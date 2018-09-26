The Vietnam Fire Direction Control Veterans gathered for their reunion in Chattanooga and visited the Chickamauga National Battlefield and 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe as part of their reunion activities on Sept. 20. The veterans were honored by the William Marsh Chapter DAR of LaFayette as they were presented with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin by DAR member Jo Hill. Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a commemorative partner with the United States of America Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration, established by Congress, to “thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war (POW) or listed as missing in action (MIA), for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.”