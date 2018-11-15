The Walker County Animal Shelter needs your help during the holidays.
They are very limited on employees right now and with as many dogs as they have, they would love to have some volunteers. They are also in desperate need for some help cleaning crates that they transport animals in. If you can help, please drop by the shelter at 5488 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, Monday-Friday 8-4 and Saturday 8-1.
The county is also currently seeking applications for a kennel technician to work at the Walker County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. This position will begin with basic duties such sorting, cleaning and assisting with animals. This position does require working closely with a variety of animals who have assorted temperaments and in changing environments. This is an entry level, hourly position, but is full-time with benefits.
In addition, the shelter is in need of supplies. They need cat litter, especially non clumping litter. They also need big heavy blankets to use for the dogs as it is getting cold. Any comforters that you have or warm and snuggly big blankets will be perfect! Last but not least they need laundry detergent. Any brand is good. Feel free to drop off supplies at the shelter during business hours.
The Walker County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center serves the North Georgia community by providing humane care for animals that are lost, abandoned and unwanted. They strive to place every adoptable animal into good loving homes and encourage good pet guardianship through programs such as spay/neuter to help end the homeless plight of companion animals.
The phone number is (706) 375-2100.