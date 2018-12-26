A fatal house fire this afternoon on Dry Valley Road in Rossville claimed the lives of two people.
Firefighters with Walker County Emergency Services (WCES) received a call at 2:14 p.m. concerning a fire at 1477 Dry Valley Road. Eight units responded to the scene and found flames coming from the home, which was roughly 30% involved.
Fire officials say the bodies of the two victims were located in a heavily burned section of the home. The bodies of the two victims will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy, which is standard procedure. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
The Walker County fire marshal, along with the state fire marshal, are investigating the cause of the blaze, which is currently undetermined. Fire investigators did not find any working smoke detectors in the unburnt section of the home.