In response to Fairyland Elementary School parents’ desire to present their case concerning cafeteria problems at the school to the Walker County school board at the board’s meeting Monday evening, Oct. 15, the board has issued a policy statement:
“Since the court ruling in June, the members of the Walker County Board of Education have been considering a new public participation policy and are in the process of reviewing its previous public participation policy and public participation policies of neighboring and other school systems and are committed to developing a public participation policy for the Walker County school system.
“The current situation involving Fairyland Elementary School and its school food service operational plan is considered a day-to-day operation of the school system and falls under the duties and responsibilities of the superintendent. The board has been fully informed throughout this situation, has been updated after the events of last evening, and will continue to be informed on this matter.”
Board members left the Oct. 15 meeting before the open question-and-answer session with Schools Superintendent Damon Raines. After cries of “Wait! That’s it? You guys are supposed to represent us!” and “Why won’t the school board stay to hear all this?” from frustrated parents, Raines explained, “This is a day-to-day operational issue that has nothing to do with policy. So they (board members) are not going to address something that doesn’t deal with policy.”