The Walker County school board has approved a public participation policy that encourages potential speakers to make the board the last stop for airing concerns.
The new policy, approved during a Board of Education planning session Tuesday night, Nov. 13, does not include a proposal that would have allowed potential speakers to sign up just hours before a meeting to address the board.
At Tuesday’s (Nov. 13) board meeting, Schools Superintendent Damon Raines meticulously explained a proposed revised public participation policy that included every suggestion and modification recommended by school board members.
Then board chairman Mike Carruth, after asking if there were any questions or comments on the revision, requested a motion to accept the revised policy as presented.
Silence.
“Do I have a motion to accept this public participation policy?” he asked again.
Awkward silence again.
Then board member Karen Stoker, who in a Nov. 5 meeting had been adamant about an alternate option that would allow concerned petitioners to address the board after having registered and signing a sign-in sheet at least two hours prior to the start of any board’s regularly scheduled meeting, asked the chairman if she could speak.
Stoker then withdrew her recommendation for a direct, alternate public address option, after having adamantly lobbied for that option three times in the previous meeting, and asked that that alternate address option be removed from the revised policy.
She explained that the other changes and timelines in the new revised policy satisfied her and that she wanted to be sure that all petitioners followed the prescribed chain of command, taking issues through the pre-request channels of classroom teacher, school principal, and superintendent before addressing the board.
“I would always want a parent or student who had a concern to come to (the teacher) first and then go up the chain of command,” Stoker said. “I thought about it along those lines.”
She then moved to accept the revised public participation policy with the deletion of the alternate address procedure. Her motion was seconded, and the motion and acceptance of the new policy were approved unanimously by the board 5-0.
Raines then told the board that he had discussed with the school system lawyer “fast tracking” the measure to allow petitioners to address the next school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 19, if they met the conditions of the new policy.
While the revised policy does contain some “tweaks,” in essence the main difference is the timeline in dealing with petitioners’ issues and requests. It was that open timeline that a U.S. District Court judge ruled “unconstitutional” in 2016, and said if the system wanted a public address policy, it would have to revise and correct that problem by stipulating a deadline for when the superintendent would meet with petitioners. Under the revision accepted Tuesday, Nov. 13, Raines or another central office designee must meet with the petitioner within five business days of the request. They then have five more days to report back to the potential speaker.
The next meeting of the school board is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the Department of Education building at 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.