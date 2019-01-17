Students at Gilbert Elementary School learn through ongoing project- and research-based STEM activities.
Students have the opportunity to problem-solve and use critical thinking skills in real-world experiences. Many of these engaging learning opportunities take place in the hydroponics lab.
STEM teacher Ben Cherry acts as a guide in the learning process while allowing students to participate in the daily maintenance, data collection, and cultivation of the many various plants in this learning space, including several types of lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, basil, and lavender, to name a few.
While students enjoy being active participants in the plant growth learning process, they enjoy reaping the harvest even more. After substantial growth time, staff members bring in salad dressings for fifth-grade students and staff to enjoy a healthy lunch grown by students in the hydroponics lab of GES.