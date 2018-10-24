The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are trying to educate the public about the rabies vaccine drops that began mid-October.
The drops, which involved dispensing baited rabies vaccines into wooded areas, took place the week of Oct. 12, but officials are trying to educate the public on what the effort involves, and what to do if they encounter the vaccine.
The bait drop focused on the rural areas of Catoosa, Walker, Dade, Chattooga, and Murray counties.
On Oct. 2, USDA Wildlife Services Rabies Biologist Daymond Hughes gave a presentation on the matter during the Catoosa County Board of Commissioner’s meeting. He covered not only the baits being dropped, but also how the public should handle situations of rabid animals, road kill, and other wildlife issues.
“Our mission is to be leaders and provide federal leadership in managing human/wildlife conflicts,” Hughes said. “We’re part of the National Management Rabies Program, and as an agency, we provide technical assistance free to homeowners, land owners, companies, municipalities regarding problems with wildlife. Sometimes they can answer questions over the phone or go out for site visits.”
Hughes says his agency has been working with the Catoosa County Animal Shelter in gathering samples from animals to test for rabies, with a specific focus on raccoons.
“Our goal is to stop the western movement of rabies,” Hughes said.
Hughes explained that the baits were dropped from planes and helicopters flying about 500 feet above the ground.
The process, which is done annually, included 2.5 million baits being dropped in the state of Georgia in 2017.
Hughes says that in addition to the baiting, he travels around taking samples from animals trying to gauge if and how many rabies cases might be in the area.
“I spend a good bit of my time driving up and down the road looking for road kills fresh enough that I can take a sample off of them,” Hughes explained. “If you see anybody on the side of the road in a pickup truck throwing a coon or something in the back of a truck, it might be me. I’m out there trying to find any possible positives, but negatives tell us just as much. If I’m picking up a number of animals in the county and all of them are negative, then that’s a good sign that we’ve kind of got rabies on the run, or that it’s out of the county.”
The USDA and GDNR are trying to educate the public so they’ll know the vaccines are out there, and to ease any worry about the baits potentially harming pets that happen to find them.
“The baits were tested on 20-30 different species,” Hughes said. “They’re coated with a fishmeal as an attractant. Pets could get sick if they ate a lot of it, just like we would if we ate a lot of something we’re not used to, but the vaccine itself won’t hurt the animals. They did extensive testing, it’s safe.”
Hughes encouraged residents to contact him via email at daymond.w.hughes@usda.gov if they have any wildlife issues, especially road kill, due to how valuable the information can be to his research.
“If I’m available, I’ll gladly go pick the animal up because it’s a great help to me,” Hughes said.