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, hold for court only

William Chase Grim, 25, Cornerstone Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only

Benjamin David Byrd, 35, Park street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Justis Michael Dempsey, 19, Woody Lane, Rossville, felony probation violation

Rickey Allen Sprayberry, 46, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, hold for court only

Michael Loyd Phillips, 36, U.S. Highway 41, Jasper, Tenn., felony probation violation

Logan Cole Floyd, 21, Painter Lane, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Phillip Charles Gearrin, 42, Longview Drive, Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property-felony

Betty D. King, 55, Tower Drive, Rossville, receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x3), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x3)

Friday, April 20

Tony Allen King, 50, Tower Drive, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receipt/possess/transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

William Kyle Holland, 32, Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear

Aaron Eugene Gunner, 39, Hickory Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Vern William Reidhaar, 47, First Avenue, Great Falls, Mont., fugitive from justice

Candace Nicole Alexander, 29, KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Suzanne Marie Manning, 47, Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, failure to appear

Amber Marie Miranda, 27k East 49th Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, failure to appear

Ashley Faith Smith, 42, Tanaka Trail, Chattanooga, failure to appear

Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, criminal trespass

Michael James Nix, 31, Sunflower Lane, Rocky Face, criminal trespass

Rachel Lucinda Nave, 50, Hilltop Drive, Chickamauga, expired license plate, driving without a valid license

Joe Burke, 46, Bronco Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs

Saturday, April 21

Christopher Duane Boyd, 27, Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Jacob Tanner Motley, 23, Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954

Courtney Leann Wilhoite, 18, Wilburger Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct

Jernicka Renee Spence, 35, Raulston Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

ShaJuana Nicole Freeman, 36, Boulder Park, Atlanta, no insurance, concealing identity of a vehicle, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle

Xavier Desean Turner, 23, Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, felony probation violation

Eric Bradley Carroll, 48, county Road 167, Higdon, Ala., felony probation violation

Damon Alton Callahan, 48, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault

Jerry Lovan Spence, 70, Corinth Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence, aggravated assault-family violence

Sunday, April 22

Blair Alexander Benton, 30, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery-family violence

Guy Dylan Jackson, 26, state Highway 193, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked

Clayton Lee Brock, 57, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, DUI-alcohol

Thomas Dewey Williams, 32, College View Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Marcus Lorenzo Thomas, Jr., 27, Chamberlin Avenue, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device

Alfredo Francisco, 31, Sixth Street, Trion, following too closely, driving while uninsured, DUI-alcohol

Roy Brandon Roberts, 31, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, battery-family violence

Lashana Rhianne Estes, 18, county Road 70, Collinsville, Ala., marijuana possession

Bryan Alton Payne, 56, Dowler Lane, Signal Mountain, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked

Monday, April 23

Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, theft of truck/van/bus

Michael Phillip Keeton, 31, Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, fleeing/attempting to elude police, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked

Richard Eugene Elmendourf, 36, Orchard Drive, Apison, Tenn., criminal trespass

Thomas Eugene Bonner, 45, Hickory Ridge Trail, Auburn, Ga., felony probation violation

Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Corey Lee Raily, 24, Posey Drive, Fort Payne, Ala., hold for other agency

Tuesday, April 24

Kelsea Tennyson Watterson, 28, Haywood Avenue, Chattanooga failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, seat belt violation (children 5 or younger), DUI-endangering a child under 14, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs

Medrano Luz Perez, 51, Glenn Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license

Jeremy Dakota Lee Gosnell, 24, Crabtree Road, Rossville, violation of probation

Amy Merideth Snider, 38, Menlo, Ga., disorderly conduct

Monica Maria Dunn, 30, East 33rd Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle

Leslie Rene Lawson, 44, Allgood Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Cody Labron Gravitt, 25, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Karly Jo Marie Baker, 18, Diamond Circle, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights

Edward Elkins Casto, 18, Walthall Avenue, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs

Kendrick Steffon Rogers, 23, High Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Todd Morris Royal, 53, Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, felony probation violation, violation of probation

Jimmy Richard Gray, 48, Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine

Kristen Shaleah Jones, 20, North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear

Tammy Diane Barker, 45, Cooper Road, Rock Spring, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine

Wednesday, April 25

Grace Brianna Burns, 19, Crescent Avenue, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Wendy Delane Jackson, 43, Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2)

Tommy Derwin Younce, Jr., 28, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, theft by taking

Kari Laexandria Posey, 24, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking

Christopher Eugene Cox, 51, Park Forrest Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, simple assault-family violence, terroristic threats

Caleb Blane Pendergrass, 23, South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without license on person, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation

William Clifford Synder, Jr., 30, Evaline Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Timothy George Wallin, 56, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, aggravated assault, violation of probation

Roy Richard Hope, Jr., 55, Walker Lane, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice

Patrick D. Hunter, Sr., 44, Wilson Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

