Walker County Sheriff’s Department
arrest/booking report for Sept. 17-23, 2018
Albach, Johnathan Wayne, 229 W Hwy 136 Lot 111, LaFayette, w/m, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked
Baltimore, Shane Lebron, 600 Moody St., Shelbyville, Tenn., w/m, 42, suspended license, no insurance, speeding, improper use of cell phone, lane change violation
Bowman, Guy Nelson, w/m, 47, escape (f)
Braden, Jessica Arizona, 934 Hulana St., Rossville, w/f, 28, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, speeding
Brenner, Tesha Michelle, 30 Lillian Lane, Chickamauga, w/f, 24, possession of meth
Brooks, Ashley Nicoal, 1135 Campbell Ave., LaFayette, w/f, 27, willful obstruction of law enforcement-misdemeanor
Brown, Jake Tyler, 968 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, w/m, 27, mariju-ana-possess less than 1 oz
Brown, Makenna Lauren, 100 Emily Lane SW, Adairsville, Ga., w/f, 21, giving false name/ address/ or birthdate to law x2, expired or no registration or title, driving while license withdrawn
Bryson, Luke Vandamn, w/m, 21, criminal trespass
Butler, Darrell Edward, 175 Wesley Road, LaFayette, w/m, 36, fail-ure to appear (m)
Byers, Zachary Eric, 1132 Iris Drive, Rossville, w/m, 34, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Candelario, Xavier Nmn, 38 Travis Road, Rossville, w/m, 20, sim-ple battery-family violence, theft by taking (m)
Capes, Danielle Kaye, 143 Lytle Road, Rossville, w/f, 29, hold for other agency
Castleberry, Mickey Bert, 1407 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 39, violation of probation-misdemeanor
Chance, Jonathan Blake, 498 E. Georgia Ave., Whitwell, Tenn., w/m, 25, criminal trespass
Chastain, Chelsey Michelle, 3821 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, w/f, 22, probation violation (m)
Clowers, Chadwick Shaye, 2457 Dover St. NW, Dalton, w/m, 25, probation warrant
Conley, Karen Elizabeth, 4450 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 43, failure to appear (m)
Craven, Jade Breanna, 502 Rogers Lane, Tunnel Hill, Ga., w/f, 24, following too closely, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Cruce, Jared Heath, 2754 Hwy 95, Rock Spring, w/m, 28, violation probation-felony
Davis, Juanita Esther, 302 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, w/f, 72, simple battery
Delaney, Mitchell Alan, 831 Schmidt Road, Rossville, w/m, 31, pos-session of sch II, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, interference with government property (m), obscured or missing license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, too fast for conditions, hit and run, motorcycle passing in the same lane as a vehicle, reckless driving, dui-drugs, flee-ing/attempting to elude police, driving wrong side of road, passing on shoulder of roadway, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign
Denton, Joshua Clark, 28 Windish Circle, Rossville, w/m, 33, pro-bation violation-felony
Eady, James Gregory, Rossville, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Eaton, Roger Glenn, 307 S Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 50, possession of methamphetamine
Elliot, Patrick Allen, 10 Bluebird Lane, Rossville, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m)
Ellis, Vickie Sue, 2549 Griff Johnson Road, Menlo, w/f, 61, simple battery-family violence
Finney, Brutus Herman, 10 Seminole Lane 10, Ringgold, b/m, 31, probation violation (f)
Foster, Roger Dale, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 42, simple assault-family violence x2, false imprisonment x2, criminal trespass
Frashier, Robbie William, 88 Walden Spur Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 40, possession of meth
Garrett, Kayla Leeann, 86 Karey Road, Blairsville, Ga., w/f, 32, probation (f)
Gearrin, Phillip Charles, 413 Longview Drive, Rossville, w/m, 42, unsafe operation of motorcycle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, fleeing/alluding police, driving without license on person, failure to register vehicle, failure to obey stop sign, possession of meth
Gilreath, Clifton Grant, 2468 Hwy 95, Rock Spring, w/m, 34, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (m) x4, possession of a sch IV x2, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of a sch II
Goforth, Larry Lamar, 1526 Dallas Lake Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., w/m, 65, probation (f)
Greene, Nicole Nmn, Stormer Road, Sale Creek, Tenn., b/f, 46, theft by shoplifting (m)
Gunther, Carol Denise, 1151 Baker & Hearn Circle, Chickamauga, w/f, 61, family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor x2
Hanson, Ronald Vincent, 160 Hammon Tree Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 52, theft by taking-misdemeanor
Harris, Christopher Antione, 5114 Woodland View Circle, Chatta-nooga, b/m, 18, violation of TPO, hold for other agency
Harris, Christopher Justin, 513 N Duke St., LaFayette, w/m, 28, failure to appear (f), probation violation (f)
Haygood, Kristi Ann, 404 Glenn St., LaFayette, w/f, 43, driving while license suspended or revoked
Henderson, Donavan Andrew, 1240 Cummins Road, Trion, w/m, 28, shoplifting
Henderson, Monica Michelle, 4443 Shawhan Road, Chattanooga, b/f, 38, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, fugi-tive from justice, failure to exercise due care, open container, dui refusal, failure to obey stop sign
Hinds, Gordon Ray, 601 James St., Rossville, w/m, 51, simple as-sault-family violence, cruelty to children allow to witness family violence
Hogue, Susan Marie, 307 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/f, 32, simple battery-family violence
Holcomb, Shannon Dewayne, 976 S Circle Drive, Rossville, w/m, 42, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property (f)
Humphrey, Joshua Shane, 230 Old Osborn Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Jackson, Trevor Kelsey, 730 W James Ave., Rossville, w/m, 21, burglary
Jarnagin, Jesse Lee, 414 Pierce Drive, Ringgold, w/m, 40, posses-sion of meth
Jarnagin, Joel Ray, 611 E. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/m, 43, probation (m), suspended license, theft by taking motor vehicle
Johnson, Emily Savannah, 202 McGaha Road, LaFayette, w/f, 22, reckless conduct
Lee, Austin Lebron, w/m, 19, return from cornerstone
Lees, Anthony Dewayne, 717 Flegal Ave., Rossville, w/m, 31, viola-tion probation-felony
Leonard, Drew Dillion, 2851 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 28, probation (f) theft by deception (f) credit card fraud exploitation of elders
Letson, James Chad, 5505 Calhoun Ave, Chattanooga, w/m, 38, failure to appear-misdemeanor, violation of probation-felony
Lively, Stephanie Lynn, w/f, 40, transport back from battlefield im-aging
Lovett, Desota Allison, 164 Daily Hill Road, Ringgold, w/f, 21, fail-ure to appear (m)
Manis, Diana Lynn, 2908 2nd Ave., Chattanooga, w/f, 56, violation probation-felony
Marsh, Felicia Jeanette, 1209 Indian Ave., Rossville, b/f, 30, driv-ing while license suspended or revoked, no tag light
McKee, Dana Lynn, w/f, 42, violation probation-felony
Medders, Ronald Edward, 209 Cherry St., Rossville, w/m, 64, DUI
Meloche, Joseph Charles, 1151 Baker & Hearn Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 39, aggravated assault-family violence
Montgomery, Torri Jacquise, 818 Woodmore Lane, Chattanooga, b/f, 24, giving false name, open container, obstruction of law enforce-ment officers
Moore, April Faye, 515 W. Gordan Ave., Rossville, w/f, 41, obstruct-ing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery-family violence x2
Neill, Anthony William, 4609 Misty Leaf Lane, St. Louis, Mo., w/m, 27, fugitive from another state
Padgett, Christina Marie, 1330 Woodsage Drive, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., w/f, 32, turn in probation violation (f)
Parnell, Jerry Ross, 22 W 8th St., Chickamauga, w/m, 53, violation of probation-misdemeanor, giving false name/ address/ or birthdate to law enforcement officer
Parris, Ronald Lamar, 1254 S Hwy 341, Chickamauga, w/m, 66, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Pemberton, Brian Clinton, 62 Robin Ann Lane, Ft. Oglethorpe, w/m, 47, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of meth, expired li-cense plate, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle
Pineda, Lewis Johnny, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, w/m, 42, aiding in escape
Pratt, Neal Warren, 107 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 41, dui, open container, failure to maintain lane
Rogers, Amber Marie, 601 James Street, Rossville, w/f, 24, driving without a valid license, taillight lenses required
Sharp, Lebron Eugene, w/m, 38, back from hospital
Sheppard, Stephen Jonathan Tyler, 3414 Clayton Ave., East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 26, fugitive from justice
Shields, Dalton Jackson, 453 Boss Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, failure to obey stop sign
Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 925 Hulana St., Rossville, w/m, 42, sus-pended license, no insurance
Simpson, Jesse Samuel, 925 Hulana St. Rossville, w/m, 47, proba-tion violation (f), failure to appear (f), knowingly removing an electronic monitoring device x2, fleeing/attempting to elude police, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, driver to exercise proper use of radio or mobile phones, no insurance
Smith, Allison Nichole, 1162 Ramey Road, Trion, w/f, 23, exploita-tion or intimidation of disabled adults, criminal trespass
South, Carrington Lee, 304 Caesar Road, Winder, Ga., w/f, 21, fail-ure to appear (m), probation violation (f)
Stalyon, Taunya Christie, 4400 Comet Trail, Hixson, Tenn., w/f, 39, improper right turn, failure to obey traffic control device, dui less safe, failure to maintain lane, driving within the median
Stoker, Bobbie June, 63 Dry Creek Road, LaFayette, w/f, 50, bur-glary-dwelling house or any building, vehicle, or other structure designed for use as the dwelling
Thompson, Richard Jonathan, 307 Cherry St., Rossville, w/m, 21, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Vandergriff, Brandy Lea, 2521 Buck Creek Road, Chattanooga, w/f, 37, violation probation-felony, violation probation-misdemeanor
Varnell, Theresa Annette, 411 Pembrook St., Chattanooga, w/f, 48, failure to obey traffic control device, open container, DUI less safe, im-properly equipped vehicle
Vaughn, Kellie Michelle, 725 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, w/f, 47, probation violation (f)
Walker, Alfred Leroy, 2500 4th St., Chattanooga, b/m, 59, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirement
Walker, James Barren, 209 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 45, simple battery-family violence
Warren, Corey Chaz, 508 S Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 28, failure to appear (m)
Weathers, Henry Ford Jr., 711 Henderson St., LaFayette, w/m, 57, disorderly conduct
White, Kristin Nicole, 559 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, w/f, 36, probation violation (m)
White, Lindsey Hope, 110 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, probation violation (m)
Whitten, Justin Todd, 2767 Kemp Road, LaFayette, w/m, 30, public drunk, disorderly conduct
Wilson, Cody Lane, 309 Culberson Ave., LaFayette, w/m, 24, driv-ing under the influence, stop sign violation, no insurance, failure to maintain lane
Wilson, Stephanie Leann, 174 Betsy Lane, Rossville, w/f, 32, theft by shoplifting (m), obstruction of law enforcement officers
Wood, Anthony Leland, 23 S Pine St., Trion, w/m, 57, driving with-out a valid license, no insurance, open container, reckless driving, dui less safe
Wood, Selena Elizabeth, 6714 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/f, 37, theft by taking from building-misdemeanor
Wright, Michael, Dewayne, w/m, 21,return from Dade County
York, Gordon Slaten, 559 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, w/m, 28, possession of a sch. III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to dis-tribute
Younes, Timothy Michael, 1400 Suggs St., Rossville, w/m, 35, theft by taking-felony-motor vehicle