A vehicle dolly was recently stolen from a storage facility on Lafayette Road in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred around the first of Oct., but deputies weren’t made aware of the incident until Oct. 9.
The victim told police that he parked the car dolly on the lot of the Allsize Storage lot at 1644 Lafayette Road on Sept. 28, and then noticed the equipment missing on Oct. 2.
“He described the dolly as blue with cream-colored ramps,” Lieutenant. Anthony Lawson said. “The left ramp has a dent at the bottom.”
Detectives were informed that Allsize Storage does have video surveillance on the property to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.