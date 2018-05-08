Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield's meetings will move to a new location this month. The commissioner's regularly scheduled meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month, will now take place at the Walker County Courthouse Annex III building, located at 201 South Main Street in LaFayette.
Many residents know this building as the old Kitchens Clinic or the former Tag & Tax office. The building underwent an emergency renovation to house the Public defender's Office, Drug Court and other judicial services. Those government functions had to be relocated after the Walker County Judiciary Annex was deemed unsafe, following the collapse of a nearby building in LaFayette's downtown square.
Meetings will take place in the courtroom, which has seating for more than 70 community members. The building also has ADA-compliant bathrooms and additional parking.
The first meeting in the new location will be on May 10, which will also include a public hearing on the revised animal care ordinance.