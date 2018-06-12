Restaurant reports

Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 24 establishments during May.

Wanda's Restaurant

20 Pin Oak Drive

Rock Spring

Score: 96

Droop Scoops

120 Gordon St.

Chickamauga

Score: 97

Snack Shack

923 Schmitt Road

Rossville

Score: 92

Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ

11016 Highway 157

Rising Fawn

Score: 91

Rafael's Italian Restaurant

150 Pearl Drive

LaFayette

Score: 87

Rock City Cliff Terrace

1400 Patten Road

Lookout Mountain

Score: 100

Mumdee's

3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Score: 100

Susan's Diner

3551 Chattanooga Valley Road

Flintstone

Score: 83

Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop

1109 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 83

Greg's Restaurant

12560 N Highway 27

Chickamauga

Score: 92

Sonic Drive In LaFayette

313 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 93

Skate And Play

1951 Highway 136 East

LaFayette

Score: 95

Los Potros Mexican Restaurant

201 Lee Ave.

Chickamauga

Score: 87

The Brick Oven

8009 U.S. Highway 27

Rock Spring

Score: 100

VFW Post 3679

98 Memorial Drive

Rossville

Score: 95

Pigeon Mountain Country Store

Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads, Chickamauga

Score: 87

Subway

8175 Highway 27

Rock Spring

Score: 97

Domino's Pizza

110 Cove Road

Chickamauga

Score: 87

McDonald's

106 Lafayette Road

Chickamauga

Score: 82

Roper - Five Star Food Service

1507 Broomtown Road

LaFayette

Score: 86

Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills

800 Patterson Road

LaFayette

Score: 100

Krystal

2354 N Main Street

Lafayette

Score: 89

Los Guerrero's

1103 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 100

Little Caesars

804 N Main St.

LaFayette

Score: 96

