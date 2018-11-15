Debra Hicks and her Horizon students at Ringgold Primary School hosted a “Veterans Day Jubilee” on Friday, Nov. 9. There were more than 90 guests — local veterans and their families — in attendance. The RHS band was also in attendance and played patriotic pieces for the program. / Contributed
