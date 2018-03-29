The city of Ringgold approved two annexation requests along Ga. 151 (Alabama Highway) that will be the site of two new fast-food restaurants later this year.
On Monday night, March 26, the City Council unanimously approved both annexation requests and spoke to representatives about plans for Burger King and Bojangles' restaurants.
Elliott Davenport, managing partner of Hometown Folks LLC, spoke on behalf of Burger King and stated the company is excited for the opportunity to open a Ringgold location.
"We had bought this lot next to Don Vandergriff's lot, which he's going to do a Bojangles' and were going to do Burger King there," Davenport said. "He's going to open in September. ... Those chicken people are a little bit quicker than burger people, so we're going to open in October."
Mayor Millwood and the rest of the council expressed support for the businesses that'll be constructed along Alabama Highway across from Wendy's.
"It was my wife's first job and she's so excited to have a Burger King coming in," Mayor Millwood said."
"Thank you all very much, we've been trying to come to Ringgold for awhile and we are excited," Davenport said.
The three locations are slated to create more jobs and bring more revenue into the city.
On Tuesday, Councilman Randall Franks posted a promotional video (https://www.facebook.com/randall.franks.75/videos/10211811349734901/) on the matter on social media.
"These economic development projects are bringing a substantial investment into our community," Franks said.