Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections during March 2018 at the following 29 establishments.
Huddle House
14 Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga
03-29-2018
Score: 90
Melon Patch Restaurant
2697 Johnson Road, Chickamauga
03-29-2018
Score: 84
Phibbs Bar
96 Fieldstone Village Drive, Rock Spring
03-28-2018
Score: 92
Triangle Park
713 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette
03-26-2018
Score: 91
Chickamauga Elementary
210 Cresent Ave., Chickamauga
03-23-2018
Score: 100
Gordon Lee Middle/High School
105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga
03-22-2018
Score: 100
Parkside Operations, Llc D/B/A The Center For Advanced Rehab At Parkside
110 Park City Road, Rossville
03-20-2018
Score: 91
Choo Choo Bbq
13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga
03-15-2018
Score: 88
Rossville Middle School
316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville
03-15-2018
Score: 100
Rossville Elementary
1250 Wilson Road, Rossville
03-15-2018
Score: 100
Stone Creek Elementary
1600 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
03-15-2018
Score: 100
Mountain View Head Start
403 Chickamauga Ave. Suite 201, Rossville
03-13-2018
Score: 86
Subway
Highway 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga
03-13-2018
Score: 97
Cherokee Ridge Elementary
2423 Johnson Road, Chickamauga
03-13-2018
Score: 100
Oakwood Baptist Church
115 Oakwood St., Chickamauga
03-13-2018
Score: 100
Gilbert Elementary
87 S Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette
03-12-2018
Score: 100
Naomi Elementary
4036 E Highway 136, LaFayette
03-12-2018
Score: 100
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
1730 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain
03-09-2018
Score: 90
Fairyland Elementary
1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
03-09-2018
Score: 100
Chattanooga Valley Elementary
3420 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
03-09-2018
Score: 100
Chattanooga Valley Middle
847 Allgood Road, Flintstone
03-09-2018
Score: 100
Rock Spring Elementary
375 Highway 95, Rock Spring
03-07-2018
Score: 91
Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle
9858 N Highway 27, Rock Spring
03-07-2018
Score: 100
Lafayette Middle School
419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette
03-06-2018
Score: 94
North Lafayette Elementary
610 N Duke St., LaFayette
03-06-2018
Score: 100
Lafayette High School
Round Pond Road, LaFayette
03-06-2018
Score: 100
Ridgeland High School
2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
03-05-2018
Score: 100
Lifestyle Cuisine
67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone
03-02-2018
Score: 97
Toki Sushi
116 W Lafayette Square, LaFayette
03-02-2018
Score: 93