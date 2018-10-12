Walker County Farm Bureau received two awards during the Georgia Farm Bureau 1st District annual meeting held Sept. 17 in Calhoun. Mike Bunn is the WCFB president.
WCFB Office Manager Kyla Compton received the 2018 GFB 1st District Outstanding County Office Manager Award. Compton, who has worked with Farm Bureau since 2006, coordinates WCFB’s agricultural advocacy projects, oversees WCFB’s offices in LaFayette and Rossville, and provides customer service to WCFB’s insurance policyholders.
“My favorite experience in my job is teaching kids about agriculture,” Compton said. “It is such a joy for me to watch children see these experiments and learn about plants and animals.”
Compton was instrumental in getting six egg incubators placed in local schools as educational tools.
“Kyla works with several local civic groups and is present in Walker County Schools each week,” Bunn wrote in his letter of recommendation. “The past three years she worked with one elementary school and one middle school and helped teach ag lessons once a week for two hours, rotating this between schools every six weeks throughout the school year.”
Compton and her husband, J.L., live with their three children on Lookout Mountain.
WCFB also received the 2018 Georgia Farm Bureau Membership Award, given to recognize county Farm Bureaus that increased their membership over the previous year.