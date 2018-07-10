Restaurant reports

Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 31 establishments during June.

Boss Burgers

1616 McFarland Ave.

Rossville

Score: 67

The Lookout Mountain Club

1201 Fleetwood Drive

Lookout Mountain

Score: 96

Walker County State Prison

97 Kevin Lane

Rock Spring

Score: 100

Lafamilia Mexican Restaurant

516 Chickamauga Ave.

Rossville

Score: 91

Mary & Martha's Personal Care

616 Mohawk St.

Rossville

Score: 71

NHC Healthcare Rossville

1425 McFarland Ave.

Rossville

Score: 95

Rick Buff's Hog Heaven

1105 Lafayette Road

Rossville

Score: 96

Thatcher's BBQ & Grille

505 W 9th St.

Chickamauga

Score: 92

Majestic Manor

67 Pin Oak Drive

Rock Spring

Score: 93

Pie Slingers Pizzeria

56 Fieldstone Village Drive Suite A, Rock Spring

Score: 88

Guadalajara

12937 U.S. Highway 27

Chickamauga

Score: 88

The Cottage

467 Longhollow Road

Chickamauga

Score: 100

The Dinner Bell

3258 Chattanooga Valley Road

Flintstone

Score: 100

Pizza Hut-Delivery Express

55 state Highway 813

Chickamauga

Score: 100

Rock City Big Rock Café

1400 Patten Road

Lookout Mountain

Score: 99

Sonic Drive In

1016 Lafayette Road

Chickamauga

Score: 80

Wendy's

401 N Main St.

Lafayette

Score: 95

Station House

123 N Chattanooga St.

LaFayette

Score: 96

Arby's

1103 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 93

Dari-Dip

302 W Villanow St.

LaFayette

Score: 95

Hardee's

12876 U.S. Highway 27

Chickamauga

Score: 83

Camp Adahi

125 Camp Adahi Drive

Cloudland

Score: 96

Camp Lookout

3130 state Highway 157

Rising Fawn

Score: 88

Camp New Dawn

226 S Cedar Lane

Chickamauga

Score: 89

Camp Woodmont

381 Moonlight Drive

Cloudland

Score: 97

China Buffet

1141 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 82

Hardees

300 McFarland Ave.

Rossville

Score: 93

Old South Restaurant

796 Chickamauga Ave.

Rossville

Score: 90

City of Rossville Food Service

400 McFarland Ave.

Rossville

Score: 100

Subway (Walmart)

2625 U.S. Highway 27

LaFayette

Score: 97

Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante

8019 U.S. Highway 27

Rock Spring

Score: 87

