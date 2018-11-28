DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Veterans Flag Memorial Committee, we want to thank everyone who came to help raise and take down the flags and crosses in Ringgold for Veterans Day.
They were up for three weekends, and when the last one came down, the streets looked almost empty.
Thank you, too, to those who rolled down your windows and shouted thanks to the volunteers for their display of patriotism. Several drivers stopped and let us cross the road with loads of flags and crosses, which was much appreciated.
Catoosa County has been recognized nationwide for honoring its deceased veterans — Channel 9 and a group of UTC students both did special reports on the flag project for Veterans Day.
We raised 1,652 crosses and flags this month; sadly, the number increases by about 100 each year.
We always need new help. If you'd like to be a part of this next Memorial Day, call Ringgold City Hall (706-935-3061) and they will give you a contact name and phone number.
Pete Pedigo
One of many volunteers