Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 31 establishments during June.
Boss Burgers
1616 McFarland Ave.
Rossville
Score: 67
The Lookout Mountain Club
1201 Fleetwood Drive
Lookout Mountain
Score: 96
Walker County State Prison
97 Kevin Lane
Rock Spring
Score: 100
Lafamilia Mexican Restaurant
516 Chickamauga Ave.
Rossville
Score: 91
Mary & Martha's Personal Care
616 Mohawk St.
Rossville
Score: 71
NHC Healthcare Rossville
1425 McFarland Ave.
Rossville
Score: 95
Rick Buff's Hog Heaven
1105 Lafayette Road
Rossville
Score: 96
Thatcher's BBQ & Grille
505 W 9th St.
Chickamauga
Score: 92
Majestic Manor
67 Pin Oak Drive
Rock Spring
Score: 93
Pie Slingers Pizzeria
56 Fieldstone Village Drive Suite A, Rock Spring
Score: 88
Guadalajara
12937 U.S. Highway 27
Chickamauga
Score: 88
The Cottage
467 Longhollow Road
Chickamauga
Score: 100
The Dinner Bell
3258 Chattanooga Valley Road
Flintstone
Score: 100
Pizza Hut-Delivery Express
55 state Highway 813
Chickamauga
Score: 100
Rock City Big Rock Café
1400 Patten Road
Lookout Mountain
Score: 99
Sonic Drive In
1016 Lafayette Road
Chickamauga
Score: 80
Wendy's
401 N Main St.
Lafayette
Score: 95
Station House
123 N Chattanooga St.
LaFayette
Score: 96
Arby's
1103 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 93
Dari-Dip
302 W Villanow St.
LaFayette
Score: 95
Hardee's
12876 U.S. Highway 27
Chickamauga
Score: 83
Camp Adahi
125 Camp Adahi Drive
Cloudland
Score: 96
Camp Lookout
3130 state Highway 157
Rising Fawn
Score: 88
Camp New Dawn
226 S Cedar Lane
Chickamauga
Score: 89
Camp Woodmont
381 Moonlight Drive
Cloudland
Score: 97
China Buffet
1141 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 82
Hardees
300 McFarland Ave.
Rossville
Score: 93
Old South Restaurant
796 Chickamauga Ave.
Rossville
Score: 90
City of Rossville Food Service
400 McFarland Ave.
Rossville
Score: 100
Subway (Walmart)
2625 U.S. Highway 27
LaFayette
Score: 97
Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante
8019 U.S. Highway 27
Rock Spring
Score: 87