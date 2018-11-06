A vehicle was recently stolen during the night from a Ringgold driveway while another was ransacked a few houses down, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the two incidents happened late Halloween night or during the early morning hours of Nov. 1 on Ridgewood Trail in the Westwood subdivision.
The vehicle theft was of a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.
The victim told police he went outside around 6:45 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 1 and realized the vehicle had been stolen.
A set of golf clubs and additional golf equipment was also in the vehicle when it was taken.
The victim said he last saw the vehicle in the driveway at approximately 9:30 p.m. Halloween night.
Later in the morning on Nov. 1, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a separate entering auto incident just down the street.
In that case, a wallet containing $35 was stolen from a 2004 Nissan Altima.
The victim said his daughter parked the vehicle on the property around 10 p.m. Halloween night.
A neighbor reported that he arrived home around midnight and noticed the vehicle’s doors open, but said he assumed the victim’s daughter was in the vehicle.
Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.