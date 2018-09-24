The second annual Walker County Ag Festival is Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Walker County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 27 (just behind the Walker County Civic Center), just north of Rock Spring.
The festival is an opportunity for county residents to “showcase our agricultural history, agricultural product, local school and community organization and local talent.”
Exhibits will be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents bring, display, show off, and brag on their produce, animals, and handiworks. Some exhibitors will present their needlework and quilting and even posters and photography, while other will display their canning and baking.
County youth enjoy bringing their sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry and vying for ribbons and bragging rights.
According to Becky Forrester, agriculture education teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) adviser at Gordon Lee High School and member of the festival committee, the fair started last year as “a chance to have a one-day event that showcases the county's students.”
She said the organizers decided to focus on “true agricultural events” because visitors to the fairs held at Mountain Cove Farms “kept inquiring about the animal displays.”
Agriculture is “the No. 1 industry in Walker County and in the state of Georgia,” explained Michael Gardner, agriculture teacher at LaFayette High School, last year.
Ag classes, projects, and the FFA are always very popular in county schools, so the ag fair was a logical extension of those.
The teachers agree that raising livestock helps youngsters build confidence, learn responsibility and gives every child an opportunity to participate in an activity that aims to serve individuals and groups.
The festival lets them proudly show the result of their hard work and dedication.
Area residents are invited and encouraged to come and support Walker County youth as they compete in the annual junior goat and lamb show, junior rabbit show, and junior and open chicken show. There will also be competition in the poster and photo contest, as well as the fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and flowers contests. Fairgoers can also speak with master gardeners, beekeepers, quilting experts and the one and only Georgia Grown Executive chef.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday, Sept. 28
5 – 8 p.m. – Setup for vendors and exhibitors, needlework, quilting, canning, baking, fruits, vegetables, flowers, photography, art, rabbits and youth posters must be checked in
Saturday, Sept. 29
7 – 8 a.m. – Setup for vendors, sheep, goats and poultry check in
8 – 9 a.m. – Exhibit judging, exhibits closed to public during judging
9a.m. – 5 p.m. – “Ask a Master Gardener” booth/display
9a.m. – 5 p.m. – Northwest Georgia Beekeepers Association booth/display
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Entertainment all day
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Inflatables to enjoy
10 a.m. – Rabbit show, rabbits on display until 5 pm
11a.m. and 1 p.m. – Georgia Grown cooking class with Georgia Grown Chef
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Quilting demo, quilts on display all day
Noon – Open poultry show
2 p.m. – 4-H poultry show/auction to follow
9 a.m. and 12 noon – Beekeeping class
3 p.m. – Goat show
4 p.m. – Wildflower arranging demo
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Participants pick up entries