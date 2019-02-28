Many community members may be wondering where they can find opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community. There are several options available for those who wish to get involved.
PruittHealth in LaFayette: PruittHealth is always taking volunteers to come visit, chat, and read to the residents. For more information call them at 706-638-4662.
Rosewood Assisted Living: Rosewood (Fort Oglethorpe) is taking volunteers of a large variety. They will take anyone from long-term volunteers all the way to one-time volunteers. The opportunities range from setting up events, hanging out with residents and reading to them, or even just setting up goodie bags. For more information contact Sharon Shedrick (Life Enrichment Director) at 706-866-4443, ext. 133. To help with the Dementia Care Department, contact Karen Ottaway (life enrichment coordinator) at 706-866-4443, ext. 130.
The Haven in LaFayette: The Haven is a church and ministry that reaches out to the homeless and those in need. Contact them 706-638-6418 and ask for Tanya.
Walker County Animal Shelter: The shelter is taking volunteers to come in and walk the dogs on a leash, take them out and play fetch, or to just sit with them and give the animals some lap time and attention. They are also taking volunteers to help the staff with various tasks. To apply, go to walkerga.gov and find the link to the application or pick up a paper application at the commissioner's office. For any questions, call the shelter at 706-375-2100.
Care Mission: The Care Mission in LaFayette is a food pantry and ministry. They are always taking volunteers. To do an application, visit them in person at 105 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.
Me and my Girls Thrift Store: Located behind the Family Dollar in LaFayette, this store is taking volunteers to work in the store. Check in person for volunteer opportunities.
Attic Treasures: Attic Treasures is a local family store at 107 Mize St. in LaFayette. They are currently taking volunteers to work in the store. For more information visit them or call them at 706-638-7627
LaFayette Recreation Center: Starting in July, the recreation center will be taking volunteer coaches for soccer, cheerleading, football, and girls volleyball
Most of these opportunities are ongoing, and more are opening up every day. Keep up with us to hear more about local opportunities for volunteer work.