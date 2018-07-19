Fido is spending another summer day lying in front of the picture window, staring out on a world he knows only through a pane of glass and from the end of a leash.
Wouldn’t it be great, he’s thinking, if there was a playground for dogs? Someplace to romp freely, play tag, make new friends?
Tell your doggy to cheer up. His (or her) dream is in the works.
It all started when Fort Oglethorpe Councilwoman Rhonda James was attending a Georgia Municipal Association Conference in 2016. One session discussed dog parks as a positive addition to a community. James brought the idea back home and the city council approved $15,000 from the general budget to get the ball rolling.
To judge how interested people were, the city created an online survey. “Our response to that was very positive,” says City Manager Jennifer Simpkins. “People were clearly interested.”
One person who responded was Valerie Hayes, a Realtor and vice president of North Georgia Animal Alliance. “I’ve taken my dogs to two different dog parks in the Chattanooga area, and they loved it,” she says. “I think it would be great to have one in our community.”
Originally, the city thought the best location for the park would be on Patterson Ave., behind retailer Gabe’s. The city already owned the property. The estimated cost for creating the park was $40,000. A request was submitted to city council for an additional $25,000.
But city council wasn’t ready to approve the extra funds. “The council said they wanted to see how committed the community was to a dog park,” says Simpkins. “Was it enough to get involved and do fundraisers?”
Thus was born the Bark City Committee. An email went out to everyone who had included contact information on their surveys and over a dozen people, including Hayes, joined the committee. “This is a great group of people,” says Simpkins. “Everyone is really working hard to bring this dream to life.”
A new location was found for the dog park, this time close to the walking trails near city hall. DBJ Realty donated an extra three-quarters of an acre that they owned adjacent to the city property, making for two acres total. A-Action Fence Co. offered to sell the committee the chain link fencing they need at cost. Rico Monuments has donated 200 brick pavers to be engraved as a fundraiser.
Petsense of Fort Oglethorpe is giving the Bark City Committee space to set up in their store the first Saturday of each month to spread the word and raise funds. Bryan Perry with the City of Fort Oglethorpe designed a Bark City logo that people can buy on T-shirts with their own dog’s photo inserted.
Finally, Bark City Committee has submitted a grant application for $25,000 to PetSafe Bark for Your Park, which helps fund the building of dog parks across the country. They expect to hear back on the application in September.
Groundbreaking for the park is planned for Aug. 26, National Dog Day, but there’s still a lot of work to do to realize an actual park. “We’re planning a double-gated entry and areas for both large and small dogs,” says Simpkins. “We’d like to have an agility course and there will be a watering station, clean-up supplies, benches. We’d like to eventually do some events at the dog park. It has a lot of potential as a feature of the community.”
What next?
“We need funds and involvement,” says Simpkins. “We welcome the public to our meetings and we welcome ideas and donations.”
- Engraved pavers are available in small and large sizes as a way honor a dog and also help with the costs of the park.
- Personalized T-shirts are available.
- There’s a fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Fort Oglethorpe on July 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Information is available the first Saturday of each month at Petsense in Fort Oglethorpe.
- Donations of money and supplies are needed. Ideas are welcome.
- The dog park is going to need a name. The Bark City Committee invites the public to contribute ideas.
Learn more: fortogov.com/dogpark, facebook.com/The-Bark-City-Committee-459974051082891, 423-680-0194, jsimpkins@fortogov.com.