Volunteers and actors/actresses are needed for Candlelight Tours, “Christmas 1880 at the Marsh House.” Volunteers are invited to attend a planning meeting on Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Marsh House in Chickamauga. Volunteers can pick the desired role and choose which nights to work: Dec. 1 , 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, from 6-8 p.m. Dress rehearsal will be Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. Roles will include Mrs. Marsh (81), Mrs. Warthen (44), Mr. Warthen (55), Brother Precious (15), Clara Warthen (17), Mary Marsh Warthen (19), Aunt Charlotte (44, the family servant and cook). Some volunteers can serve as hosts instead of actors. To volunteer, call David Boyle (706-764-2801) or send a message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette. / Contributed

