Walker County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 24 establishments during May.
Wanda's Restaurant
20 Pin Oak Drive
Rock Spring
Score: 96
Droop Scoops
120 Gordon St.
Chickamauga
Score: 97
Snack Shack
923 Schmitt Road
Rossville
Score: 92
Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ
11016 Highway 157
Rising Fawn
Score: 91
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
150 Pearl Drive
LaFayette
Score: 87
Rock City Cliff Terrace
1400 Patten Road
Lookout Mountain
Score: 100
Mumdee's
3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Score: 100
Susan's Diner
3551 Chattanooga Valley Road
Flintstone
Score: 83
Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop
1109 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 83
Greg's Restaurant
12560 N Highway 27
Chickamauga
Score: 92
Sonic Drive In LaFayette
313 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 93
Skate And Play
1951 Highway 136 East
LaFayette
Score: 95
Los Potros Mexican Restaurant
201 Lee Ave.
Chickamauga
Score: 87
The Brick Oven
8009 U.S. Highway 27
Rock Spring
Score: 100
VFW Post 3679
98 Memorial Drive
Rossville
Score: 95
Pigeon Mountain Country Store
Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads, Chickamauga
Score: 87
Subway
8175 Highway 27
Rock Spring
Score: 97
Domino's Pizza
110 Cove Road
Chickamauga
Score: 87
McDonald's
106 Lafayette Road
Chickamauga
Score: 82
Roper - Five Star Food Service
1507 Broomtown Road
LaFayette
Score: 86
Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills
800 Patterson Road
LaFayette
Score: 100
Krystal
2354 N Main Street
Lafayette
Score: 89
Los Guerrero's
1103 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 100
05-03-2018
Little Caesars
804 N Main St.
LaFayette
Score: 96