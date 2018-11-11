Hundreds of North Georgia students got to take part in a live history lesson in Fort Oglethorpe as they visited the 6th Cavalry Museum during its “Remembering our Heroes” School Day program.
The 9th annual event took place Nov. 1-2, and involved 11 schools from Catoosa and Walker counties stopping by the museum on historic Barnhardt Circle.
The learning experiences were split between the Chattanooga & Chickamauga National Military Park and 6th Cavalry Museum.
According to Museum Director Chris McKeever, more than 1,000 students participated in the program.
“We had had about 1,100 students that attended,” McKeever said. ”This is the third year that we've had to turn schools away because of space restrictions.”
While at the museum, students were able to listen to historians who dressed up as some of the figures in history that they were speaking about.
“All our living historians donate their time to these kids and receive no compensation for attending,” McKeever said.
McKeever says that several local sponsors contribute to the School Days program, making it a free learning experience for the kids.
“There’s no field trip, bus, or insurance fees charged to the students,” McKeever said. “The importance and why the museum does School Days is to bring our local military history and heritage to life for the kids.”