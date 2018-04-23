Vintage base ball and art festival coming to 6th Calvary Museum on May 5

The first meeting of the season between the two Chattanooga members of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball will take place at the old polo fields on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday, May 5.
The Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga will square off with the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga in a league match at 12 noon. The teams play by the rules, customs, equipment and attire of 1864. The match is free for spectators, who are asked to bring lawn chairs as there is no permanent seating at the field.
The vintage base ball match will be part of a community art festival, sponsored by the 6th Calvary Museum. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. that day and feature demonstrations by local artists. There will art activities for kids, “Touch-A-Truck” and tours of the 6th Calvary Museum.
All artists are invited, at no charge, to attend, show and sell their works to the public.
For more information, call the museum at (706) 861-2860 or contact by email at chris@6thcalvarymuseum.com.