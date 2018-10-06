Early voting for the November general election begins Monday, Oct. 15, and one of the most important issues in years — perhaps even decades — for Walker County residents is the commissioner referendum. Voters in Walker will have the choice of keeping a sole commissioner form of government or switching to a board of commissioners.
The referendum reads: “Shall the governing authority of Walker County be changed from a sole commissioner to a five-member board of commissioners with the chairperson elected at large and four commissioners elected by district?”
A second local issue on the ballot concerns Sunday package sales and Sunday liquor by the drink.
There are not local contested races on the ballot. But Walker County voters will vote on the hotly contested governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican Brian Kemp and Libertarian Ted Metz, as well as elections for the U.S. Congress, secretary of state, attorney general, state schools superintendent and the General Assembly.
In addition, there are also seven proposed Georgia Constitutional Amendments and statewide referendum questions on the ballot. (For details of these items and for a sample ballot, go online to https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/elections.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election is Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Nov. 2. Voters can cast ballots either in person or by mail.
In-person voting will be available at the Walker County Courthouse from Oct. 15 through Nov. 2. Registered residents may also vote Saturday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 2 at these locations: Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. In-person voting poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Voters who wish to vote by mail may apply by submitting an application to the Walker County Elections Office at P.O. Box 1105, LaFayette, GA 30728, by emailing an application to elections@walkerga.us or by faxing an application to 706-639-3346. Applications are available at www.walkercountyelections.com. Mailed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.
Officials are hoping for and expecting a strong turnout of the county’s approximately 35,000 registered voters for this important midterm election. In the 2016 general election, 24,509 (74.38 percent) of the county's 32,951 registered voters cast ballots either on or in advance of election day.