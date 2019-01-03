Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield invites residents to share their ideas to start the New Year. Whitfield will host a series of community forums in February to discuss what’s working well today, along with goals and opportunities for the future.
The forums will take place in seven different communities across the county, so residents can attend the one that is most convenient for them. Each session will begin at 6 p.m. and feature a brief introduction, but the majority of each event will consist of public comment and discussion.
“Over the past two years, community input has led to enhancements in fire protection, updates to ordinances regulating animals and alcohol, safety upgrades on Nickajack Road, clean-up of blighted property and our annual Tire Amnesty Day, among other improvements,” said Whitfield. “I look forward to hearing about the topics important to folks in Walker County and their thoughts on how we can improve county services.”
Community forums will be held at 6:00 p.m. at these locations:
Monday, Feb. 4, at Cedar Grove Community Center (5395 W Cove Road, Chickamauga)
Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Rossville Civic Center (400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville)
Monday, Feb. 11, at Armuchee Valley Community Center (11471 GA-136, LaFayette)
Monday, Feb. 18, at LaFayette-Walker County Library (305 S Duke Street, LaFayette)
Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Center Post Community Center (8125 GA-337, LaFayette)
Thursday, Feb. 21, at Fairyland Elementary School (1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain)
Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Chickamauga Civic Center (1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga)