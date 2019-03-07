Volunteers are needed at the Marsh House. Come to learn how to be a trained tour guide or interpreter. All returning interpreters and new interpreter volunteers are invited to attend an update and orientation meeting on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Marsh House, informal parlor. There are a few new things and procedures for the new tour season starting in March. For example, the front door lock has been repaired and refurbished. It is 125 years old. Refreshments will be served. Jamie Snyder will have new interpreter manuals for new people. David Boyle will have a few updates on newly-acquired furnishings. For more information: 706-764-2801, David Boyle. / Contributed