Thanks to the food donations from residents of LaFayette and Northwest Georgia, Ty Willeford’s Edward Jones office collected 216 pounds of food.
The canned goods and non-perishable food items were donated to the LaFayette Care Mission on Dec. 17 and used to prepare approximately 180 meals.
From Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 residents of LaFayette and Northwest Georgia were encouraged to give the “Gift of Food” to those less fortunate in the area by stopping by Ty Willeford’s Edward Jones office at 503 North Main Street and dropping off donations.
“Year after year, I am overwhelmed with the generosity of our community. I’m thankful my office can continue to be part of supporting our local food bank, The Care Mission,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ty Willeford.
Kendra Phillips with the Care Mission says she is grateful. “Thank you so much for giving to our community. We hope this makes for a very Merry Christmas for the people we serve.”