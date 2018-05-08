Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, April 26

Gabriel Monroe McKean, 17, Manning Mill Road, Summerville, driving wrong side of road, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21

Danny Edward Smith, 58, Clyde Byrd Road, Rock spring, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Garin Lee Gardner, 26, East 13th Street, Chickamauga, concealing identity of a vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Johnna Victoria Silmon, 18, Park City Road, Rossville, simple battery, criminal trespass

Christopher Antoine Harris, 17, Spruce Street, Rossville, bond surrender, aggravated assault

John William Silvers, 33, Oak Street, Rossville, seat belts violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, DUI-alcohol

Friday, April 27

Nicholas Jay Mullens, 27, Rainbow drive, Rossville, too fast for conditions, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, reckless driving

Brenda Michelle McKinney, 27, Baswood Drive, Chattanooga, expired license plate, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Shelby Marie Cross, 22, Thompson Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice

Jason Daniel Loveless, 36, Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, battery-family violence

Alicia Faye Cline, 31, Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by receiving stolen property

Charles Edward Galloway, 33, Boynton Drive Ringgold, felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, felony theft by receiving stolen property. felony failure to appear

Austin Labron Lee, 18, Myers Road, Chickamauga, speeding, reckless driving, improper passing in no passing zone, obscured or missing license plate, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Tyler Andrew Jernigan, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, failure to obey traffic control device, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked

Tyra Dianne McBryar, 48, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle

Veronica Lynn Pickard, 47, Montgomery Street, Summerville, failure to appear-felony

Anna Maria Murphy, 26, Faxon Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation

James Ray Ward, 62, Gordon Highway, Grovetown, Ga., hold for court only

Andrea Denise Johnson, 59, Fine Street, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Trey Austin Parker, 17, Indian Avenue, Rossville, theft by taking, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Saturday, April 28

Lervelo Bridgeman, III, 18, Holiday Hills Circle, Chattanooga, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2), criminal damage to property, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony

Jonathan Paul Nelson, 31, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Larry Austin Fuquea, 20, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, seat belts violation, DUI-under age 21, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Craig Ethan Dewey, 27, Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Ricky Wayne Sims, Jr., 40, homeless, failure to appear

Jeffery Miguel Perez, 24, homeless, simple battery-family violence, cruelty to children

Tommy Lee Durham, Jr., 38, Whitehead Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, April 29

Felicia Marie Kotowski, 30, Cinderella Drive, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, no insurance

Marciell Lamount Evans, 30, Linda Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of methamphetamine

Tony Ray Aaron, 50, Chandler Road, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence

Christopher Brian Pence, 34, Kemp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Christopher Scott Ellison, 44, Mallard Lane, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Monday, April 30

Jeremy Michael Harden, 32, Caroline Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Shipp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jimmie Alexander Goins, 34, Endeavor Pointe Way, Rock Spring, felony probation violation, disorderly conduct, interference with government property-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers –felony (x6)

Margie Diane Owens, 67, Gilbert Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Ryan David Fickey, 27, state Highway 151, LaFayette, criminal trespass

April Michelle Disney, 26, Cooley road, Harrison, Tenn., felony probation violation

Tuesday, May 1

Joel Lebron Green, 49, Circle Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle

Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Bradley Vincent Brock, 29, Rosedale Boulevard, Allen Park, Mich., felony probation violation

Shauna Ann Hodge, 22, state Highway 341, Flintstone, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children

John Robie Hunter, 43, Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, driving without a valid license

Johnathan Ray Hurst, 65, Steele Road, Wildwood, felony probation violation

Ocean Skyler Akery, 20, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, forgery

Evelyn Georgann Scruggs, 58, Jacobs Road, Rossville, refusing transfer of motor vehicle title

Courtney Nicole Haley, 22, Gail street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

David Wayne Robert, 57, Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only

Steven Edward Kidd, 53, Woody Terrace, Rossville, hold for court only

Joseph Deforest Shropshire, 46, Old Villanow Road, LaFayette, contempt of court

Robert Blaine Hinton, 44, Midland Pike Road, Chattanooga, contempt of court

Brittany Simone Herman, 24, Edgemon Drive, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Wednesday, May 2

Timothy Joe Mitchell, 38, LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, broken taillight lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked

Patricia Ann Goforth, 46, Pearl Street, Ooltewah, Tenn., theft by shoplifting

Tristian Paul Lister, 18, Gail Street, Rossville, criminal trespass, carrying weapons without license in school safety zones/school function/school property

Philip Dale Smith, 38, Julie Lane, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked

Harold Lynn Bryson, 62, James street, Rossville, battery-family violence (x2), cruelty to child-cause excessive physical/mental pain

Charles L. Ingram, 44, Hillcrest Sub Circle, LaFayette, failure to appear

James Valtine Moore, 39, South Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, DUI-refusal, tag light required

David Arturo Hernandez, 28, North Sweetbriar Avenue, Chattanooga, obscured or missing license plates, driving without a valid license

Timothy Russell Knowles, 24, Rhoades Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Ronald Edward Morgan, 51, Morning Glory Drive, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, speeding

Beth Renea Beason, 39, Patterson Road, LaFayette, theft by taking

Kyle Wilderson, 24, Elsiegile Road, Holden, Iowa, seat belt violation-children 5 or less, marijuana possession

