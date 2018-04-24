Thursday, April 12
Rachel Dyan Dykes, 33, Smallwood Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Wally Dale Stinnett, 46, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, violation of parole
Joshus Randall Allmon, 30, Monroe Green Road, Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated stalking
Jessie James Stinnett, 42, Wright Drive, Trion, felony probation violation
John Robert Gordon, 38, Drew Lane, LaFayette, simple assault, driving while license suspended or revoked
Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Keelee Patricia Gilliam, 27, East Valley Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
Timothy Patrick Duggard, 42, Cave Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Reba Louise Dean, 36, Mallard Lane, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Ashley Nicole Thompson, 31, Tanager Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate
Christopher Lee Silvers, 29, Abney Drive, LaFayette, violation of family violence order
Nickolas Bryne Jackson, 26, Jackson Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Brandi Nicole Clowers, 26, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Larry Lamar Stoker, 30, Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, simple assault family violence, interference with custody
Jeffrey Wade Anthony, 40, West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, hold for court only
Margret Anne Smith, 50, Old Mount Harmon Road, Stevenson, Ala., felony theft by shoplifting
Arties Darnell Knox, 59, Old Mountain Carmel Road, Stevenson, Ala., felony theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate, no insurance
Lorrie Lynn McCormick, 48, Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, violation of probation
Amber Lauren Argenbright, 29, Pursley Drive, Ringgold, criminal trespass
Anthony Ray Smith, 43, State Barn Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation
John Richard Sipe, 38, Condra Avenue, Harrison, Tenn., giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Donnie Wayne Blakemore, 43, Hatfield Road, Rising Fawn, parole violation
Friday, April 13
Grifton Nicholas Campbell, 38, Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, theft by taking, battery, cruelty to children
Madeline Elizabeth Goss, 19, Lee Avenue, Rossville, DUI-under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Brechella Larechia Hemphill, 25, Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, probation violation
Jimmy Lee Anton Hemphill, 23, Austin Drive, Chattanooga, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Christopher Dean Bevier, 50, Hunt Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by taking-felony, burglary
Deborah Ann Howe, 63, Veronia Drive, Chattanooga, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony theft by taking from motor vehicle, burglary
Malachan Angleo Wheeler, 17, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Matthew Jordan Schubert, 18, state Highway 337, LaFayette, no insurance, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, DUI-drugs, driving permit holder driving without class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road
Kelsey Wayne Wiley, 34, Rainbow Drive, Rossville, expired drivers license, seat belts violation
Jennifer Nicole Hulsey, 29, Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), seat belt violation (ages 6-17), possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Saturday, April 14
Jacob Lee Colbert, 22, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Jonathan Upshaw, 38, Upshaw Drive, Chickamauga, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs
Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked
Eric Michael Hoffman, 38, Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jeremiah Ray Smith, 29, Drew Lane, LaFayette, probation violation
Aaron Anthony Holland, 52, Bradford Lane, Chickamauga, battery-family violence
Gordon Kirk Albertson, 50, Cardinal Road, Calhoun, Ga., felony probation violation
Brandon Cade Crutchfield, 17, Universal Lane, Ringgold, license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, marijuana possession, loitering and prowling, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana
Richard Daniel Rogers, 51, Teresa Drive, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, terroristic threats
Sunday, April 15
Randy Emmett Holt, 59, Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, battery-family violence
Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, simple assault
Julie Michelle Blansit, 36, Resin Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, DUI-alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, reckless driving
James Michael Bivens, 53, Alpine Drive, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, striking fixed object, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Sheila Michelle Black, 32, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-alcohol
Isaac Drake Wooten, 22, Bragg Circle, Rossville, simple assault-family violence
Mark Roger Veal, 34, Ferndale Drive, Rossville, cruelty to children, felony probation violation, battery-family violence (x2), marijuana possession
Jesse Daniel Mullinax, 26, Wilder Street, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, stalking, battery-family violence
William Lyndon Cade Harvey, 18, Crabtree Road, Rossville, aggravated assault, battery
Presley Brooke Blevins, 26, McKaig Road, Trenton, Ga., theft by shoplifting
Bradley Eugene Morgan, 37, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, simple battery-family violence
Jonathan Harlan Markley, 36, General Thomas Street, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear
Monday, April 16
Renva Sue Gravitt, 51, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, reckless driving, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto
Karen Moore, 45, Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, simple battery
Dustin Chase Winkles, 26, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Jessica Ann Raby, 40, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, burglary
Tuesday, April 17
Christopher Michael Hair, 28, Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, enticing a child for indecent purposes-felony, child molestation
Louis Frank Stevenson, 28, Hall Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine
Stephanie Lynn Johnson, 34, Sherry Court, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Zachary Lee Venable, 27, Gordon Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation
Amanda Rose Kent, 28, Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
Theresa Lynn Ring, 39, Cook Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Trevor Blake McClure, 22, Hunt Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Desota Allison Lovett, 21, Daily Hill Road, Ringgold, failure to appear
Carless Lebron Cross, 43, Cedar Street, Rossville, hold for court only
Christopher Michael Anderson, Jr., 26, Timothy Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only
Steven Douglas Tucker, 49, Veeler Road, LaFayette, felony failure to appear
Joshua Philmore Jordan, 28, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, hold for court only, felony failure to appear
Darryl Wayne McBryar, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, hold for court only, felony failure to appear
William Ray Quarles, Jr., 54, Boss Road, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking
Williams Harvey Driggers, 51, Panter Street, McCaryville, Ga., probation violation
Wednesday, April 18
Robert Ray Gosnell, 30, Youngblood Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (x2), giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Gabriel Jacob Lowan, 23, Baggett Road, Ringgold, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked
Alexas Cheyanne Lindsay, 19, Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear
Misty Dawn French, 40, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Michael Scott Templeton, 24, Sharondale Drive, Dalton, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, driving wrong side of road, fleeing/attempting to elude police,
Zachary Lynn Pemberton, 19, Parker Drive, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine
Shareef Rahim Arrahmaan, 31, East 14th Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
Brynn Asia Elizabeth Moon, 24, Cripple Bush Court, Apison, Tenn., seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Brittany Elaine Anderson, 20, speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Laura Bailey Ogle, 21, Memphis Drive, Hixson, Tenn., felony probation violation
Chadwick Bryan Eaton, 48, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, failure to appear-felony
Brandon Travis Honea, 23, Eagle view Drive, Ringgold, marijuana possession
Alisha Ann Silvers, 36, state Highway 151, LaFayette, burglary
Justin Allen Wood, 31, Monroe Green Road, Trion, burglary