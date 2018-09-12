Walker County Sheriff’s Department arrest/booking report for Sept. 2-9, 2018
Duncan, Derrick Lydaryl, b/m 26, DUI
Kirk, John Franklin, w/m 50, probation violation (m)
Cannon, Lean Danielle, w/f 25, battery (FVA)
Sanderson, Carol Annell, w/f 50, DUI , suspended license
Galloway, Roy Lee, w/m 36, suspended license
McCartney, Shanda Lee, w/f 33, turn in for pdc
Griffith, Ariel De, w/f 26, criminal trespass
Eaker, Jeremy Boyd, w/m 31, DUI refusal, improper passing, failure to stop at sign, no insurance
Royal, Carlie Shai, w/f 21, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light requirement
Kilgore, Dacey Andrew, w/m 17, DUI -drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, headlight requirement, class d license holder operating between 00:00 and 06:00
Smith, Danny Edward, w/m 59, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Craft, Donald Raymond, w/m 30, contempt of court civil
Jones, Byron Rene, b/m 28, trafficking in meth, escape (f) x2, interference with government property (f), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (m)
Jones, Kenny Wayne, w/m 42, possession of meth, theft by shoplifting (m)
Brock, Nathaniel Reed, w/m 24, probation violation (f)
Kellar, Melisa Kay, w/f 39, possession of meth, theft by deception (m), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (m)
Pence, Christopher Brian, w/m 34, theft by shoplifting (m), probation violation (m), failure to appear (m)
Powell, Timmy Eugene, w/m 40, hold for other agency
Torres, Robert Israel, w/m 32, probation violation (f)
Levi, Justin Tyler, w/m 33, probation violation (f)
Long, Hailey Marie, w/f 20, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Carrington, Tiffany Hope, w/f 27, possession of meth
Bryson, Matthew Joseph, w/m 25, hold for court
Williams, Joshua Wade, w/m 35, probation violation (f)
Green, Christina Michelle, w/f 48, battery (FVA)
Overby, Matthew Corey, w/m 31, turn in driving away without paying for gas
Roblero, Maria Nmn, w/f 34, driving while unlicensed, tag light required
Racklan, Dustin Lee, w/m 28, possession of a sch 1 controlled substance
Morlan, Robert Daniel, w/m 32, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, failure to register vehicle, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
Headrick, Phillip Wayne, w/m 53, DUI -refusal, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior Jan 1, 1954, possession of cocaine, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz
Kinsey, Brittany Williams, w/f 22, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, light reducing material affixed to windshield
Miller, Kane Kendrick, w/m 39, probation violation of parole
Albertini, Cam Gene, w/m 41, possession of methamphetamine
Turner, April Candace-Dawn, w/f 38, possession of methamphetamine
Platt, Melissa Beth, w/f 42, possession of methamphetamine
Kilgore, Bridgett Nicole, w/f 27, failure to appear-felony
Holland, Tony Lee, w/m 60, criminal trespass, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle
Homes, Andrew Travis, w/m 29
Lytle, Sara Jo, w/f 35
Richardson, Travis Scott, w/m 19, theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
Royal, Kaalyn Mailik, b/m 21, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance
Stalling, Tamika Lashay, b/f 34, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana misdemeanor
Manning, Michael Scott, w/m 49, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/ cancelled/ revoked registration
Johnson, Lannessa Lynn, w/f 22, cruelty to children-1st degree
Patton, Joseph Allen, w/m 37, cruelty to children-1st degree
Lofty, Michael Andrew, w/m 34, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Evans, Randy Lamar, w/m 34, possession of methamphetamine
Holden, William Keith, w/m 37, possession of methamphetamine
Layne, Christopher Eugene, w/m 31, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony
Vientos, Bridgett Nicole, w/f 40, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Brown, Marissa Renee, w/f 21, theft by conversion-misdemeanor
Menifee, Jadarius Latwon, b/m 19, failure to appear-felony
Cross, Megan Leeann, w/f 23, violation probation-felony
Anderson, Jocelyn Breanne, w/f 24, failure to appear- felony x3
Mosely, Brittany Marie, w/f 28, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
Prather, Sarah Michelle, w/f 26, false statements and writings/ concealment of facts, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Dawson, Christa Marie, w/f 29, violation probation-felony
Fink, Eric Lee, w/m 32, violation probation-felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
Walker, Glenn Earl, b/m 17, terroristic threats and acts
Clark, Jonathan David, w/m 29, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Sampley, Damon Ladale, w/m 38, hold for Whitfield County
Ellison, Joseph Alexander, w/m 21, theft of services-misdemeanor
Visage, Jessica Lorin, w/f 32, theft by taking-misdemeanor
McAllister, Jason Drag, w/m 37, burglary-felony
Brown, Crystal Nicole, w/f 32, battery, cruelty to children 3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense
Denson, Jonathan O’Neal, w/m 29, disorderly conduct
Roberts, Thomas Earl, w/m 40, violate family violence order
Millsaps, Monica Lynn, w/f 47, failure to appear (m), giving false name, date of birth or address to law enforcement
Lawton, Willie Henry, b/m 56, failure to appear (m)
Long, Lisa Deann, w/f 47, failure to appear (m)
Hughes, Angela Michelle, w/f 33, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance
Ridgeway, James William, w/m 54, probation violation (f)
Hayes, Zoey Amanda, w/f 43, probation violation (f)
Chapman, James Clinton, w/m 40, probation violation (f)
Sinard, Brenda Jean, w/f 58, obstruction (m), DUI .08 or more, no license plate, no insurance, open container, driving while license suspended or revoked
Pityer, William Gabriel, w/m 38, ---
Hughes, Angela Michelle, w/f 33, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance
Tittle, Matthew Lee, w/m 21, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane
Lee, Skylar Brooke, w/f 21, DUI multiple substance, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of alcohol by persons under 21, failure to maintain lane
Mclemore, Shajon Yvette, b/f 18, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation (children 5 yoa or younger), no insurance, driving without a valid license
Cothran, Taylor Ryan, w/m 22, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillight lenses required
Sizemore, Robert Franklin, w/m 42, failure to appear (m)
Hardiman, Curtis William, w/m 19, simple batter (FVA)
Roberts, Tyler Lebron, b/m 26, driving without a valid license
Patterson IV, Robert William, w/m 30, possession of meth, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI less safe, possession of drug related objects w/ intent
Patrick, Kevin Daniel, b/m 42, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects, brake light requirement, drugs to be kept in original container
Black, Melvin Angelo, b/m 48, PUI
Castromeza, David Nmn, h/m 34, head driving while unlicensed, no insurance, affixing tag, failure to maintain lane
Randall, Amber Michelle, w/f 31, simple battery (FVA)