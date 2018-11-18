The Walker County Schools' Smith Planetarium is presenting the “Season of Light” program again this year.
The program begins with a “live” survey of “the sky tonight.” Then a STARGAZING program highlights prominent and easy-to-find stars and constellations of the winter season.
The “Season of Light” program explores the history, fascinations and customs people have had with light during the onset of winter and with the December holiday season. The “Season of Light” program is visually rich, culturally inclusive, musically satisfying — and it is the perfect program for an end-of-the-calendar-year program.
Total time in the planetarium is about an hour. Admission for “general public” programs are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Donations are appreciated.
The program will be open to the general public four times: Tuesday, November 27th, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 2nd at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 9th at 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 16th at 2:30 p.m.;
The planetarium is located at 409 Pond Springs Road south of Chickamauga. Driving Instructions: The city of Chickamauga is southwest of Chickamauga Military Park and west of US Highway 27. From the center of Historic Chickamauga at a traffic light, travel south 1.6 miles on Cove Road (GA Highway 341), (and passing Gordon Lee High School); then turn right (west) on Pond Springs Road. After 0.3 miles the planetarium is on your left.
For more info call 706-375-7827 or 915-474-6114 or 706-375-3493.
Regular planetarium programs for school groups continue as usual. School groups may schedule by calling 706-375-7827 (if no answer call 915-474-6114 or 706-375-3493).