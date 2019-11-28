Lookout Mountain Community Service’s Intellectually and Developmental Disabilities Program, on Nov. 21, welcomed approximately 100 attendees at the annual Thanksgiving celebration sponsored by Walker ARC. The ARC is a local advocacy organization whose mission is to support and encourage people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families who live in Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties.
Each year one project of the Walker ARC is to partner with Lookout Mountain Community Services to provide a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner for the adults served by the agency and to welcome guests from the community. More than 20 public service employees, government leaders, school personnel and business owners attended the event held at the Chickamauga location on Lee Clarkson Road.
Pam Brady, president of Walker ARC, presented checks to local law enforcement officers for the Stockings Full of Love projects in Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties. Each check will assist local, needy families who have a disabled family member with toys, food and clothing.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner event takes place at Lookout Mountain Community Service’s Chickamauga day program location and serves as an opportunity for the community to visit the center and learn more about the programs and activities offered for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program, Kaleidoscope, provides community access activities including participation in volunteer opportunities, recreational and social outings, cooking classes and work skills training. Residential options, supported employment, family supports and case management services are also offered with a person-centered approach that recognizes the unique strengths, needs and abilities of each individual.
For more information, contact Intellectually and Developmental Disabilities Program at 706-375-2142. To learn more about the Walker ARC that serves Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties, email Michal Jones at michaljones@walkerschools.org.