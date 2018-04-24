Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, April 12

Rachel Dyan Dykes, 33, Smallwood Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Wally Dale Stinnett, 46, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, violation of parole

Joshus Randall Allmon, 30, Monroe Green Road, Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated stalking

Jessie James Stinnett, 42, Wright Drive, Trion, felony probation violation

John Robert Gordon, 38, Drew Lane, LaFayette, simple assault, driving while license suspended or revoked

Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Keelee Patricia Gilliam, 27, East Valley Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

Timothy Patrick Duggard, 42, Cave Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Reba Louise Dean, 36, Mallard Lane, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Ashley Nicole Thompson, 31, Tanager Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Christopher Lee Silvers, 29, Abney Drive, LaFayette, violation of family violence order

Nickolas Bryne Jackson, 26, Jackson Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Brandi Nicole Clowers, 26, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Larry Lamar Stoker, 30, Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, simple assault family violence, interference with custody

Jeffrey Wade Anthony, 40, West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, hold for court only

Margret Anne Smith, 50, Old Mount Harmon Road, Stevenson, Ala., felony theft by shoplifting

Arties Darnell Knox, 59, Old Mountain Carmel Road, Stevenson, Ala., felony theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate, no insurance

Lorrie Lynn McCormick, 48, Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, violation of probation

Amber Lauren Argenbright, 29, Pursley Drive, Ringgold, criminal trespass

Anthony Ray Smith, 43, State Barn Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation

John Richard Sipe, 38, Condra Avenue, Harrison, Tenn., giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Donnie Wayne Blakemore, 43, Hatfield Road, Rising Fawn, parole violation

Friday, April 13

Grifton Nicholas Campbell, 38, Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, theft by taking, battery, cruelty to children

Madeline Elizabeth Goss, 19, Lee Avenue, Rossville, DUI-under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Brechella Larechia Hemphill, 25, Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, probation violation

Jimmy Lee Anton Hemphill, 23, Austin Drive, Chattanooga, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Christopher Dean Bevier, 50, Hunt Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by taking-felony, burglary

Deborah Ann Howe, 63, Veronia Drive, Chattanooga, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony theft by taking from motor vehicle, burglary

Malachan Angleo Wheeler, 17, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Matthew Jordan Schubert, 18, state Highway 337, LaFayette, no insurance, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, DUI-drugs, driving permit holder driving without class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road

Kelsey Wayne Wiley, 34, Rainbow Drive, Rossville, expired drivers license, seat belts violation

Jennifer Nicole Hulsey, 29, Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), seat belt violation (ages 6-17), possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Saturday, April 14

Jacob Lee Colbert, 22, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Jonathan Upshaw, 38, Upshaw Drive, Chickamauga, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs

Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked

Eric Michael Hoffman, 38, Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jeremiah Ray Smith, 29, Drew Lane, LaFayette, probation violation

Aaron Anthony Holland, 52, Bradford Lane, Chickamauga, battery-family violence

Gordon Kirk Albertson, 50, Cardinal Road, Calhoun, Ga., felony probation violation

Brandon Cade Crutchfield, 17, Universal Lane, Ringgold, license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, marijuana possession, loitering and prowling, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana

Richard Daniel Rogers, 51, Teresa Drive, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, terroristic threats

Sunday, April 15

Randy Emmett Holt, 59, Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, battery-family violence

Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, simple assault

Julie Michelle Blansit, 36, Resin Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, DUI-alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, reckless driving

James Michael Bivens, 53, Alpine Drive, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, striking fixed object, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Sheila Michelle Black, 32, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-alcohol

Isaac Drake Wooten, 22, Bragg Circle, Rossville, simple assault-family violence

Mark Roger Veal, 34, Ferndale Drive, Rossville, cruelty to children, felony probation violation, battery-family violence (x2), marijuana possession

Jesse Daniel Mullinax, 26, Wilder Street, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, stalking, battery-family violence

William Lyndon Cade Harvey, 18, Crabtree Road, Rossville, aggravated assault, battery

Presley Brooke Blevins, 26, McKaig Road, Trenton, Ga., theft by shoplifting

Bradley Eugene Morgan, 37, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, simple battery-family violence

Jonathan Harlan Markley, 36, General Thomas Street, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear

Monday, April 16

Renva Sue Gravitt, 51, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, reckless driving, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto

Karen Moore, 45, Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, simple battery

Dustin Chase Winkles, 26, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Jessica Ann Raby, 40, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, burglary

Tuesday, April 17

Christopher Michael Hair, 28, Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, enticing a child for indecent purposes-felony, child molestation

Louis Frank Stevenson, 28, Hall Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine

Stephanie Lynn Johnson, 34, Sherry Court, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Zachary Lee Venable, 27, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation

Amanda Rose Kent, 28, Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

Theresa Lynn Ring, 39, Cook Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Trevor Blake McClure, 22, Hunt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Desota Allison Lovett, 21, Daily Hill Road, Ringgold, failure to appear

Carless Lebron Cross, 43, Cedar Street, Rossville, hold for court only

Christopher Michael Anderson, Jr., 26, Timothy Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only

Steven Douglas Tucker, 49, Veeler Road, LaFayette, felony failure to appear

Joshua Philmore Jordan, 28, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, hold for court only, felony failure to appear

Darryl Wayne McBryar, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, hold for court only, felony failure to appear

William Ray Quarles, Jr., 54, Boss Road, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking

Williams Harvey Driggers, 51, Panter Street, McCaryville, Ga., probation violation

Wednesday, April 18

Robert Ray Gosnell, 30, Youngblood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (x2), giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Gabriel Jacob Lowan, 23, Baggett Road, Ringgold, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

Alexas Cheyanne Lindsay, 19, Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear

Misty Dawn French, 40, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Michael Scott Templeton, 24, Sharondale Drive, Dalton, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, driving wrong side of road, fleeing/attempting to elude police,

Zachary Lynn Pemberton, 19, Parker Drive, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine

Shareef Rahim Arrahmaan, 31, East 14th Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice

Brynn Asia Elizabeth Moon, 24, Cripple Bush Court, Apison, Tenn., seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Brittany Elaine Anderson, 20, speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Laura Bailey Ogle, 21, Memphis Drive, Hixson, Tenn., felony probation violation

Chadwick Bryan Eaton, 48, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, failure to appear-felony

Brandon Travis Honea, 23, Eagle view Drive, Ringgold, marijuana possession

Alisha Ann Silvers, 36, state Highway 151, LaFayette, burglary

Justin Allen Wood, 31, Monroe Green Road, Trion, burglary

