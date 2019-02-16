A utility trailer was recently stolen from a storage facility off Direct Connection Drive in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime in January; however, the victim didn’t report the theft until the first week of February.
The theft occurred near a storage facility on Allie Lane off Direct Connection Drive near Mack Smith Road.
The victim explained that the trailer was chained to a post near the storage unit.
Deputies noticed that the chain had been cut off with a man-powered cutting device.
The victim told police he went to a neighboring business and viewed their surveillance footage, which revealed that a white SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, drove off with the trailer.
The victim claimed he waited to report the theft because he didn’t have the VIN number information available when the trailer was stolen.
The 20-foot-long trailer is black in color and was described as a “car hauler,” reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the trailer itself is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.