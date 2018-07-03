Catoosa County detectives are investigating an entering auto case involving the theft of two handguns from a Ringgold vehicle.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between June 11 and 19 in the 200 block of Chloe Bell Circle.
The victim told police he’d been out of town for a week and returned home to find that his two pistols were missing from his vehicle.
The victim said neighbors informed him of a suspicious man lurking around the area trying to gain entry into vehicles, and the one neighbor’s video surveillance camera caught him doing so.
The two stolen guns are described as a Ruger .9-mm and a Ruger .380-caliber.
The two guns are valued at approximately $850 total, report show.
Anyone with information about the incident or the potential suspect is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.