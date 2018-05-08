Thursday, April 26
Gabriel Monroe McKean, 17, Manning Mill Road, Summerville, driving wrong side of road, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
Danny Edward Smith, 58, Clyde Byrd Road, Rock spring, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Garin Lee Gardner, 26, East 13th Street, Chickamauga, concealing identity of a vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Johnna Victoria Silmon, 18, Park City Road, Rossville, simple battery, criminal trespass
Christopher Antoine Harris, 17, Spruce Street, Rossville, bond surrender, aggravated assault
John William Silvers, 33, Oak Street, Rossville, seat belts violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, DUI-alcohol
Friday, April 27
Nicholas Jay Mullens, 27, Rainbow drive, Rossville, too fast for conditions, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, reckless driving
Brenda Michelle McKinney, 27, Baswood Drive, Chattanooga, expired license plate, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Shelby Marie Cross, 22, Thompson Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice
Jason Daniel Loveless, 36, Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, battery-family violence
Alicia Faye Cline, 31, Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by receiving stolen property
Charles Edward Galloway, 33, Boynton Drive Ringgold, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by receiving stolen property. felony failure to appear
Austin Labron Lee, 18, Myers Road, Chickamauga, speeding, reckless driving, improper passing in no passing zone, obscured or missing license plate, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Tyler Andrew Jernigan, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, failure to obey traffic control device, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked
Tyra Dianne McBryar, 48, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
Veronica Lynn Pickard, 47, Montgomery Street, Summerville, failure to appear-felony
Anna Maria Murphy, 26, Faxon Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation
James Ray Ward, 62, Gordon Highway, Grovetown, Ga., hold for court only
Andrea Denise Johnson, 59, Fine Street, Rossville, simple battery-family violence
Trey Austin Parker, 17, Indian Avenue, Rossville, theft by taking, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Saturday, April 28
Lervelo Bridgeman, III, 18, Holiday Hills Circle, Chattanooga, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2), criminal damage to property, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony
Jonathan Paul Nelson, 31, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
Larry Austin Fuquea, 20, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, seat belts violation, DUI-under age 21, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Craig Ethan Dewey, 27, Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Ricky Wayne Sims, Jr., 40, homeless, failure to appear
Jeffery Miguel Perez, 24, homeless, simple battery-family violence, cruelty to children
Tommy Lee Durham, Jr., 38, Whitehead Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, April 29
Felicia Marie Kotowski, 30, Cinderella Drive, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, no insurance
Marciell Lamount Evans, 30, Linda Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of methamphetamine
Tony Ray Aaron, 50, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence
Christopher Brian Pence, 34, Kemp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Christopher Scott Ellison, 44, Mallard Lane, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Monday, April 30
Jeremy Michael Harden, 32, Caroline Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Shipp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jimmie Alexander Goins, 34, Endeavor Pointe Way, Rock Spring, felony probation violation, disorderly conduct, interference with government property-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers –felony (x6)
Margie Diane Owens, 67, Gilbert Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Ryan David Fickey, 27, state Highway 151, LaFayette, criminal trespass
April Michelle Disney, 26, Cooley road, Harrison, Tenn., felony probation violation
Tuesday, May 1
Joel Lebron Green, 49, Circle Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle
Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Bradley Vincent Brock, 29, Rosedale Boulevard, Allen Park, Mich., felony probation violation
Shauna Ann Hodge, 22, state Highway 341, Flintstone, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children
John Robie Hunter, 43, Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, driving without a valid license
Johnathan Ray Hurst, 65, Steele Road, Wildwood, felony probation violation
Ocean Skyler Akery, 20, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, forgery
Evelyn Georgann Scruggs, 58, Jacobs Road, Rossville, refusing transfer of motor vehicle title
Courtney Nicole Haley, 22, Gail street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
David Wayne Robert, 57, Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
Steven Edward Kidd, 53, Woody Terrace, Rossville, hold for court only
Joseph Deforest Shropshire, 46, Old Villanow Road, LaFayette, contempt of court
Robert Blaine Hinton, 44, Midland Pike Road, Chattanooga, contempt of court
Brittany Simone Herman, 24, Edgemon Drive, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Wednesday, May 2
Timothy Joe Mitchell, 38, LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, broken taillight lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked
Patricia Ann Goforth, 46, Pearl Street, Ooltewah, Tenn., theft by shoplifting
Tristian Paul Lister, 18, Gail Street, Rossville, criminal trespass, carrying weapons without license in school safety zones/school function/school property
Philip Dale Smith, 38, Julie Lane, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked
Harold Lynn Bryson, 62, James street, Rossville, battery-family violence (x2), cruelty to child-cause excessive physical/mental pain
Charles L. Ingram, 44, Hillcrest Sub Circle, LaFayette, failure to appear
James Valtine Moore, 39, South Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, DUI-refusal, tag light required
David Arturo Hernandez, 28, North Sweetbriar Avenue, Chattanooga, obscured or missing license plates, driving without a valid license
Timothy Russell Knowles, 24, Rhoades Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Ronald Edward Morgan, 51, Morning Glory Drive, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, speeding
Beth Renea Beason, 39, Patterson Road, LaFayette, theft by taking
Kyle Wilderson, 24, Elsiegile Road, Holden, Iowa, seat belt violation-children 5 or less, marijuana possession