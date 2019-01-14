Detectives are investigating a vehicle theft at a Rossville residence on Lafayette Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between Jan 6 and 7 in the 1400 block of Lafayette Road near Schmitt Road.
On Monday afternoon, Jan. 7, the victim realized her vehicle was missing from behind her home.
The victim described the vehicle as silver, four-door 2005 Toyota Camry with an AAA sticker in the back window.
The vehicle was last seen parked at the residence on Jan. 6 around 4 p.m.
The victim admitted to police that the vehicle was left unlocked with a spare key possibly hidden somewhere in the passenger compartment.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.