A U-Haul utility trailer was stolen from a storage facility off Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft was discovered at Premier Mini Storage at 5355 Battlefield Parkway on Jan. 16.
An employee told deputies the trailer had been parked near the roadway. He said he couldn’t pin down exactly when he saw the trailer last, but indicated it could have been two weeks since he last noticed it.
The trailer is described as a galvanized 2017 U-Haul utility trailer with serial number AT1468Y displayed on the back, sides, and front near the tongue, reports show.
Extra patrol was placed near the business and the trailer was entered in the Georgia Crime Information Center Database (GCIC).
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing trailer is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.