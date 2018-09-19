Walker County Sheriff’s Department arrest/booking report for Sept. 10-16, 2018
Anderson, Jackline Louise, 1801 Williams Road, Hixson, Tenn., w/f, 39, fugitive from justice, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, driving without license on person
Austin, John Lee, 1314 Kelly Street 3, Rossville, w/m, 19, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
Babb, Jeremy Brandon, 727 Carden Ave., Rossville, w/m, 26, criminal damage to private property-2nd, violation of parole, agg assault family violence
Bailey, Sharminey Santineak, 7598 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, b/f, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance
Baxter, Justin Cordell, 171 Alex Circle, Ringgold, w/m, 21, violation of probation-misdemeanor
Billes, Lisa Ann, 784 Brock Road, Rockmart, w/f, 35, criminal trespass
Bridges, Morticia Lachele, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, b/f, 32, affray
Brown, Cody Alan, 41 Rosemart Circle, Rossville, w/m, 24, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Buchanan, Christina Dawn, 110 Claire Street, Rossville, w/f, 43, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related objects, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance
Burnett, Dana Jessica, 606 Holly Drive, Rossville, w/f, 39, theft by conversion-misdemeanor
Carrillo, Rangel Samuel, 1801 Crab Apple Drive, Dalton, h/m, 34, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
Carter, Mary Morgan, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, w/f, 27, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Clark, John Lawson, 10143 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, w/m, 70, false report of a crime, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911
Clayton, Justin Lamar, 550 Akins Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 32, failure to register as sex offender
Clayton, Justin Lamar, w/m, 32, return from hospital
Collins, Jeffery Allen, 460 Steele Road, Rossville, w/m, 46, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, expired license plate
Cordell, Jason C., 29 Whaleea Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 38, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, carrying a concealed weapon-1st offense, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, brake light requirements, seat belt violation (adults)
Cox, Timothy Dewayne, 4006 12th Ave., Chattanooga, w/m, 39, failure to appear- misdemeanor, theft by taking-felony
Deal, Charles David, w/m, 41, failure to appear-misdemeanor, violation probation-felony
Decorse, Shannon Jo, 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, w/f, 44, probation violation (f)
Dennison, Michael Jared, 172 Stanfield Road, LaFayette, w/m, 37, violation probation-felony, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, concealing identity of a vehicle, headlight requirements
Denson, Jonathan O’Neal, 894 Kemp Road, LaFayette, w/m, 29, parole violation
Douglas, Cecil Woodard, 194 Betsy Lane, Rossville, w/m, 39, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance
Dowling, Christopher Ray, 409 Longview Drive, Rossville, w/m, 32, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
Dozer-Cobb, David Jason, b/m, 18, theft by bringing stolen property into state
Duke, Lorie Ann, 316 Hill Top Circle, Flintstone, w/f, 36, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Durkan, Charles William, w/m, 55, trafficking in cocaine/ illegal drugs/ marijuana/ or methamphetamine, violation of Georgia controlled substance act
Eaker, Jeremy Boyd, 1824 Howell Mill Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 31, disorderly conduct, public drunk, simple assault-family violence
Floyd, Joshua Lee, w/m, 41, willful interference with emergency medical professional-misdemeanor
Forester, Deeanna Marie, 13 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Frashier, Lindsey Annette, 24 Hasty Lane, Chickamauga, w/f, 38, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, financial transaction card fraud x11, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, or residents
Frayer, Tonja Louise, 709 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, w/f, 33, view obstructed (windshield/ other windows), new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Frazier, Joshua Dee, w/m, 34, failure to appear-misdemeanor, violation of probation-misdemeanor
Gass, Douglas Cody, 1208 Kelly Street, Rossville, w/m, 22, driving while license suspended revoked-1st offense
Hartline, Billy Joe, 134 Chestnut Street, Rossville, w/m, 22, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
Hegwood, Joshua Grady, w/m, 26, hold for Summerville PD
Holt, Zebulon Price, 1209 Indian Ave, Rossville, w/m, 39, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/ canceled/ or revoked registration, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Johnson, Charles Howard, w/m, 49, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine
Lamb, John Douglas, 75 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 49, violation of parole
Lathem, David Allen, 1001 S Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, w/m, 48, **
Lee, Austin Labron, 258 Myers Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, financial transaction card fraud x3, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/and residents, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor
Lee, Christopher Allen, 7437 Private Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Liles, Addison Scott, w/m, 33, theft by taking-misdemeanor
Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 508 Colerain Street, LaFayette, w/f, 38, hold for court
Lomenick, Justin Lynn, 13 Breezy Trail, Rossville, w/m, 33, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Long, Robert Edward, 122 John Thompson Road, Flintstone, w/m, 52, disorderly conduct
Lopez, Jose Ramos, 102 North Howell Ave., Chattanooga, h/m, 23, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane
Lopez-Campos, Brayan Ariel, 60 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 23, driving while license suspended or revoked
Massey, Donny Aaron, 264 Allen Spring Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 31, failure to appear (m)
Maye, David Eugene, 672 Steele Road, Rossville, w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor
McAllister, Daniel Steven, 3907 Sales Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 41, burglary – dwelling house or any building, vehicle, or other structure designed for use as the dwelling
McClure, Trevor Blake, 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, w/m, 23, violation of probation-felony
Moore, Alexus M, 16 North Street, Summerville, b/f, 20, possession of meth
Moore, April Fay, w/f, 41, simple battery (FVA) x2, hindering 911 phone call
Morlan, Robert Daniel, w/m, 32, return from hospital
Morton Jr., Vernon Leon, w/m, 57, simple assault-family violence
Paige, Robert Matthew, 432 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, child molestation
Pendergrass, Cody Blane, 620 Mohawk Street B, Rossville, w/m, 23, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
Pennington, Michael Cole, w/m, 28, expired license plate, speeding, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive
Phelps, Susan Dale, 730 W James Street, Rossville, w/f, 69, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Phipps, Geraldine Marie, Williams Park Road, Flintstone, w/f, 32, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Pickard, Vada Leanne, w/f, 19, loitering and prowling
Quijano-Torres, Jose C., 1821 Threadmill Road, Dalton, h/m, 46, sexual battery
Ramey, Cody Preston, 1054 Ramey Road, Trion, w/m, 28, speeding, expired license plate, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), defective tires, reckless driving
Ray, Cedric Lebron, 1101 Arlington Ave. 5, Chattanooga, b/m, 34, open container, possession of meth, failure to appear (m)
Ray, Tyree Rayshon, b/m, 19, theft by bringing stolen property into state, driving without a license, leave scene of accident w/ injury/damage, failure to maintain lane
Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, w/f, 31, affray
Romine, Stephen Wesley, w/m, 34, contempt of civil court, loitering and prowling
Ross, Angela Fanin, 138 Nellie Lane, Trion, w/f, 44, probation violation (f)
Scott, Stephanie Renea, 501 Villa Way, Flintstone, w/f, 36, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Scrape, Michelle Ann, 128 Nellie Lane, Trion, w/f, 47, probation violation-felony
Sellers, Gary Keneth, 6962 HWY 95, LaFayette, w/m, 62, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes false report
Sharp, Lebrawn Eugene, w/m, 38, return from hospital
Shelton, Nicholas Jerome, 57 Maple Drive, Rossville, w/m, 38, failure to appear (m)
Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 317 Woodlawn Drive, Rossville, w/m, 19, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, seat belts violation (adults), expired drivers license, driving permit holder driving w/out class c or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
Smith, Dana Lynn, 104 Daugherty Street, LaFayette, w/f, 36, possession of methamphetamine
Smith, Shylar Victoria, w/f, 33, violation of probation-misdemeanor
Stoker, Rickey Mason, 6709 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 17, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
Stoner, David Dean, 110 Claire Street, Rossville, w/m, 42, possession of heroin
Summers, Shawn Ryan, w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Sutton, Parker Alexander Lee, 103 Cedar Street, Rossville, w/m, 17, criminal trespass
Swafford, Christopher Brian, 72 North Ave., Flintstone, w/m, 36, simple assault-family violence
Taylor, Austin Ryan, w/m, 24, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container. Driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, seatbelt violation (adults), no proof of insurance
Tecler, Brian Easton, 107 1st Street, Flintstone, w/m, 40, theft by shoplifting- misdemeanor
Teeters, Bruce Bernard, w/m, 52, failure to appear-felony
Teetes, Joshua Wayne, Forrest Street, Chickamauga, w/m, 30, burglary-dwelling house or any building, vehicle, or other structure designed for use as the dwelling
Thacker, Jessica Heather, 1029 Wilson Road, Rossville, w/f, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, starburst windshield/ rear window crack not to exceed >3 inches by 3 inches, no insurance
Tiller, Joshua Lee, 2633 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, w/m, 29, theft by conversion-misdemeanor
Tipton, Shawnna Anne, 1237 Birmingham Hwy, Chattanooga, w/f, 45, burglary – building, structure, vehicle x2, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, theft by taking (f)
Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, 2175 Hwy 95, Rock Spring, w/f, 38, theft by taking-misdemeanor x2
Underwood, Adrianna Julia, 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, permitting unlicensed person to drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor
Waters, Mikel Cody, 402 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, w/m, 32, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Welborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, w/m, 57, hold for court
Wellden, Joseph Trey, 94 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville, w/m, 24, violation probation-felony
Whitten, Justin Todd, w/m, 30, disorderly conduct, public drunk
Williams, William Jester, w/m, 42, **
Woodfin, Corey Michael, 719 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 42, headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), open container violation, DUI