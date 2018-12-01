Walker County government announces the roll out of a new informational web-based video series titled “How Walker Works.”
“These short-form segments will provide residents and visitors with 24/7 access to some basic information about how departments operate in Walker County,” said Joe Legge, public relations director for Walker County government. “Some government functions are highly visible, while others are seldom seen, but provide a valuable service that improves the quality of life in Walker County.”
Each video segment will run about a minute and will cover a different topic. “How Walker Works” segments will be available on demand at walkercountyga.gov and posted weekly on the county’s social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube.
The following features are currently in the works: Tax Commissioner, Planning, Transit, Mountain Cove Farms, Zoning, Economic Development, Public Works, Landfill, Probate Court, Code Enforcement, Animal Shelter and Walker Rocks.
“How Walker Works” launched with a segment on the Tax Commissioner’s Office. A new feature will be released online each week.