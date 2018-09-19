Walker County Sheriff's Department

Walker County Sheriff’s Department arrest/booking report for Sept. 10-16, 2018

Anderson, Jackline Louise, 1801 Williams Road, Hixson, Tenn., w/f, 39, fugitive from justice, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, driving without license on person

Austin, John Lee, 1314 Kelly Street 3, Rossville, w/m, 19, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor

Babb, Jeremy Brandon, 727 Carden Ave., Rossville, w/m, 26, criminal damage to private property-2nd, violation of parole, agg assault family violence

Bailey, Sharminey Santineak, 7598 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, b/f, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance

Baxter, Justin Cordell, 171 Alex Circle, Ringgold, w/m, 21, violation of probation-misdemeanor

Billes, Lisa Ann, 784 Brock Road, Rockmart, w/f, 35, criminal trespass

Bridges, Morticia Lachele, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, b/f, 32, affray

Brown, Cody Alan, 41 Rosemart Circle, Rossville, w/m, 24, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Buchanan, Christina Dawn, 110 Claire Street, Rossville, w/f, 43, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related objects, unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance

Burnett, Dana Jessica, 606 Holly Drive, Rossville, w/f, 39, theft by conversion-misdemeanor

Carrillo, Rangel Samuel, 1801 Crab Apple Drive, Dalton, h/m, 34, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)

Carter, Mary Morgan, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, w/f, 27, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Clark, John Lawson, 10143 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, w/m, 70, false report of a crime, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911

Clayton, Justin Lamar, 550 Akins Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 32, failure to register as sex offender

Clayton, Justin Lamar, w/m, 32, return from hospital

Collins, Jeffery Allen, 460 Steele Road, Rossville, w/m, 46, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, expired license plate

Cordell, Jason C., 29 Whaleea Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 38, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, carrying a concealed weapon-1st offense, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, brake light requirements, seat belt violation (adults)

Cox, Timothy Dewayne, 4006 12th Ave., Chattanooga, w/m, 39, failure to appear- misdemeanor, theft by taking-felony

Deal, Charles David, w/m, 41, failure to appear-misdemeanor, violation probation-felony

Decorse, Shannon Jo, 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, w/f, 44, probation violation (f)

Dennison, Michael Jared, 172 Stanfield Road, LaFayette, w/m, 37, violation probation-felony, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, concealing identity of a vehicle, headlight requirements

Denson, Jonathan O’Neal, 894 Kemp Road, LaFayette, w/m, 29, parole violation

Douglas, Cecil Woodard, 194 Betsy Lane, Rossville, w/m, 39, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance

Dowling, Christopher Ray, 409 Longview Drive, Rossville, w/m, 32, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor

Dozer-Cobb, David Jason, b/m, 18, theft by bringing stolen property into state

Duke, Lorie Ann, 316 Hill Top Circle, Flintstone, w/f, 36, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Durkan, Charles William, w/m, 55, trafficking in cocaine/ illegal drugs/ marijuana/ or methamphetamine, violation of Georgia controlled substance act

Eaker, Jeremy Boyd, 1824 Howell Mill Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 31, disorderly conduct, public drunk, simple assault-family violence

Floyd, Joshua Lee, w/m, 41, willful interference with emergency medical professional-misdemeanor

Forester, Deeanna Marie, 13 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Frashier, Lindsey Annette, 24 Hasty Lane, Chickamauga, w/f, 38, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, financial transaction card fraud x11, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, or residents

Frayer, Tonja Louise, 709 Foster Mill Road, LaFayette, w/f, 33, view obstructed (windshield/ other windows), new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Frazier, Joshua Dee, w/m, 34, failure to appear-misdemeanor, violation of probation-misdemeanor

Gass, Douglas Cody, 1208 Kelly Street, Rossville, w/m, 22, driving while license suspended revoked-1st offense

Hartline, Billy Joe, 134 Chestnut Street, Rossville, w/m, 22, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration

Hegwood, Joshua Grady, w/m, 26, hold for Summerville PD

Holt, Zebulon Price, 1209 Indian Ave, Rossville, w/m, 39, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/ canceled/ or revoked registration, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Johnson, Charles Howard, w/m, 49, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine

Lamb, John Douglas, 75 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 49, violation of parole

Lathem, David Allen, 1001 S Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, w/m, 48, **

Lee, Austin Labron, 258 Myers Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, financial transaction card fraud x3, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/and residents, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor

Lee, Christopher Allen, 7437 Private Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Liles, Addison Scott, w/m, 33, theft by taking-misdemeanor

Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 508 Colerain Street, LaFayette, w/f, 38, hold for court

Lomenick, Justin Lynn, 13 Breezy Trail, Rossville, w/m, 33, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Long, Robert Edward, 122 John Thompson Road, Flintstone, w/m, 52, disorderly conduct

Lopez, Jose Ramos, 102 North Howell Ave., Chattanooga, h/m, 23, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane

Lopez-Campos, Brayan Ariel, 60 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 23, driving while license suspended or revoked

Massey, Donny Aaron, 264 Allen Spring Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 31, failure to appear (m)

Maye, David Eugene, 672 Steele Road, Rossville, w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor

McAllister, Daniel Steven, 3907 Sales Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 41, burglary – dwelling house or any building, vehicle, or other structure designed for use as the dwelling

McClure, Trevor Blake, 110 Robin Lane, Rossville, w/m, 23, violation of probation-felony

Moore, Alexus M, 16 North Street, Summerville, b/f, 20, possession of meth

Moore, April Fay, w/f, 41, simple battery (FVA) x2, hindering 911 phone call

Morlan, Robert Daniel, w/m, 32, return from hospital

Morton Jr., Vernon Leon, w/m, 57, simple assault-family violence

Paige, Robert Matthew, 432 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, child molestation

Pendergrass, Cody Blane, 620 Mohawk Street B, Rossville, w/m, 23, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor

Pennington, Michael Cole, w/m, 28, expired license plate, speeding, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive

Phelps, Susan Dale, 730 W James Street, Rossville, w/f, 69, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Phipps, Geraldine Marie, Williams Park Road, Flintstone, w/f, 32, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects

Pickard, Vada Leanne, w/f, 19, loitering and prowling

Quijano-Torres, Jose C., 1821 Threadmill Road, Dalton, h/m, 46, sexual battery

Ramey, Cody Preston, 1054 Ramey Road, Trion, w/m, 28, speeding, expired license plate, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), defective tires, reckless driving

Ray, Cedric Lebron, 1101 Arlington Ave. 5, Chattanooga, b/m, 34, open container, possession of meth, failure to appear (m)

Ray, Tyree Rayshon, b/m, 19, theft by bringing stolen property into state, driving without a license, leave scene of accident w/ injury/damage, failure to maintain lane

Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, w/f, 31, affray

Romine, Stephen Wesley, w/m, 34, contempt of civil court, loitering and prowling

Ross, Angela Fanin, 138 Nellie Lane, Trion, w/f, 44, probation violation (f)

Scott, Stephanie Renea, 501 Villa Way, Flintstone, w/f, 36, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Scrape, Michelle Ann, 128 Nellie Lane, Trion, w/f, 47, probation violation-felony

Sellers, Gary Keneth, 6962 HWY 95, LaFayette, w/m, 62, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes false report

Sharp, Lebrawn Eugene, w/m, 38, return from hospital

Shelton, Nicholas Jerome, 57 Maple Drive, Rossville, w/m, 38, failure to appear (m)

Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 317 Woodlawn Drive, Rossville, w/m, 19, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, seat belts violation (adults), expired drivers license, driving permit holder driving w/out class c or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Smith, Dana Lynn, 104 Daugherty Street, LaFayette, w/f, 36, possession of methamphetamine

Smith, Shylar Victoria, w/f, 33, violation of probation-misdemeanor

Stoker, Rickey Mason, 6709 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 17, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor

Stoner, David Dean, 110 Claire Street, Rossville, w/m, 42, possession of heroin

Summers, Shawn Ryan, w/m, 30, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Sutton, Parker Alexander Lee, 103 Cedar Street, Rossville, w/m, 17, criminal trespass

Swafford, Christopher Brian, 72 North Ave., Flintstone, w/m, 36, simple assault-family violence

Taylor, Austin Ryan, w/m, 24, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container. Driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, seatbelt violation (adults), no proof of insurance

Tecler, Brian Easton, 107 1st Street, Flintstone, w/m, 40, theft by shoplifting- misdemeanor

Teeters, Bruce Bernard, w/m, 52, failure to appear-felony

Teetes, Joshua Wayne, Forrest Street, Chickamauga, w/m, 30, burglary-dwelling house or any building, vehicle, or other structure designed for use as the dwelling

Thacker, Jessica Heather, 1029 Wilson Road, Rossville, w/f, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, starburst windshield/ rear window crack not to exceed >3 inches by 3 inches, no insurance

Tiller, Joshua Lee, 2633 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, w/m, 29, theft by conversion-misdemeanor

Tipton, Shawnna Anne, 1237 Birmingham Hwy, Chattanooga, w/f, 45, burglary – building, structure, vehicle x2, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, theft by taking (f)

Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, 2175 Hwy 95, Rock Spring, w/f, 38, theft by taking-misdemeanor x2

Underwood, Adrianna Julia, 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, permitting unlicensed person to drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor

Waters, Mikel Cody, 402 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, w/m, 32, failure to appear-misdemeanor

Welborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, w/m, 57, hold for court

Wellden, Joseph Trey, 94 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville, w/m, 24, violation probation-felony

Whitten, Justin Todd, w/m, 30, disorderly conduct, public drunk

Williams, William Jester, w/m, 42, **

Woodfin, Corey Michael, 719 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 42, headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), open container violation, DUI

