VetDayJubilee

Veterans Day Jubilee Debra Hicks and her Horizon students at Ringgold Primary School hosted a “Veterans Day Jubilee” on Friday, Nov. 9. There were more than 90 guests — local veterans and their families — in attendance. The RHS band was also in attendance and played patriotic pieces for the program. / Contributed

