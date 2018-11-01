Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Oct. 22-28, 2018:
Asher, Corey Brian, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 28, probation violation-felony
Barbee, Alex McCain, 15 Fieldstone Commons, Rock Spring, w/m, 18, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Bowers, Pauletta Levetta, 91 Brock Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 53, theft by taking (m)
Bruchez, Jenine Olga, 203 Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, w/f, 37, disorderly conduct, DUI, DUI-endangering a child under 14
Bryan, Alexis Cara, 5403 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, w/f, 37, DUI-refusal
Braden, Jessica Arizona, 934 Hulana St., Rossville, w/f, 28, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Carter, Carly Marie, 810 Edsel Drive, Rossville, w/f, 36, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Chambers, Donnie Wayne, 2 Kent Drive, Rossville, w/m, 44, failure to appear (f)
Clayton, Justin Lamar, 195 Mose Avenue, Chickamauga, w/m, 32, failure to register as sexual offender
Coffman, Joseph Lee, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, w/m, 26, battery-family violence-1st offense (m)
Corley, Jada Shyan, 220 Gilbert St., Rossville, w/f, 19, failure to appear (m)
Cross, Thomas Hayden, 93 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 20, probation violation-felony
Curtis, Adam Bricen, 49 Dietz Road, Ringgold, w/m, 28, violate family violence order
Dortch, Johnny Dewayne, 4518 Hidden Acre Drive, Hixson, Tenn., b/m, 35, giving false names/ address/ or birthdate to law enforcement officer, open container violation
Edgeman, Levi Shane, 2875 Lake Howard, LaFayette, w/m, 22, probation (f)
Gains, Thomas Clifton, 57 Blueberry Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/m, 30, violation of parole, possession of meth, theft by taking-motor vehicle (f)
Ginsberg, James Steven Tyler, 4136 Tolley Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C., w/m, 18, fugitive from justice
Graham, Christopher Lewayne, 190 Lillie Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 20, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Hall, Jackie Ray, 1205 Durby Drive, Cohutta, w/m, 47, violation of probation (f)
Hall, Jason Charles, 513 Raccoon Trail, Chattanooga, w/m, 41, parole violation (f)
Hamby, Zachary Alexander, w/m, 27, hold for p.d.c
Hegwood, Joshuah Grady, 603 Lincoln Street, LaFayette, w/m, 26, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, driving on suspended/canceled registration, failure to yield when entering intersection
Henegar, David Jacob, 214 Wawona Drive, Wildwood, w/m, 23, theft by taking-felony, motor vehicle possession
Holloway, Jason Terrell, 615 New Ridge Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 38, theft of services (m)
Hood, Samuel Frank, 6039 Porter Drive, Harrison, Tenn., w/m, 54, driving while license suspended/revoked, view obstructed
Iglesias, Anthony, 76 Sidekick Lane, Ringgold, h/m, 50, probation (m), failure to appear (f)
Johnson, Jami Brooke, 620 Mohawk Street, Rossville, w/f, 20, failure to appear (m)
Johnson, Lamonte Xzavier, 4706 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, b/m, 20, driving on suspended license, failure to yield or stop
Johnson, Phyllis Yvonne, 107 Brock Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 72, theft by taking (m)
Jones, Ricky Lee, 504 County 181 Road, Decatur, Tenn., w/m, 55, probation violation (f)
Lee, Austin Lebron, 258 Myers Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 19, failure to appear (m) x2
Lewis, Jimmy Lavaughn, 300 James Street, Rossville, w/m, 57, hold for court
Lovett, Desota Allison, 154 Daily Hill Road, Ringgold, w/f, 21, willful obstruction of office (m)
Mantooth, Dusty Charles, 18 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 30, possession of meth, possession of schedule II substance
Mantooth, Tiffany Lea, 18 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, w/f, 33, possession of meth, possession of schedule II substance
Moore, Jason Shawn, 995 Hwy 157, Lookout Mountain, w/m, 45, failure to appear – felony
Murray, Charles Edward, 1444 Wilson Road, Rossville, w/m, 41, possession of meth, theft by taking (m), theft by taking-motor vehicle (f)
Okoronkwo, Obinka U., 206 Roundtree Drive, Rossville, b/m, 26, hit and run, striking fixed object, improper lane change, DUI-refusal
Painter, Sherry Jolaine, 1203 E 35th Street, Chattanooga, w/f, 52, criminal trespass
Parker, Cheyenne Rose, 54 Sunshine Lane, Chickamauga, w/f, 22, crossing guard line with drugs, possession of meth, probation violation (f)
Parrott, Shawn Christopher, 102 North Flora, LaFayette, w/m, 44, simple battery-family violence, hold for other agency
Phelps, Blain Eugene, 307 Standfield Road, LaFayette, w/m, 78, false imprisonment fva
Phillips, Michael Lloyd, 1897 Tranquil Acres, Jasper, Tenn., w/m, 37, violation of probation (f)
Ridgeway, Autumn Marie, 1 Cubine Road 4, Flintstone, w/f, 20, fugitive from justice
Roan, Eddie Lee, w/m, 51, hold for p.d.c
Robinson Sr., Billy Dewayne, 486 Chamberlain Spur Road, LaFayette, w/m, 36, failure to appear (f)
Sampley, Damon Ladale, 903 Shipp Road, LaFayette, w/m, 39, failure to appear - felony
Shehee, Jacob Matthew, 575 W Nickajack Road, Ringgold, w/m, 18, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Shepard, Nicholas Eugene, 912 W. Pine St., Rossville, w/m, 38, possession of meth, probation (f)
Smith, Allison Nicole, 1198 Ramey Road, Trion, w/f, 23, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, cruelty to children
Smith, Joshua Tyson, 110 Chambers St., Rossville, w/m, 23, violation probation-felony
Stoker, Bobbie June, 63 Dry Creek Road, LaFayette, w/f, 50, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, DUI/ drugs/ less safe, failure to maintain lane
Stricklin, Jonathan Lowe, 169 Wildlife Lake Road, Summerville, w/m/, 46, harassing phone calls
Suits, Ashton Gabrielle, 8 Alpine Drive, LaFayette, w/f, 18, traffic charges
Summers, Brandon Alec, 202 W. Peachtree St., Rossville, w/m, 25, violate family violence order
Summers, Stephanie Ann, 202 W Peachtree St., Rossville, w/f, 46, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Thomas, William Jackson, 106 Blue Bird Road, Ringgold, w/m, 43, failure to appear (f)
Tidmore, Sonya Faye, 156 Ida Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/f, 52, theft by taking
Tilley, Michael Jason, 3424 Crabtree Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 40, traffic charges
Tofte, Lance Allen, 7753 S Hwy 27, Trion, w/m, 56, probation (m)
Tucker, Ingrid Denice, 810 Arlington Avenue, Chattanooga, b/f, 48, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Upshaw, Matthew Latron, 3414 4th Ave., Chattanooga, b/m, 19, driving without license on person, failure to appear x3 (m), driving with a valid license (m), no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device x2, failure to obey person directing traffic, driving on wrong side of road, speeding, too fast for conditions, improper lane change, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked-2nd offense within 5 years, fleeing or attempting to flee police officer for a felony offense.
Williams, Maleika Sewell, 45 Glengary Drive, Rossville, w/f, 28, failure to appear-misdemeanor