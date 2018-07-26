In November, Georgia voters will go to the polls and choose between two candidates for governor: Republican Brian Kemp, who won a landslide victory against Casey Cagle in the July 24 primary runoff, and Stacey Abrams, who won in the Democratic primary against Stacey Evans.
While there were other races on the runoff ballot —lieutenant governor and secretary of state for Republicans and state school superintendent for Democrats — the big deal was the Cagle-Kemp race. Polls had been showing the two men neck-in-neck. Cagle’s ratings started dropping when a conversation recorded in secret revealed him saying he had supported, for the sake of political expediency, something he actually considered bad public policy.
Then, a week before the election, President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Kemp and a few days later Vice President Mike Pence visited Macon to support Kemp. The result of the endorsements, along with Kemp’s edgy commercials and other campaign efforts, as well as Lt. Governor Cagle’s missteps, resulted in the Secretary of State nabbing more than 69% of the vote statewide, just over 60% in Catoosa County and nearly 66% in Walker County.
Did you known?
Of 159 counties in Georgia, only 31 have more registered voters than either Catoosa or Walker counties. Seven have close to the same number — in the 36,000-39,000 range. The remaining 121 counties have fewer voters.
Cagle’s loss in Northwest Georgia may seem surprising to many. On May 4, Cagle’s tour bus was met in Fort Oglethorpe by 250 supporters. Cagle spent hours speaking and visiting with a crowd made up largely of people from government agencies in the area. The program for the event listed as supporters 10 commissioners from four counties, the sheriffs and coroners from three counties, the mayors of six cities, 27 council members from seven cities, two state representatives and one state senator.
Only a tiny fraction of voters from Catoosa and Walker counties cast ballots on July 24.
The runoff election saw just over 2,800 Catoosa voters out of 38,000-plus who are registered cast ballots. The percentages were the same in Walker County.
By the numbers
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp overwhelmingly won the Republican bid for governor in the runoff race Tuesday, July 24, against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle. Kemp received 69.45 percent (406,638) of the votes to Cagle’s 30.55 percent (178,877).
In Catoosa County, Kemp easily defeated Cagle, receiving 60.63 percent (1,706) of the votes to Cagle’s 39.37 percent (1,108).
In Walker County, Kemp also easily defeated Cagle, receiving 65.8 percent (1,862) of the votes to Cagle’s 34.2 percent (968).
If Catoosa and Walker residents had had their way, David Shafer and not Geoff Duncan would be running for Republican lieutenant governor. Duncan won statewide by less than half a percentage point, but in Catoosa he lost by 12 points and by just over 10 in Walker.
Brad Raffensperger was the Republican candidate of choice for secretary of state, with 61.8% of the statewide vote to opponent David Belle Isle’s 38.2%. Walker County Republicans also favored Raffensperger, giving him almost 53% of their votes, but 58% of Catoosa voters chose Isle.
Local Democrats found just one race on their runoff ballot — for secretary of education. Statewide Ortha Thornton garnered the votes — 59% of them — to run in November against Republican incumbent Richard Woods. Locally, Catoosa residents gave the majority of their votes to Sid Chapman — 77 votes out of 125. Walker residents also preferred Chapman, giving him 57.66% of their 114 votes.