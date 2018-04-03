Restaurant reports

Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections during March 2018 at the following 29 establishments.

Huddle House

14 Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga

03-29-2018

Score: 90

Melon Patch Restaurant

2697 Johnson Road, Chickamauga

03-29-2018

Score: 84

Phibbs Bar

96 Fieldstone Village Drive, Rock Spring

03-28-2018

Score: 92

Triangle Park

713 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette

03-26-2018

Score: 91

Chickamauga Elementary

210 Cresent Ave., Chickamauga

03-23-2018

Score: 100

Gordon Lee Middle/High School

105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga

03-22-2018

Score: 100

Parkside Operations, Llc D/B/A The Center For Advanced Rehab At Parkside

110 Park City Road, Rossville

03-20-2018

Score: 91

Choo Choo Bbq

13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga

03-15-2018

Score: 88

Rossville Middle School

316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville

03-15-2018

Score: 100

Rossville Elementary

1250 Wilson Road, Rossville

03-15-2018

Score: 100

Stone Creek Elementary

1600 Happy Valley Road, Rossville

03-15-2018

Score: 100

Mountain View Head Start

403 Chickamauga Ave. Suite 201, Rossville

03-13-2018

Score: 86

Subway

Highway 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga

03-13-2018

Score: 97

Cherokee Ridge Elementary

2423 Johnson Road, Chickamauga

03-13-2018

Score: 100

Oakwood Baptist Church

115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga

03-13-2018

Score: 100

Gilbert Elementary

87 S Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette

03-12-2018

Score: 100

Naomi Elementary

4036 E Highway 136, LaFayette

03-12-2018

Score: 100

Lookout Mountain Golf Club

1730 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain

03-09-2018

Score: 90

Fairyland Elementary

1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain

03-09-2018

Score: 100

Chattanooga Valley Elementary

3420 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

03-09-2018

Score: 100

Chattanooga Valley Middle

847 Allgood Road, Flintstone

03-09-2018

Score: 100

Rock Spring Elementary

375 Highway 95, Rock Spring

03-07-2018

Score: 91

Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle

9858 N Highway 27, Rock Spring

03-07-2018

Score: 100

Lafayette Middle School

419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette

03-06-2018

Score: 94

North Lafayette Elementary

610 N Duke St., LaFayette

03-06-2018

Score: 100

Lafayette High School

Round Pond Road, LaFayette

03-06-2018

Score: 100

Ridgeland High School

2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville

03-05-2018

Score: 100

Lifestyle Cuisine

67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone

03-02-2018

Score: 97

Toki Sushi

116 W Lafayette Square, LaFayette

03-02-2018

Score: 93

