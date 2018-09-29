Two special family fun activities are happening today in Rock Spring.
SHOW & SELL -- One of the area’s oldest and most popular arts and crafts fairs is today in Rock Spring. The Show and Sell has grown from its grassroots start in 1970 to an annual community event with more than 75 crafters, a tractor show, music, hayrides, a kiddie fun area, and lots of festival foods from fried pies to funnel cakes. The fair is today at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 3477 Peavine Road, across Ga. Highway 95 from Rock Spring Elementary School, until 4 p.m.
AG FESTIVAL -- The second annual Walker County Ag Festival is today at the Walker County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 27 (just behind the Walker County Civic Center), just north of Rock Spring. Exhibits will be on display until 5 p.m.
Residents bring, display, show off, and brag on their produce, animals, and handiworks. Some exhibitors will present their needlework and quilting and even posters and photography, while other will display their canning and baking. County youth enjoy bringing their sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry and vying for ribbons and bragging rights.